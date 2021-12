Myles Turner: 'I love it in Indiana'

So Pacers president Kevin Pritchard and Carlisle convened those three players and Brogdon for an impromptu meeting to address the report. “We just talked about the article and how we try to be super transparent with the players. If they ever want to ask me anything, they can ask me anything,” Pritchard told The Athletic after the meeting was over. “When we get close to making a trade, we don’t try to just bop a guy over the head with, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re traded.’ We will give them a heads up, and we’ve done that multiple times.” -via The Athletic / December 9, 2021