Dillon Brooks enters health and safety protocols

Memphis Grizzlies PR: . @Memphis Grizzlies status update: Dillon Brooks has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game vs @Los Angeles Lakers .
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies Dillon Brooks rips officials after ejection against Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/09/gri… – 7:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Had Dillon Brooks been healthy, his current technical foul rate would be on pace to tie (Tigers assistant) Rasheed Wallace’s single-season record for technical fouls.
Surely, he will slow down. Right? Because they could cost him later. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:01 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Luka Doncic seems to relish playing against the Dillon Brooks types who want to get into him. He waits for you to hit him and then pounces. Seemed like Desmond Bane’s approach to give Luka some room worked better. – 10:46 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks has the highest technical foul per minute rate in the NBA among players averaging more than 6 minutes per game.
#Analytics – 1:13 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks can start writing the check. It doesn’t seem to matter to him, he just wanted to get his point across. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:56 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jaren Jackson Jr on the ejection of Dillon Brooks:
“Dillon is a warrior. He is goigng to play defense to best of his ability…It’s tough sometimes. That’s my dog… We are going to be here for him. Period. ..” – 11:12 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Dillon Brooks after the game:
“We’ve been playing physical basketball for about a week now. And all of a sudden new officials come in here and they call an inconsistent game.”
“They want to call the attack in the first half and then the second half they want to call nothing.” – 10:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“This crew did not protect the players. They just wanted to get the game over with, and that’s bullshit. It was bullshit from the very beginning.” — Dillon Brooks – 10:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said the officials called an inconsistent game. Said he thought the officiating crew “made it about them.” – 10:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
How Taylor Jenkins described the Dillon Brooks ejection:
“Dillon got ejected.” – 10:49 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
A ton of money was raised for charity tonight in Memphis — via SIX technical fouls and an ejection for Dillon Brooks, who had to be restrained and his mouth covered by assistant coaches as he voiced his displeasure to the assigning referees. theathletic.com/2523016/2021/0… – 10:43 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
A standing ovation for Dillon Brooks, as he gets ejected for yelling at all 3 refs – 10:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks has been ejected. He’s cussing out the refs and two assists had to come off the Grizzlies bench to force him out. – 10:29 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Tech on Dillon Brooks. Mavs up 95-86 with 3:50 left after that trey by Reggie. – 10:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks gets a technical. Jaren Jackson voices his displeasure.
It’s coming apart for the Grizzlies late in this game. – 10:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Fifth foul on Dillon Brooks is a cheap one. And then Steven Adams gets a technical.
Bad timing for both of those. – 10:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks is encouraging the crowd to boo the officials on the Brown free throws. That’s now 30 personal fouls in this game. – 9:44 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During the FAMILY FEUD game during timeout, Dillon Brooks had to give a state that started with the letter “A”.
Dillon’s answer: Albuquerque 🤣🤣🤣
***(Dillon is from Canada)🤷🏾♀️ – 9:04 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Dillon Brooks throwin the Mavs on skates and then screamin “THEY CANT F*** WITH ME!!!!” was somethin else haha pic.twitter.com/gEgO4svLI6 – 9:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks (proud Canadian) is asked Family Feud style to name a state that starts with the letter A.
He said Albuquerque, naturally. – 9:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks dances past Reggie Bullock on the dribble move and scores.
Then he hits his signature Dillon Dance™️ – 9:01 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Yup, Dillon Brooks had that look in his eyes and he delivered!! – 9:01 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks trying out some new stuff at Reggie Bullock’s expense. – 9:01 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks maybe a little overhyped to be checking Luka. Two fouls in the first 2:27, both defending Luka. – 8:15 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks now has 2 fouls… not ideal against a guy like Luka – 8:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks is already putting in work with the officials. That’s a veteran right there. pic.twitter.com/pwAk7XBwsx – 7:59 PM
