Dillon Brooks blasts officials after Grizzlies loss to Mavericks

After his second technical foul with 27.5 seconds left, Brooks was restrained by Grizzlies assistants after his first ejection of the season. He left to cheers from the FedExForum crowd despite the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak ending. During his postgame press conference, he saved his venom for the referees afterwards when he only answered one question about the officiating before leaving. “As you saw in the game, we’ve been playing physical basketball for about a week now. And all of a sudden, new officials come in here and they call an inconsistent game. They want to call ticky-tack in the first half and then in the second half they want to call nothing,” Brooks said. “And then you got guys getting undercut, getting hit on the floor, no call. There’s a lack of protection of the players and that’s the main thing, I felt like this crew came out there and just made it about them and that’s bull.”
Source: Evan Barnes @ Memphis Commercial Appeal
Source: Evan Barnes @ Memphis Commercial Appeal
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks has the highest technical foul per minute rate in the NBA among players averaging more than 6 minutes per game.
#Analytics – 1:13 AM
Dillon Brooks has the highest technical foul per minute rate in the NBA among players averaging more than 6 minutes per game.
#Analytics – 1:13 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks can start writing the check. It doesn’t seem to matter to him, he just wanted to get his point across. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:56 AM
Dillon Brooks can start writing the check. It doesn’t seem to matter to him, he just wanted to get his point across. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:56 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jaren Jackson Jr on the ejection of Dillon Brooks:
“Dillon is a warrior. He is goigng to play defense to best of his ability…It’s tough sometimes. That’s my dog… We are going to be here for him. Period. ..” – 11:12 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr on the ejection of Dillon Brooks:
“Dillon is a warrior. He is goigng to play defense to best of his ability…It’s tough sometimes. That’s my dog… We are going to be here for him. Period. ..” – 11:12 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Dillon Brooks after the game:
“We’ve been playing physical basketball for about a week now. And all of a sudden new officials come in here and they call an inconsistent game.”
“They want to call the attack in the first half and then the second half they want to call nothing.” – 10:54 PM
Dillon Brooks after the game:
“We’ve been playing physical basketball for about a week now. And all of a sudden new officials come in here and they call an inconsistent game.”
“They want to call the attack in the first half and then the second half they want to call nothing.” – 10:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“This crew did not protect the players. They just wanted to get the game over with, and that’s bullshit. It was bullshit from the very beginning.” — Dillon Brooks – 10:52 PM
“This crew did not protect the players. They just wanted to get the game over with, and that’s bullshit. It was bullshit from the very beginning.” — Dillon Brooks – 10:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said the officials called an inconsistent game. Said he thought the officiating crew “made it about them.” – 10:50 PM
Dillon Brooks said the officials called an inconsistent game. Said he thought the officiating crew “made it about them.” – 10:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
How Taylor Jenkins described the Dillon Brooks ejection:
“Dillon got ejected.” – 10:49 PM
How Taylor Jenkins described the Dillon Brooks ejection:
“Dillon got ejected.” – 10:49 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
A ton of money was raised for charity tonight in Memphis — via SIX technical fouls and an ejection for Dillon Brooks, who had to be restrained and his mouth covered by assistant coaches as he voiced his displeasure to the assigning referees. theathletic.com/2523016/2021/0… – 10:43 PM
A ton of money was raised for charity tonight in Memphis — via SIX technical fouls and an ejection for Dillon Brooks, who had to be restrained and his mouth covered by assistant coaches as he voiced his displeasure to the assigning referees. theathletic.com/2523016/2021/0… – 10:43 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
A standing ovation for Dillon Brooks, as he gets ejected for yelling at all 3 refs – 10:29 PM
A standing ovation for Dillon Brooks, as he gets ejected for yelling at all 3 refs – 10:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks has been ejected. He’s cussing out the refs and two assists had to come off the Grizzlies bench to force him out. – 10:29 PM
Dillon Brooks has been ejected. He’s cussing out the refs and two assists had to come off the Grizzlies bench to force him out. – 10:29 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Tech on Dillon Brooks. Mavs up 95-86 with 3:50 left after that trey by Reggie. – 10:18 PM
Tech on Dillon Brooks. Mavs up 95-86 with 3:50 left after that trey by Reggie. – 10:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks gets a technical. Jaren Jackson voices his displeasure.
It’s coming apart for the Grizzlies late in this game. – 10:17 PM
Dillon Brooks gets a technical. Jaren Jackson voices his displeasure.
It’s coming apart for the Grizzlies late in this game. – 10:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Fifth foul on Dillon Brooks is a cheap one. And then Steven Adams gets a technical.
Bad timing for both of those. – 10:13 PM
Fifth foul on Dillon Brooks is a cheap one. And then Steven Adams gets a technical.
Bad timing for both of those. – 10:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks is encouraging the crowd to boo the officials on the Brown free throws. That’s now 30 personal fouls in this game. – 9:44 PM
Dillon Brooks is encouraging the crowd to boo the officials on the Brown free throws. That’s now 30 personal fouls in this game. – 9:44 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During the FAMILY FEUD game during timeout, Dillon Brooks had to give a state that started with the letter “A”.
Dillon’s answer: Albuquerque 🤣🤣🤣
***(Dillon is from Canada)🤷🏾♀️ – 9:04 PM
During the FAMILY FEUD game during timeout, Dillon Brooks had to give a state that started with the letter “A”.
Dillon’s answer: Albuquerque 🤣🤣🤣
***(Dillon is from Canada)🤷🏾♀️ – 9:04 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Dillon Brooks throwin the Mavs on skates and then screamin “THEY CANT F*** WITH ME!!!!” was somethin else haha pic.twitter.com/gEgO4svLI6 – 9:03 PM
Dillon Brooks throwin the Mavs on skates and then screamin “THEY CANT F*** WITH ME!!!!” was somethin else haha pic.twitter.com/gEgO4svLI6 – 9:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks (proud Canadian) is asked Family Feud style to name a state that starts with the letter A.
He said Albuquerque, naturally. – 9:03 PM
Dillon Brooks (proud Canadian) is asked Family Feud style to name a state that starts with the letter A.
He said Albuquerque, naturally. – 9:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks dances past Reggie Bullock on the dribble move and scores.
Then he hits his signature Dillon Dance™️ – 9:01 PM
Dillon Brooks dances past Reggie Bullock on the dribble move and scores.
Then he hits his signature Dillon Dance™️ – 9:01 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Yup, Dillon Brooks had that look in his eyes and he delivered!! – 9:01 PM
Yup, Dillon Brooks had that look in his eyes and he delivered!! – 9:01 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks trying out some new stuff at Reggie Bullock’s expense. – 9:01 PM
Dillon Brooks trying out some new stuff at Reggie Bullock’s expense. – 9:01 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks maybe a little overhyped to be checking Luka. Two fouls in the first 2:27, both defending Luka. – 8:15 PM
Dillon Brooks maybe a little overhyped to be checking Luka. Two fouls in the first 2:27, both defending Luka. – 8:15 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks now has 2 fouls… not ideal against a guy like Luka – 8:14 PM
Dillon Brooks now has 2 fouls… not ideal against a guy like Luka – 8:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks is already putting in work with the officials. That’s a veteran right there. pic.twitter.com/pwAk7XBwsx – 7:59 PM
Dillon Brooks is already putting in work with the officials. That’s a veteran right there. pic.twitter.com/pwAk7XBwsx – 7:59 PM
More on this storyline
“Obviously I can’t put it all on them. We got to get the 50/50 balls, you got to be able to rebound the basketball, you got to be able to hit shots in timely ways. But this crew did not protect the players. They just wanted to get the game over with and that’s (expletive). That’s (expletive) from the very beginning. That’s bull.” The comments will likely draw a fine from NBA in the coming days for criticizing the officiating. In his five seasons, Brooks has yet to be fined for in-game or postgame comments. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / December 9, 2021
Callie Caplan: Kristaps Porzingis just got a tech, seemingly delayed for clapping at an official while the Grizzlies ran back in transition. He responds with a ferocious dunk on the next possession. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 8, 2021
James Edwards III: Cade Cunningham gets his first career technical. Why? I’m not sure. Happened during timeout. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / December 8, 2021