Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (13-12) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (11-11) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 9, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 53, Memphis Grizzlies 59 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Said this before but if I was guarding Westbrook, I’d spend the whole game saying stuff like, “I can’t believe they don’t let you shoot more threes” – 9:04 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
So happy seeing Kyle Anderson back out there for the @Memphis Grizzlies! – 9:04 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lakers have committed 207 turnovers this half … or at least it feels like it. – 9:01 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Awful basketball right now, Lakers with 13 turnovers (still in the 1st half)…Lakers down 56-50 – 9:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and Westbrook had early-shot-clock turnovers out of a time out, both of which led to fastbreak hoops. That’s 14 first half turnovers, and 9 in a rough 2nd Q. – 9:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies just want it more than the Lakers this half. Completely undermanned and without the star power. Hasn’t mattered. They are just playing harder. – 9:01 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
DE’ANTHONY MELTON STEAL FROM LEBRON.
The Ringer @ringernba
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
JJJ’s confidence attacking off the dribble is a world away from where it was at the beginning of the season. – 8:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron led LAL to a great start, but since he sat late in the 1st Q, the whole team’s energy went down, and let Memphis right back into it. Grizz now lead 45-42 with 5 min. left in the 2nd Q.
Many unforced turnovers have contributed, as LAL have 12 already, to 4 from MEM. – 8:55 PM
LeBron led LAL to a great start, but since he sat late in the 1st Q, the whole team’s energy went down, and let Memphis right back into it. Grizz now lead 45-42 with 5 min. left in the 2nd Q.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BIG TIME JIT GOIN ON AT 191 BEALE STREET pic.twitter.com/syHDMwyGsW – 8:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
How long until Lakers fans are photoshopping Konchar into an LA jersey and responding to his Tweets? – 8:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
1. get the puppies in order.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
JOHN KONCHAR FASTBREAK LAYUP, LAKERS TIMEOUT, THE VIBES ARE IMMACULATE – 8:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The defensive activity so far has been pretty grand, as the Grizzlies are up to 7 steals – 8:45 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jarrett Culver has come in and gotten a block, steal, and assist in less than 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/Z10ZkJ9fPb – 8:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🐻⚪️⚪️⚪️
We trail 29-25 after the first segment.
@Desmond Bane leads with 10 points.
📺 Watch on @GrizzOnBally 📺
📻 Listen on @929espn 📻 pic.twitter.com/y3H1gEpfqg – 8:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With the extended PT in the 1st Q, LeBron isn’t starting the 2nd Q, his typical rotation. Westbrook is out there, instead, and started the period with a turnover, which MEM capitalized upon to get within 2.
Russ did answer that w/a bucket on the other end. – 8:40 PM
With the extended PT in the 1st Q, LeBron isn’t starting the 2nd Q, his typical rotation. Westbrook is out there, instead, and started the period with a turnover, which MEM capitalized upon to get within 2.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jarrett Culver checks in and gets the steal. First round of rotation minutes here this season – 8:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL led 29-22 with Westbrook going to the FT line, and 28.2 seconds left in the 1st Q. But after 2 misses, LAL gave up an offensive board that got Jones a 2nd look at a 3. He made it with 2.3 seconds left to pull MEM within 4. Five-point swing. – 8:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers outplayed Memphis pretty significantly and are still only up four. Come on guys. We’re more than a quarter through the season here. Let’s not do this again. – 8:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 29, Grizzlies 25
The Lakers made pushing the pace an emphasis in the first quarter, scoring 16 points in the paint and 13 points in transition. LeBron James led the charge with 9 points and 4 assists. Grizzlies are sticking around w/ 3s + more possessions. – 8:37 PM
First quarter: Lakers 29, Grizzlies 25
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
End of the 1st
Lakers 29
Grizzlies 25
Bane: 10 points, 2 assists
Jones: 5 points, 2 assists – 8:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
un. deux. trois.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tyus Jones just knocked down a 3 before the horn after an excellent effort on the offensive glass from Xavier Tillman – 8:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron in 11 minutes: 9 points, 5 boards, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal (plus 3 TO’s).
He played more than his typical 1st Q minutes, as well. Usually comes out earlier in the quarter, but may have asked to stay in. – 8:33 PM
LeBron in 11 minutes: 9 points, 5 boards, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal (plus 3 TO’s).
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
All I can think about right now is Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant screaming at their TVs. – 8:32 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Konchar just intercepted LeBron… do we have eyes on @bcabraham or @KoncharFan – 8:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
hold dat.
10 points in the first quarter on 4-6 shooting for @Desmond Bane. pic.twitter.com/1PViBsSc5i – 8:30 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Brodie to a cutting 👑
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/F4ii0UkMNl – 8:29 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers are trying to run the Grizzlies over with the transition game early, and LeBron has been the heart of it: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and running, running, running. He’s been a menace in his “free safety” role on defense and killing on outlets and postups – 8:28 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
DROP THE HAMMER THT 😳
(📼 @Los Angeles Lakers)
pic.twitter.com/TkIOeWUgqG – 8:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Really sharp start from LeBron here in Memphis.
Two blocks, three assists (plus a hit-ahead pass that got Davis two FT’s), two boards and a steal wiith five points as LAL hold a 19-15 lead. – 8:24 PM
Really sharp start from LeBron here in Memphis.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder list Vit Krejci and Aaron Wiggins as OUT tomorrow against the Lakers. LAL will not have to release an injury report until tomorrow afternoon. – 8:24 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron waiting for the double makes more sense in shooting heavy lineups. – 8:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson checks in for Desmond Bane, for his 1st appearance in about a week-ish.
Jones, Melton, Anderson, Tillie, Adams – 8:22 PM
Kyle Anderson checks in for Desmond Bane, for his 1st appearance in about a week-ish.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that beale street side step is money ✅ pic.twitter.com/6OxMYYONSE – 8:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
first time, as the Lakers are up 14-8 with 7:32 left in the 1st.
the arena sounded like a damn home playoff game these past 3 Laker buckets – 8:18 PM
first time, as the Lakers are up 14-8 with 7:32 left in the 1st.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Three straight Laker dunks forced a Grizzlies time out, as THT, LeBron and AD took turns throwing it down.
LAL lead 14-8. – 8:17 PM
Three straight Laker dunks forced a Grizzlies time out, as THT, LeBron and AD took turns throwing it down.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Three straight dunks for the Lakers here in Memphis to take an early 14-8 lead. – 8:17 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Taylor Jenkins looks like someone who makes a living podcasting about the Grizzlies. AK – 8:15 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
More people cheered for that Avery Bradley 3 just now than they ever did for any basket he hit as a Grizzly – 8:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
With LeBron and AD at the 4 and 5, that means Adams is taking AD, and Jaren is guarding LeBron.
Major developmental opportunity for Trip. – 8:13 PM
With LeBron and AD at the 4 and 5, that means Adams is taking AD, and Jaren is guarding LeBron.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
With Dillon Brooks in protocol De’Anthony Melton replaces him as the pregame dancer in the Grizzlies huddle – 8:08 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
When talking about the Lakers, we often discuss their Big 3. But @Dave McMenamin dove deeper into their potentially dynamic duo. New on NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/GD6TxEV410 – 8:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
With no Morant, Brooks, Clarke, Williams, Merrill we are pretty certain to get some new combos from Taylor Jenkins tonight.
Excluding Merrill, the Grizzlies haven’t been missing two guards during the injury report log jam. Sooooo, more Konchar minutes? – 7:54 PM
With no Morant, Brooks, Clarke, Williams, Merrill we are pretty certain to get some new combos from Taylor Jenkins tonight.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
tonight’s starting five vs. @Los Angeles Lakers
〽️ @Tyus Jones
〽️ @De’Anthony Melton
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @jarenjacksonjr
〽️ @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/q0mQq8upga – 7:50 PM
tonight’s starting five vs. @Los Angeles Lakers
〽️ @Tyus Jones
〽️ @De’Anthony Melton
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @jarenjacksonjr
〽️ @RealStevenAdams
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5’s
Lakers: Westbrook, Bradley, Horton-Tucker, LeBron, Davis
Grizzlies: Jones, Melton, Bane, Jackson, Adams
Dillon Brooks is out tonight with health and safety protocols – 7:47 PM
Starting 5’s
Lakers: Westbrook, Bradley, Horton-Tucker, LeBron, Davis
Grizzlies: Jones, Melton, Bane, Jackson, Adams
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
A big applause from the fans when the Lakers came out for warmups, and there’s a lot of purple and gold. Is Memphis a holiday hotspot? Surely the weather is nicer in LA? – 7:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers using the same starters against the Grizzlies:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:35 PM
Lakers using the same starters against the Grizzlies:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tonight’s starters 🙌
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/sVXgxaoGh3 – 7:34 PM
Tonight’s starters 🙌
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Gold 🆚 Grizzlies
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/8AHMwfRsFO – 7:22 PM
Gold 🆚 Grizzlies
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson WILL be playing tonight, after missing the past week and a half due to back soreness pic.twitter.com/W2oI4jeP8h – 7:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Cozy. Drippy. Causal.
Which fit are you?
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/WS8riAetpc – 7:16 PM
Cozy. Drippy. Causal.
Which fit are you?
David Locke @DLocke09
Top 5 big man pick and roll defenders
1. Draymond Green
2. Joel Embiid
3. Anthony Davis
4. Rudy Gobert
5. Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:04 PM
Top 5 big man pick and roll defenders
1. Draymond Green
2. Joel Embiid
3. Anthony Davis
4. Rudy Gobert
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies Dillon Brooks rips officials after ejection against Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/09/gri… – 7:01 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Invest in hard work.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/WESIEit677 – 7:00 PM
Invest in hard work.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rajon Rondo was listed as questionable with gastroenteritis, and has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game at Memphis.
Rondo has been out of the regular rotation for the past few weeks. – 6:59 PM
Rajon Rondo was listed as questionable with gastroenteritis, and has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game at Memphis.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rajon Rondo (gastroenteritis) is out against the Grizzlies, per the Lakers. – 6:46 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams and Xavier Tillman working out in pregame pic.twitter.com/W5cIHHz1XT – 6:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he believes Taylor Jenkins is one of the bright coaches in this league and the Grizzlies’ record without Ja Morant is indicative of that. – 6:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said there is no update on Trevor Ariza’s return timetable, but he said that Ariza might spend some time with the South Bay Lakers next week on an off-day to help with his ramp-up for his eventual return. – 6:40 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Trevor Ariza: “We’re hoping to have him potentially practice with the G League next week. … If that’s necessary to get more live work. … No update on the exact timeline.” – 6:39 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kyle Anderson is a game-time decision tonight for the @Memphis Grizzlies vs Lakers, per Coach Taylor Jenkins. – 6:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins thinks Russell Westbrook does a great job of playing to his strengths — highlighted his transition play and the force he plays with – 6:25 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Trevor Ariza warming up ahead of the Grizzlies game pic.twitter.com/hcRPNiRVt5 – 6:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
#50ForDaCity Bonus Feature: ZBO the #GirlDad 💙
Full documentary: https://t.co/MFE0WbKCQb pic.twitter.com/rQES0DVzNi – 6:12 PM
#50ForDaCity Bonus Feature: ZBO the #GirlDad 💙
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
The Lakers are one of the oldest teams in the league… but here’s where Russell Westbrook makes the biggest impact: pic.twitter.com/GisGhigbpg – 6:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Memphis in the meantime
⏰: 5:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 3:52 PM
Memphis in the meantime
⏰: 5:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Updated Lakers’ status report for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies – Only real change is Rajon Rondo’s status: pic.twitter.com/Ql3OB1mxhR – 3:12 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Join Russ, Bron and the #LakeShow for their rivalry win over the Celtics 🙌 – 2:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Listen to @Jaren Jackson Jr.. Come to support the gang at @FedExForum.
🎟: https://t.co/pggxWBVfgr pic.twitter.com/lqV0ah1q3J – 2:45 PM
Listen to @Jaren Jackson Jr.. Come to support the gang at @FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road trip, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 62 minutes and traveled 4.50 miles at an average of 4.03 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/KiDnfVNVWL – 2:00 PM
During the last road trip, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 62 minutes and traveled 4.50 miles at an average of 4.03 MPH.
