Kira Lewis suffers season-ending torn ACL

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Pelicans’ Kira Lewis Jr. ruled out for the season with ACL tear and MCL sprain
cbssports.com/nba/news/pelic… – 2:37 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
New Orleans can apply for a $1.81M Disabled Player Exception with Kira Lewis Jr. now lost for the season.
However, the Pelicans would need to open up a roster spot in order to use the exception. – 2:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans just announced that Kira Lewis suffered a torn ACL and a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee last night. He’ll be out indefinitely.
Brutal news for the second-year guard. – 2:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The @New Orleans Pelicans announce that Kira Lewis Jr. will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL and a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee during the second quarter of last night’s game against the Denver Nuggets. – 2:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Kira Lewis Jr. suffered a torn ACL last night. A season ending injury for the Pels second-year guard. – 2:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. has suffered a season-ending torn ACL and a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee. – 2:01 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green said Kira Lewis Jr. will get an MRI on his right knee tonight. Expects team will have an update on Lewis tomorrow – 11:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Kira Lewis will get imaging done tonight on his right knee and team will provide an update tomorrow. – 11:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Kira Lewis (right knee sprain) will not return tonight, per the Pelicans.
Good news to see they’ve already announced the injury is only a sprain. It looked like it could’ve been worse. – 9:02 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Kira Lewis Jr. was down on the floor after taking a hard fall in the middle of the lane. He was taken to the locker room, limping but under his own power – 8:47 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Kira Lewis Jr. headed back to the locker room. Was barely putting any weight on his right knee. Was on the ground for a while, appeared to be in pain. – 8:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Kira Lewis down on the floor grabbing his right knee.
That did not look good. – 8:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
I asked Willie Green before the game about how he’s been splitting the backup point guard minutes between Kira Lewis and Tomas Satoransky.
So far tonight, he’s given all those minutes to Kira. – 8:44 PM
