Blazers in constant communication with Damian Lillard about roster

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Woj, Lillard, Olshey and agendas behind ESPN NBA houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/cards-on-the… – 2:10 PM
Woj, Lillard, Olshey and agendas behind ESPN NBA houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/cards-on-the… – 2:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chauncey Billups on Lillard reiterating he’s committed to Portland and expressing support for him: “It means a lot to me. You’re talking about a first-time head coach that’s going to make multiple mistakes on a nightly basis.” Dame hasn’t changed stance on.nba.com/3EGiPk5 – 1:39 PM
Chauncey Billups on Lillard reiterating he’s committed to Portland and expressing support for him: “It means a lot to me. You’re talking about a first-time head coach that’s going to make multiple mistakes on a nightly basis.” Dame hasn’t changed stance on.nba.com/3EGiPk5 – 1:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Blazers interim GM Joe Cronin said he has had “constant communications” with Damian Lillard about the roster. – 1:37 PM
Blazers interim GM Joe Cronin said he has had “constant communications” with Damian Lillard about the roster. – 1:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Blazers interim GM Joe Cronin on Damian Lillard & C.J. McCollum: “They’re happy with Chauncey and his staff. We know there’s something we need to do with the roster, and we will.” – 1:31 PM
Blazers interim GM Joe Cronin on Damian Lillard & C.J. McCollum: “They’re happy with Chauncey and his staff. We know there’s something we need to do with the roster, and we will.” – 1:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Blazers interim GM Joe Cronin said he had “multiple long talks” both with Damian Lillard & C.J. McCollum and said he’s “been very encouraged by the feedback.” – 1:30 PM
Blazers interim GM Joe Cronin said he had “multiple long talks” both with Damian Lillard & C.J. McCollum and said he’s “been very encouraged by the feedback.” – 1:30 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
We’re now going at 4 p.m. Eastern/1Pacific…
Join @Marcus Thompson
and I at 4 Eastern/1 Pacific today for a Live Room on
@TheAthletic app to talk about all things NBA-Curry, Lillard, Pacers trade talk, the hot Rockets & more! Everyone can listen; subscribers can ask questions! – 12:30 PM
We’re now going at 4 p.m. Eastern/1Pacific…
Join @Marcus Thompson
and I at 4 Eastern/1 Pacific today for a Live Room on
@TheAthletic app to talk about all things NBA-Curry, Lillard, Pacers trade talk, the hot Rockets & more! Everyone can listen; subscribers can ask questions! – 12:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence on Pandora!
🏀 Last Night’s Recap!
🎙️ Battle of the Broadcasters!
🔊 Latest from Damian Lillard
siriusxm-nba-radio.simplecast.com/episodes/tsl-1… – 11:13 AM
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence on Pandora!
🏀 Last Night’s Recap!
🎙️ Battle of the Broadcasters!
🔊 Latest from Damian Lillard
siriusxm-nba-radio.simplecast.com/episodes/tsl-1… – 11:13 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
NBA fans: join @Marcus Thompson and I at 3 Eastern/Noon Pacific today for a Live Room on @TheAthletic app to talk about all things Association-Chef Curry, Lillard, Pacers trade talk, the hot Rockets & more! Everyone can listen; subscribers can ask us questions. Join in! – 10:00 AM
NBA fans: join @Marcus Thompson and I at 3 Eastern/Noon Pacific today for a Live Room on @TheAthletic app to talk about all things Association-Chef Curry, Lillard, Pacers trade talk, the hot Rockets & more! Everyone can listen; subscribers can ask us questions. Join in! – 10:00 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
NBA fans: join @Marcus Thompson and I at 3 Eastern/Noon Pacific today for a Live Room on @TheAthletic app to talk about all things Association-Chef Curry, Lillard, Pacers trade talk, the hot Rockets & more! Everyone can listen; subscribers can ask us questions. Join in! – 9:05 AM
NBA fans: join @Marcus Thompson and I at 3 Eastern/Noon Pacific today for a Live Room on @TheAthletic app to talk about all things Association-Chef Curry, Lillard, Pacers trade talk, the hot Rockets & more! Everyone can listen; subscribers can ask us questions. Join in! – 9:05 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers have allowed just 184 points in two games against the Clippers and Warriors. Both games played without Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Add their scoring punch to that defensive effort and this team will rack up some wins. Unfortunately, McCollum will be out for a bit. – 12:52 AM
The Blazers have allowed just 184 points in two games against the Clippers and Warriors. Both games played without Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Add their scoring punch to that defensive effort and this team will rack up some wins. Unfortunately, McCollum will be out for a bit. – 12:52 AM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @Damian Lillard in the adidas Dame 8! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/e4LYS0fn6x – 12:32 AM
👀 @Damian Lillard in the adidas Dame 8! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/e4LYS0fn6x – 12:32 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I appreciate grit. The Blazers don’t have the talent right now but they have played hard tonight at GSW. I don’t feel like I’m seeing a lot of lazy possessions. Play like this when Lillard returns and next week could see them win 3 of 4. – 12:09 AM
I appreciate grit. The Blazers don’t have the talent right now but they have played hard tonight at GSW. I don’t feel like I’m seeing a lot of lazy possessions. Play like this when Lillard returns and next week could see them win 3 of 4. – 12:09 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry’s first half:13 points, 4 3-pointers. 12 away from the record
Warriors: 34pct FG, 24pct 3p
Among ugliest halves of basketball they’ve played this season, but they have a 47-45 lead over the Blazers, who are without Dame/CJ – 11:19 PM
Curry’s first half:13 points, 4 3-pointers. 12 away from the record
Warriors: 34pct FG, 24pct 3p
Among ugliest halves of basketball they’ve played this season, but they have a 47-45 lead over the Blazers, who are without Dame/CJ – 11:19 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce—
Ben McLemore (left hip) and Nassir Little (left ankle) are available.
Cody Zeller (right quad), Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain), CJ McCollum (right pneumothorax) & Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy) are out for tonight’s game at Golden State – 10:12 PM
Blazers announce—
Ben McLemore (left hip) and Nassir Little (left ankle) are available.
Cody Zeller (right quad), Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain), CJ McCollum (right pneumothorax) & Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy) are out for tonight’s game at Golden State – 10:12 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Blazers star guard Damian Lillard (abdomen) said to @TheUndefeated it’s “possible” he could return to action Sunday against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/6h4pIA4j9U – 9:34 PM
Blazers star guard Damian Lillard (abdomen) said to @TheUndefeated it’s “possible” he could return to action Sunday against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/6h4pIA4j9U – 9:34 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Damian Lillard debuts the Adidas Dame 8 in Blazers colors. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CC2rtUdjeM – 9:15 PM
Damian Lillard debuts the Adidas Dame 8 in Blazers colors. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CC2rtUdjeM – 9:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard tries (again) to make it clear: “I’m not asking for a trade” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/08/dam… – 8:09 PM
Damian Lillard tries (again) to make it clear: “I’m not asking for a trade” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/08/dam… – 8:09 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat with @Rob Mahoney and @BigWos talking through the latest chapter in the Damian Lillard saga and our Quarter Awards picks:
open.spotify.com/episode/7adYAD… – 7:59 PM
New Group Chat with @Rob Mahoney and @BigWos talking through the latest chapter in the Damian Lillard saga and our Quarter Awards picks:
open.spotify.com/episode/7adYAD… – 7:59 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Best potential landing spots for Damian Lillard? #NBA
youtu.be/3Tr3KoaytlA – 7:28 PM
Best potential landing spots for Damian Lillard? #NBA
youtu.be/3Tr3KoaytlA – 7:28 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Portland Trail Blazers, franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard facing futures in flux foxsports.com/stories/nba/fr… – 5:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers, franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard facing futures in flux foxsports.com/stories/nba/fr… – 5:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Correct me if I’m wrong, but nobody reported that Dame wants a trade yesterday, right? There was definitely speculation, but the reporting was on him wanting an extension and Ben Simmons.
So… today’s kind of a strange day to come out so firmly and say “I don’t want a trade.” – 4:21 PM
Correct me if I’m wrong, but nobody reported that Dame wants a trade yesterday, right? There was definitely speculation, but the reporting was on him wanting an extension and Ben Simmons.
So… today’s kind of a strange day to come out so firmly and say “I don’t want a trade.” – 4:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard injury update: Blazers star could reportedly return Sunday after missing time with ab issue
https://t.co/aKxukQqOwj pic.twitter.com/dux0M602HZ – 4:09 PM
Damian Lillard injury update: Blazers star could reportedly return Sunday after missing time with ab issue
https://t.co/aKxukQqOwj pic.twitter.com/dux0M602HZ – 4:09 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
At Trailblazers shootaround today Damian Lillard strongly addressed the rumors and noise:
“I’m not asking for a trade.”
“My intentions are to be in Portland and to figure it out.”
He added he’s in the office w/ Chauncey everyday trying to find solutions, not planning an exit. – 3:44 PM
At Trailblazers shootaround today Damian Lillard strongly addressed the rumors and noise:
“I’m not asking for a trade.”
“My intentions are to be in Portland and to figure it out.”
He added he’s in the office w/ Chauncey everyday trying to find solutions, not planning an exit. – 3:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lillard received cortisone injection, could return this weekend nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/08/rep… – 3:05 PM
Report: Lillard received cortisone injection, could return this weekend nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/08/rep… – 3:05 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers star Damian Lillard undergoes cortisone procedure to mitigate lingering pain
sportando.basketball/en/blazers-sta… – 3:00 PM
Blazers star Damian Lillard undergoes cortisone procedure to mitigate lingering pain
sportando.basketball/en/blazers-sta… – 3:00 PM
More on this storyline
Jay Allen: Cronin says he can’t comment on a possible extension for Damian Lillard because it’s a violation of the CBA. -via Twitter @PDXjay / December 9, 2021
Jay Allen: Billups says he can’t believe that Lillard has to keep “professing his love for the organization and city.” -via Twitter @PDXjay / December 9, 2021
San Antonio’s efforts to crash the trade hunt for Simmons have been well-chronicled, but Philadelphia remains intent on holding out for Portland’s Damian Lillard or another proven All-Star in a Simmons swap. While the Spurs clearly don’t have one, it’s nonetheless tantalizing to picture Simmons landing in the Alamo City so Popovich and Chip Engelland, San Antonio’s renowned shooting coach, can lead the cause to rehabilitate the wayward Simmons’ game. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 9, 2021