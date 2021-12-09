Daily statistical milestones: James Harden moves past Clifford Robinson and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Danny Green No. 40 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Manu Ginobili with 1,496 three-pointers. He’s now 10 away from Chris Paul
James Harden No. 57 in steals now
Moved ahead of Clifford Robinson with 1,403 steals. He’s now tied with Randy Smith
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 94 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Evan Fournier with 1,114 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from David Wesley
Khris Middleton No. 102 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 1,091 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Mo Williams
Nikola Vucevic No. 106 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Kevin McHale and Bob Boozer with 7,129 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Alonzo Mourning
Marcus Morris No. 114 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Allen Iverson with 1,061 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jae Crowder
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 116 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jeff Green and Nick Anderson with 1,056 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Allen Iverson
Joe Ingles No. 123 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nick Young with 1,041 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Richard Jefferson
Gordon Hayward No. 137 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Matt Barnes with 983 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Leandro Barbosa and Jerry Stackhouse
Draymond Green No. 154 in assists now
Moved ahead of Earl Monroe and Paul Westphal with 3,595 assists. He’s now 18 away from Sedale Threatt
Tobias Harris No. 156 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jose Manuel Calderon, George McCloud and Zach LaVine with 921 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Darrell Armstrong
Eric Bledsoe No. 178 in steals now
Moved ahead of Foots Walker with 994 steals. He’s now 1 away from Jason Richardson
Bradley Beal No. 185 in points now
Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 13,822 points. He’s now 36 away from Chuck Person
Donovan Mitchell No. 194 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Matt Bonner and Robert Horry with 799 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Avery Bradley
Nicolas Batum No. 201 in assists now
Moved ahead of Tom Henderson with 3,137 assists. He’s now 4 away from Gerald Henderson
PJ Tucker No. 206 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mario Chalmers with 756 three-pointers. He’s now 11 away from Jamal Mashburn
Draymond Green No. 213 in steals now
Moved ahead of Vern Fleming with 927 steals. He’s now 2 away from Allen Leavell
Ben McLemore No. 215 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Toni Kukoc with 733 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mark Jackson and Andrew Wiggins
Will Barton No. 219 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Steve Kerr and John Salmons with 727 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Hubert Davis
Marcus Smart No. 224 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins and Brandon Knight with 712 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Keith Bogans
Jrue Holiday No. 229 in points now
Moved ahead of Dell Curry, Bill Sharman and Nick Van Exel with 12,683 points. He’s now 7 away from Jim Jackson
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 231 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers with 692 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Tony Snell
Taj Gibson No. 232 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Larry Johnson with 5,304 rebounds. He’s now 9 away from Xavier McDaniel
Alex Len No. 244 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Rashard Lewis, Channing Frye and Chris Morris with 542 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Jawann Oldham and AC Green
Jayson Tatum No. 246 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Isaiah Rider with 669 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Sam Cassell
Nikola Jokic No. 249 in assists now
Moved ahead of Adrian Dantley with 2,831 assists. He’s now 1 away from Hidayet Turkoglu
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
So where does that leave Pat Beverly and Anthony Edwards? – 12:40 PM
1. Stephen Curry: 14.92
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.08
3. Kevin Durant: 13.89
4. Nikola Jokic: 13.85
5. Trae Young: 13.05
6. DeMar DeRozan: 12.6
7. Jimmy Butler: 11.99
8. James Harden: 11.9 pic.twitter.com/i3HtRZNAGX – 12:15 PM
Josh Christopher was granted permission to wear James Harden’s number 13 at Arizona State. On Wednesday, Christopher had the best win of his NBA career, while beating Harden on his 20th birthday audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 11:29 AM
@ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/AJWHRAZ3qI – 11:20 AM
2PT shooting foul: 3.35, 3.05, 4.86, 4.55
3PT shooting foul: 0.97, 0.58, 1.37, 1.64
Non-shooting: 0.75, 1.22, 1.18, 0.88
Shooting foul drawn rate: 0.188, 0.143, 0.185, 0.163 – 10:51 AM
FGA off drives per minute: 0.134, 0.20, 0.20, 0.253
Free throw attempts off drives per minute: 0.094, 0.789, 0.115, 0.116
Drives FTA per drives FGA: 0.691, 0.391, 0.575, 0.459 – 10:39 AM
✅ 5 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 8 AST
It’s the 117th time Green has recorded more rebounds and assists than points scored.
The only active player with more such games is Rajon Rondo (135). pic.twitter.com/ntgGhmFGj1 – 9:46 AM
Shows just how good Kevin Durant has been this year. – 9:10 AM
📊 886 GP, 20.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 3.7 APG
🎯 45.6 FG%, 75.3 FT%
⭐️ 1x (1980)
Free scored 2,055 points in just 68 games played in 1979-80. He’s tied with James Harden (2019-20) for the fewest games played in a 2,000-point season. pic.twitter.com/jZA1iRC9Wn – 8:31 AM
Josh Christopher was granted permission to wear James Harden’s number 13 at Arizona State. On Wednesday, Christopher had the best win of his NBA career, while beating Harden on his 20th birthday: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 3:09 AM
He’s yet to score 40+ points in a game this season — the longest stretch he’s gone without scoring 40+ points to a start a season since 2013-14 (49 games in). pic.twitter.com/jPIMRE8PP2 – 2:04 AM
Then Marcus Morris doubles LA’s lead by making only his 2nd 3. He had missed 4 of first 5, but it’s clutch time.
LA up 111-105, 43.5 seconds left. Celtics and Clippers fans are hype. – 1:02 AM
