Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (17-7) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (11-11) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 9, 2021
Utah Jazz 24, Philadelphia 76ers 29 (Q1 01:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
it’s a bird. it’s a plane. no, it’s @Matisse Thybulle! 🛫 pic.twitter.com/CndGavx9sh – 7:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers off to a good start, shooting 63.2% and leading 27-24 with 1:34 left in the quarter. Embiid with 11 points on 5-7 shooting. Harris has 7 points on 3-5 shooting. – 7:32 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers come out strong on night 2 of their back-to-back, and lead the Jazz, 27-24, after 10 mins of play.
Team: 12-19 FG (61.1%)
Embiid: 11 PTS / 3 REB / 5-7 fg
Harris: 7 PTS / 3 REB / 1 BLK
Curry: 5 PTS / 3 AST – 7:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid seeing Gobert and Whiteside on the same team pic.twitter.com/rzL9Na1pUg – 7:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
3 turnovers for the Jazz, 7p off of them for Philly. So, yeah, transition defense remains a thing. Philly up 27-24 with 1:35 left 1Q. – 7:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz down 27-24 with 1:35 remaining in the first quarter. Wasting too many possessions offensively – 7:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Joel Hans Embiid working all 94 ft. 👀 pic.twitter.com/cwNJsWS2hM – 7:29 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz got a good minute out of Hassan but the last 3 minutes have been brutal – 7:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Just a ridiculous coast-to-coast move by Joel Embiid, ending with a massive dunk. Embiid already has nine points in this game in eight first quarter minutes. – 7:27 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tobi knew what he wanted and got it!👊 pic.twitter.com/nwrFibSZoB – 7:24 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Are my boomers followers still here or did y’all bounce? (I understand if you did)
bc Matisse Thybulle and Joe Ingles are about to play each other for the first time since the Olympics
and I just wanted to know who else is excited about that – 7:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lots of shots going thru the hoop early — Sixers 8-11, Jazz 6-9. Embiid 7p for Philly, as Rudy’s mostly been content to let him shoot long jumpers, and he’s mostly hit. Don leads the Jazz with 6p. Sixers up 19-17 with 6:26 left 1Q. – 7:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That’s a fun few minutes of basketball. Jazz are so tough to guard. – 7:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Watching the Sixers and Jazz go back and forth in these early minutes pic.twitter.com/tVPFeXW5dq – 7:20 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
An offensive showing so far, with the Sixers holding a 19-17 lead over the just with 6:26 still left in the first quarter. Embiid (7) and Curry (5) combined to score the first 12 points for the Sixers, with Harris and Maxey picking it up after that. – 7:20 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mitchell looks to have hurt his hand on an Embiid screen… Jazz having troubles getting around his screens early. – 7:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:26 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Sixers 19-17….Philly shooting 73 percent so far from the field…..embiid with seven points early – 7:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS ARRRRREEEEEEEEE STARRRRTTTIINNNGGGGGGGG!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oePjrI7neq – 7:09 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I didn’t realize D’Angelo Russell got traded to the Utah Jazz pic.twitter.com/2ydG7Ng6W5 – 7:07 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Top 5 big man pick and roll defenders
1. Draymond Green
2. Joel Embiid
3. Anthony Davis
4. Rudy Gobert
5. Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:04 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Tre Mitchell doing some work right now for Texas, and no one is happier than this guy. pic.twitter.com/CxV5734Pm8 – 6:56 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Quite the cozy broadcast site in Philadelphia. One big happy family. Hear me on radio or tv tonight instagram.com/p/CXR_nJRMxUI/… – 6:50 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/swILVw3gYn – 6:30 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid’s gearing up for Sixers-Jazz: pic.twitter.com/vi0wRiv5OI – 6:26 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Grant Riller, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, is progressing well and has participated in parts of practice lately. He will continue to be evaluated prior to his return to game action, per a #Sixers official – 6:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
What are your top 5 plays of the season so far?
📺 Tune in to the Jazz Pregame Show on @ATTSportsNetRM at 4:30PM MT for ours … pic.twitter.com/1sczy3yqvd – 6:02 PM
What are your top 5 plays of the season so far?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder said that regardless of how productive the Jazz offense is right now, the focus for optimizing the attack remains the same: good spacing, making quick decisions, and limiting turnovers to lessen the need for transition defense. – 5:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, on the Wolves’ criticism of Rudy Gobert: “Everybody’s entitled to their views and opinions. From my standpoint, every team’s game plan is based on how to attack Rudy. Or how not to attack Rudy. … Sometimes we’re having to find ways to get him involved defensively.” – 5:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Jazz reserve center Hassan Whiteside (left glute contusion) is available for tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers – 5:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Asked about the Jazz, Doc said he’s starting to see them play like they did last season. Praised Donovan Mitchell for putting so much stress on defenses, noted Rudy Gobert is getting increasingly aggressive offensively, said he continues to see improvement from Jordan Clarkson. – 5:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says that he’s happy with where the 76ers are at. He said the best news he received today was when he walked in and was told no one was on the injury report — said now they hope/goal is for that to stay the same so his team can build some continuity. – 5:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
On December 9 1988, Jerry Sloan started his tenure as Utah Jazz head coach 💚💛
#OnThisDay | @iFit pic.twitter.com/HPXi8Lq30L – 5:22 PM
On December 9 1988, Jerry Sloan started his tenure as Utah Jazz head coach 💚💛
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid and the other Sixers players who had COVID are all still struggling physically to some degree. – 5:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Philly tough. 😤
🎥 The Grind, hydrated by @BioSteelSports 💪 pic.twitter.com/T6DHohryNL – 4:45 PM
Philly tough. 😤
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Bridges and Drummond shared some words following a shove in last night’s game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/12/09/mil… – 4:30 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
The Utah Jazz are legit and they’re not even knocking down their threes like they were last season (they might be better).
All but one of their 17 wins this season have been by six or more.
Since the beginning of Nov (9-2) six of their nine wins have been by at least 16 points – 4:15 PM
The Utah Jazz are legit and they’re not even knocking down their threes like they were last season (they might be better).
All but one of their 17 wins this season have been by six or more.
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Here are the individual player grades as the Hornets fell short against 76ers on Wednesday. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/charlott… – 3:35 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz Offensive Rating the last 5 games
League average is 109 pts per 100 possessions
v. Minnesota: 131
v. Cleveland: 116
v. Boston: 138
v. Portland: 139
v. New Orleans: 128 – 2:40 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz 60 second game preview before the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers pic.twitter.com/FVqm9Hv4Fp – 2:39 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Joe Ingles last 6 games – 11 pts, 4 rebs, 3 ast
While shooting 60% FG and 55% from 3 – 2:15 PM
Joe Ingles last 6 games – 11 pts, 4 rebs, 3 ast
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rudy Gobert slams drink onto court, nullifies Anthony Edwards 3-pointer nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/09/rud… – 2:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
three in a row…talk about southern hospitality. 😏
🚗 @Kia | Road Trip Recap pic.twitter.com/uuD9Oitjxg – 2:01 PM
three in a row…talk about southern hospitality. 😏
David Locke @DLocke09
Since the 2016-17 season the Utah Jazz have won 63% of their games which ties Milwaukee for the best winning percentage in the NBA.
If winning matters? Maybe who you guard matters more – 1:57 PM
Since the 2016-17 season the Utah Jazz have won 63% of their games which ties Milwaukee for the best winning percentage in the NBA.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Suns, Warriors jockey for No. 1; Grizzlies, 76ers, Lakers, Kings climb higher while Wizards, Celtics, Hornets, Mavericks fall
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:53 PM
NBA power rankings: Suns, Warriors jockey for No. 1; Grizzlies, 76ers, Lakers, Kings climb higher while Wizards, Celtics, Hornets, Mavericks fall
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Stop #3
⏰ 5 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM | @NBATV
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/aDEodMovZA – 1:48 PM
Stop #3
⏰ 5 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM | @NBATV
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
David Locke @DLocke09
Some Rudy Gobert notes in case some people forgot
Rudy Gobert contests 19 shots a game (most in the NBA) Over last 10 games contesting 20 a game.
Gobert is on the floor for 59 opponent shots a night. He contests 34% of all opponents shots.
The impact of his contest next .. – 1:30 PM
Some Rudy Gobert notes in case some people forgot
Rudy Gobert contests 19 shots a game (most in the NBA) Over last 10 games contesting 20 a game.
Gobert is on the floor for 59 opponent shots a night. He contests 34% of all opponents shots.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Outside of Grant Riller (shoulder), the Sixers have a clean injury report, which is a pretty rare occurrence. Only entries other than Riller are the guys in the G League (Aaron Henry, Paul Reed, Jaden Springer) and Ben Simmons (you know). – 1:10 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Mike Conley not on the Utah Jazz injury report on a back end of back to back – 1:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
No Mike Conley on the Utah Jazz injury report. He’s good to go for tonight
Hassan Whiteside is QUESTIONABLE for tonight in Philly against the sixers – 1:06 PM
No Mike Conley on the Utah Jazz injury report. He’s good to go for tonight
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Mike Conley, notably, is not on the injury report. He played just 24 minutes last night. Appears he’ll play in both ends of the back to back. – 1:05 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mike Conley is not on the Jazz’s injury report for today so seems likely he’ll be playing against the Sixers – 1:04 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Hassan Whiteside still has some pain in his behind. He remains questionable with a bruised glute. – 1:04 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hassan Whiteside is listed as questionable vs. Philadelphia tonight. Mike Conley, interestingly enough, is not on the injury report for the back-to-back. – 1:03 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Hassan Whiteside is still listed as questionable for tonight against the @Philadelphia 76ers. – 1:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hassan Whiteside is QUESTIONABLE to play tonight vs. the Sixers (left glute contusion) – 1:03 PM
