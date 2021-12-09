Daily statistical milestones: James Harden moves past Clifford Robinson and more

USA Today Sports

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Danny Green No. 40 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Manu Ginobili with 1,496 three-pointers. He’s now 10 away from Chris Paul

James Harden No. 57 in steals now

Moved ahead of Clifford Robinson with 1,403 steals. He’s now tied with Randy Smith

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 94 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Evan Fournier with 1,114 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from David Wesley

Khris Middleton No. 102 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 1,091 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Mo Williams

Nikola Vucevic No. 106 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Kevin McHale and Bob Boozer with 7,129 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Alonzo Mourning

Marcus Morris No. 114 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Allen Iverson with 1,061 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jae Crowder

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 116 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jeff Green and Nick Anderson with 1,056 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Allen Iverson

Joe Ingles No. 123 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Nick Young with 1,041 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Richard Jefferson

Gordon Hayward No. 137 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Matt Barnes with 983 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Leandro Barbosa and Jerry Stackhouse

Draymond Green No. 154 in assists now

Moved ahead of Earl Monroe and Paul Westphal with 3,595 assists. He’s now 18 away from Sedale Threatt

Tobias Harris No. 156 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jose Manuel Calderon, George McCloud and Zach LaVine with 921 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Darrell Armstrong

Eric Bledsoe No. 178 in steals now

Moved ahead of Foots Walker with 994 steals. He’s now 1 away from Jason Richardson

Bradley Beal No. 185 in points now

Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 13,822 points. He’s now 36 away from Chuck Person

Donovan Mitchell No. 194 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Matt Bonner and Robert Horry with 799 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Avery Bradley

Nicolas Batum No. 201 in assists now

Moved ahead of Tom Henderson with 3,137 assists. He’s now 4 away from Gerald Henderson

PJ Tucker No. 206 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mario Chalmers with 756 three-pointers. He’s now 11 away from Jamal Mashburn

Draymond Green No. 213 in steals now

Moved ahead of Vern Fleming with 927 steals. He’s now 2 away from Allen Leavell

Ben McLemore No. 215 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Toni Kukoc with 733 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mark Jackson and Andrew Wiggins

Will Barton No. 219 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Steve Kerr and John Salmons with 727 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Hubert Davis

Marcus Smart No. 224 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins and Brandon Knight with 712 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Keith Bogans

Jrue Holiday No. 229 in points now

Moved ahead of Dell Curry, Bill Sharman and Nick Van Exel with 12,683 points. He’s now 7 away from Jim Jackson

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 231 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers with 692 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Tony Snell

Taj Gibson No. 232 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Larry Johnson with 5,304 rebounds. He’s now 9 away from Xavier McDaniel

Alex Len No. 244 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Rashard Lewis, Channing Frye and Chris Morris with 542 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Jawann Oldham and AC Green

Jayson Tatum No. 246 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Isaiah Rider with 669 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Sam Cassell

Nikola Jokic No. 249 in assists now

Moved ahead of Adrian Dantley with 2,831 assists. He’s now 1 away from Hidayet Turkoglu


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

David Locke @DLocke09 Listening to Joe Ingles with JJ Redick on his podcast. They are talking about Rudy Gobert and they said “the real ones know”
So where does that leave Pat Beverly and Anthony Edwards? – 12:40 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.92
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.08
3. Kevin Durant: 13.89
4. Nikola Jokic: 13.85
5. Trae Young: 13.05
6. DeMar DeRozan: 12.6
7. Jimmy Butler: 11.99
8. James Harden: 11.9 pic.twitter.com/i3HtRZNAGX12:15 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk James Harden commits another unbelievably apathetic turnover (video) nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/09/jam…11:42 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane “He said he was proud of me.”
Josh Christopher was granted permission to wear James Harden’s number 13 at Arizona State. On Wednesday, Christopher had the best win of his NBA career, while beating Harden on his 20th birthday audacy.com/sportsradio610…11:29 AM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21 Postgame interview w/ Draymond Green after the @Golden State Warriors advanced to a league leading 21-4 & Stephen Curry moved even closer to breaking the all time career 3-pointer record. Always great to catch up w/ @Draymond Green, he stays dropping gems in interviews! ☺️🙌🏽🏀🎤💎
@ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/AJWHRAZ3qI11:20 AM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher James Harden fouls drawn by source per 100 possessions by year (starting with this year, per pbpstats):
2PT shooting foul: 3.35, 3.05, 4.86, 4.55
3PT shooting foul: 0.97, 0.58, 1.37, 1.64
Non-shooting: 0.75, 1.22, 1.18, 0.88
Shooting foul drawn rate: 0.188, 0.143, 0.185, 0.163 – 10:51 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen ICYMI, Rockets, led by Christopher, Mathews, make a statement in dispatching Nets, Harden for seventh straight win houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:49 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher James Harden drives per minute by year (stats starting with this year): 0.413, 0.475, 0.482, 0.533
FGA off drives per minute: 0.134, 0.20, 0.20, 0.253
Free throw attempts off drives per minute: 0.094, 0.789, 0.115, 0.116
Drives FTA per drives FGA: 0.691, 0.391, 0.575, 0.459 – 10:39 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Draymond Green last night:
✅ 5 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 8 AST
It’s the 117th time Green has recorded more rebounds and assists than points scored.
The only active player with more such games is Rajon Rondo (135). pic.twitter.com/ntgGhmFGj19:46 AM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH Pretty remarkable the Nets are in 1st despite no Kyrie Irving + an inconsistent James Harden.
Shows just how good Kevin Durant has been this year. – 9:10 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko 🎂 Happy 68th birthday to World B. Free!
📊 886 GP, 20.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 3.7 APG
🎯 45.6 FG%, 75.3 FT%
⭐️ 1x (1980)
Free scored 2,055 points in just 68 games played in 1979-80. He’s tied with James Harden (2019-20) for the fewest games played in a 2,000-point season. pic.twitter.com/jZA1iRC9Wn8:31 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz When Rudy Gobert picked up his fourth foul just 1:22 into the 3Q on Wednesday night, everyone knew Rudy Gay was gonna get extended minutes. What wasn’t so fait accompli was how well Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale would fare in fending off KAT. https://t.co/Ofq3mqhXDy pic.twitter.com/Sq0tVnpSk87:02 AM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane “He said he was proud of me.”
Josh Christopher was granted permission to wear James Harden’s number 13 at Arizona State. On Wednesday, Christopher had the best win of his NBA career, while beating Harden on his 20th birthday: audacy.com/sportsradio610…3:09 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Short-handed #Nets fall to #Rockets in James Harden’s true Houston return nypost.com/2021/12/08/jam… via @nypostsports2:45 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis James Harden could be next #Net to get rest day Friday vs. #Hawks nypost.com/2021/12/09/jam… via @nypostsports2:43 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH James Harden could’ve been the first player in NBA history to drop 40 points against all 30 teams vs. Houston tonight.
He’s yet to score 40+ points in a game this season — the longest stretch he’s gone without scoring 40+ points to a start a season since 2013-14 (49 games in). pic.twitter.com/jPIMRE8PP22:04 AM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe Marcus Morris fouls take Tatum on a drive, two FTS – 1:10 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Jayson Tatum gets a steal, offensive rebound, bucket to cut lead to 3
Then Marcus Morris doubles LA’s lead by making only his 2nd 3. He had missed 4 of first 5, but it’s clutch time.
LA up 111-105, 43.5 seconds left. Celtics and Clippers fans are hype. – 1:02 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe Marcus Morris late shot-clock 3 with 43.5 left and #Clippers are up 6. LAC with three 3-pointers over the last three minutes to keep #Celtics at bay. – 1:02 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing Marcus Morris Sr. with a clutch bucket over a good Al Horford contest. – 1:01 AM
Abby Chin @tvabby Seen Marcus Morris Sr do that before. – 1:01 AM

