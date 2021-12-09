Myles Turner: 'I love it in Indiana'

“I love it (In Indiana). I want to win here with this franchise, for whatever that may be,” Turner said after Indiana’s win over the Knicks Wednesday. “We just gotta get back to bringing excitement and joy back into this building. A lot of that comes from just playing hard, playing like we did tonight. Diving for loose balls and that stuff, that’s what this state appreciates about the way we play basketball and we gotta do that night in and night out.”
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Just for fun, if it cost former Indiana star OG Anunoby to get Myles Turner would you do it? – 10:05 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“I’m not a finished product. I’m just scratching the surface & I want to show that I’m ready to take the next step.”
Can Myles Turner get the role he wants in Indiana? @The Athletic sat down with Pacers leadership to understand where they’re heading. https://t.co/NQkTkSlp7x pic.twitter.com/TCG2wBC1e1 – 9:18 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
What are the drawbacks of a potential Myles Turner trade? What limitations would he have in the Charlotte offense?
What are the drawbacks of a potential Myles Turner trade? What limitations would he have in the Charlotte offense?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors are down to zero healthy centers. If only there were a couple impact bigs on the market…
Domantas Sabonis or Myles Turner would check a lot of boxes. Question is, are the Raps ready to expedite the growth process, and at what cost? https://t.co/ahwUBEuov9 pic.twitter.com/wnPv3Y5iVd – 12:31 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner to @RomeovilleKid in response to a question about yesterday’s report concerning the direction of the team: “I know you’re pretty new here bro, but my name is in a trade rumor every day.” 😂 – 10:09 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Myles Turner is averaging 12.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.8 threes on 52.6/39.5/70.5 shooting splits.
Now, the Pacers are reportedly open to trading him as they look to rebuild.
@esidery explores 5 possible landing spots for the 25-year-old: basketballnews.com/stories/examin… – 10:09 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I’m not putting Bouknight in any Myles Turner trade unless there’s something else coming back. He’s so talented, love what I’ve seen from him but just needs to adapt and learn the NBA style of play – 4:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 CJ McCollum the missing piece?
🏀 Why the Pels need to stay away from Caris LeVert
🏀 Really go for it with Myles Turner?
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
🏀 Lakers Big 3 gets the win over the Celtics
🏀 Kevin Durant rallies the Nets against the Mavs
🏀 Myles Turner the most impactful player traded this year?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Podcast: A look at trade scenarios for Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, Pacers trio Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, and Caris LeVert. Plus, two new candidates to keep an eye on for Portland’s general manager job with colleague @Yossi Gozlan on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/podcast-… – 2:01 PM
Podcast: A look at trade scenarios for Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, Pacers trio Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, and Caris LeVert. Plus, two new candidates to keep an eye on for Portland’s general manager job with colleague @Yossi Gozlan on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/podcast-… – 2:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Worth noting following a report from The Athletic stating Indiana is pivoting to a rebuild: Knicks and Pacers touched base prior to 2021-22 season and Myles Turner was discussed: on.sny.tv/bWIrpxn – 1:57 PM
Worth noting following a report from The Athletic stating Indiana is pivoting to a rebuild: Knicks and Pacers touched base prior to 2021-22 season and Myles Turner was discussed: on.sny.tv/bWIrpxn – 1:57 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
🏀 Lakers Big 3 gets the win over the Celtics
🏀 Kevin Durant rallies the Nets against the Mavs
🏀 Myles Turner the most impactful player traded this year?
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
So Pacers president Kevin Pritchard and Carlisle convened those three players and Brogdon for an impromptu meeting to address the report. “We just talked about the article and how we try to be super transparent with the players. If they ever want to ask me anything, they can ask me anything,” Pritchard told The Athletic after the meeting was over. “When we get close to making a trade, we don’t try to just bop a guy over the head with, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re traded.’ We will give them a heads up, and we’ve done that multiple times.” -via The Athletic / December 9, 2021
Pritchard told the players that while they are fielding plenty of calls for Sabonis and Turner, in particular, the organization still believes in their pairing and wants to see it through this season, according to multiple sources in the room. He and Carlisle told the players they still believe they can turn the season around and they do not want to go into a full rebuild at this juncture. But they have to say that if they want to hold the team together. At 11-16, can they afford to keep seeing if this can work? -via The Athletic / December 9, 2021
The immediate residual effect from the meetings this week was obvious Wednesday night, as the offense was as cohesive as it has been all season and Turner looked great attacking the paint off the dribble. But as much as the team is telling Turner the right things as he voices his frustrations, the track record of the past few years has left him skeptical positive changes to accommodate him will last, per player sources. Regardless, Wednesday night epitomized what Carlisle is looking for out of his team. -via The Athletic / December 9, 2021
