Danny Ainge open to working again in the right situation

How weird has it been to be on the outside after 18 years as GM? And are you enjoying the downtime? Danny Ainge: “It’s not weird. Like I said, I still have contacts within the organization. And that’s helped, instead of just cold turkey, leave the team. But I watch a lot of NBA games, I still follow the college game. And I love basketball. I’m living in Utah right now and it’s a lot nicer because the games start two hours earlier. So I’m not up so late watching games, and I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve been spending time with my family and my grandkids and spending more time playing golf and enjoying my friendships, traveling a little bit more. It’s been very relaxing.” -via NBC Sports / December 9, 2021