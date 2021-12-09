Danny Ainge open to working again in the right situation

Danny Ainge: “I’m not closing the book on other opportunities but they’d have to be the right situation. I’d have to be working with the right people, in the right role. I don’t want to get back into 18-hour days. I don’t think that’s in anybody’s best interest, for that matter. I know how much work it takes to be good at the job. And, at the same time, I have 40 years of experience in the NBA. And I think I have a lot to offer some team that might see me as a helper to people in the organization. But, yeah, just depending on what the role is.”
How weird has it been to be on the outside after 18 years as GM? And are you enjoying the downtime? Danny Ainge: “It’s not weird. Like I said, I still have contacts within the organization. And that’s helped, instead of just cold turkey, leave the team. But I watch a lot of NBA games, I still follow the college game. And I love basketball. I’m living in Utah right now and it’s a lot nicer because the games start two hours earlier. So I’m not up so late watching games, and I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve been spending time with my family and my grandkids and spending more time playing golf and enjoying my friendships, traveling a little bit more. It’s been very relaxing.” -via NBC Sports / December 9, 2021