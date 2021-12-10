Anthony Davis out due to 'significant' knee soreness

Shams Charania: Lakers‘ Anthony Davis is out tonight vs. OKC due to knee soreness, team says.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dwight Howard moves into the starting lineup for the Lakers tonight with Anthony Davis (knee soreness) ruled out against Oklahoma City.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP – 7:33 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers starting Dwight Howard in place of Anthony Davis against the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/T9MQnn6cP2 – 7:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dwight Howard replaces Anthony Davis in the starting lineup.
Lakers’ starters vs. OKC:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Anthony Davis out vs OKC.
Another game, another Laker dodging Lu Dort. – 7:31 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
With AD out tonight (Left Knee Soreness), we’ll see who steps up for the LakeShow…Hopefully Dwight starts at Center – 6:59 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers‘ Anthony Davis is out tonight vs. OKC due to knee soreness, team says. – 6:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis woke up with some knee soreness today, and Frank Vogel said he’s a question mark to play tonight. He’s going to work out on the court soon and test it out.
If he can’t go tonight, that means more Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan. – 6:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says if Anthony Davis can’t go tonight, “Dwight and DJ will have much bigger roles.” – 6:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is receiving pregame treatment on his sore left knee and will be a gametime decision. – 6:33 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: How Can the Pacers Rebuild? The Latest Portland Drama, and the Latest News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc'd On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd – 6:00 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 45 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss Anthony Davis’s stats and if they’re Useful or Useless.
What do you think?
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S – 5:36 PM
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Lakers #Useful #Useless pic.twitter.com/t4BP0T4Iz0 – 5:36 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Lakers' showing vs. Memphis, what's up with Anthony Davis, Westbrook for Wall 2.0, Ben Simmons/Spurs, Utah's defensive versatility, the paths forward for the Pacers, and more (including some love for Taylor Swift). open.spotify.com/episode/6RwXUP… – 4:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players are shooting 46.7% when defended by AD this season, 1.3% *better* than their usual FG%.
A career-worst and the first time in his career players are shooting better when guarded by him.
Among the top 5 shots contester, he is the only one allowing positive FG% difference. pic.twitter.com/9ZvvUdObiO – 4:25 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 What’s the deal with Anthony Davis?
🏀 How would Ben Simmons fit in San Antonio?
🏀 Is it time to blow it up in Indiana?
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O'Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6RwXUP… – 3:59 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Anthony Davis hasn’t exactly been an MVP candidate, points out @jshector, after @David Thorpe assesses that poor closeout Twitter was talking about.
https://t.co/N1BKTb2U2D – 3:29 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers’ status report for tonight’s game against the Thunder – AD is QUESTIONABLE with left knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/aMAQ51tq28 – 2:27 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Second night of a back to back here j. Oklahoma: Lakers say Anthony Davis is questionable with left knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/xJAmo57iNb – 2:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the loss to the Grizzlies, why the Lakers remain incredibly frustrating to watch, what’s missing with Anthony Davis, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets have combined for 33 fewer games played between Jokić, Murray, and Porter than the Lakers have for LeBron, AD, and Russ and still have the same record.
A little perspective. It can always be worse. – 11:43 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: How Can the Pacers Rebuild? The Latest Portland Drama, and the Latest News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc'd On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F – 11:00 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.88
2. Nikola Jokic: 14.07
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.0
4. Kevin Durant: 13.83
5. Trae Young: 13.0
6. DeMar DeRozan: 12.54
7. Anthony Davis: 11.96
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.95 pic.twitter.com/DtVQRerJCq – 10:45 AM
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.88
2. Nikola Jokic: 14.07
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.0
4. Kevin Durant: 13.83
5. Trae Young: 13.0
6. DeMar DeRozan: 12.54
7. Anthony Davis: 11.96
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.95 pic.twitter.com/DtVQRerJCq – 10:45 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: How Can the Pacers Rebuild? The Latest Portland Drama, and the Latest News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc'd On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F – 8:00 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis: “[Opponents] feel like they’re the underdogs when they’re coming in, especially when they’re without their star players and we got to play like we’re the underdogs. Which, now, at this point of the season, the way we’re playing, a lot of games, we probably are.” – 11:55 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis emphasized the Lakers needing to play like “the underdogs” moving forward. Need to be “scrappy” in these games. – 11:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis: “We’ve got to be a more consistent team to truly compete for a championship.” – 11:29 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis: “That’s our biggest problem right now. Consistency.” – 11:28 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose in Memphis, 108-95, to fall back to .500 at 13-13. AD 22p 8r; LeBron 20p 11a 10r 4s 2b 5tos (100th career triple-double); Russ 9p on 3-of-9 7a 6tos +/- of -16; Bradley 10p 2s; THT 10p 5a. LAL has 22 turnovers as a team; MEM only had 11. – 10:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis career 3P%:
38.3% — Bubble playoffs
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
It’s not a stretch to say that Jaren Jackson Jr. has been the best player on the floor tonight — even with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook out there too – 10:04 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
In this quarter alone, Anthony Davis has been overpowered to the rim by Jaren Jackson Jr. and blocked twice by Kyle Anderson. – 9:46 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Lakers are rolling out their Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, AD, Howard lineup to start the half – 9:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Grizzlies 59, Lakers 53
This game shifted early in the second quarter when the non-LeBron/AD bench lineup struggled. Memphis is winning the possession battle, with 7 offensive rebounds and 9 fewer TOs than the Lakers (13-4). The Grizzlies have attempted 14 more shots. – 9:07 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Is staying in Portland the best option for Dame? #RealOnes
Presented by @Hennessy. Please drink responsibly. #ad pic.twitter.com/1UGx5dFQPk – 9:00 PM
Is staying in Portland the best option for Dame? #RealOnes
Presented by @Hennessy. Please drink responsibly. #ad pic.twitter.com/1UGx5dFQPk – 9:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Three straight Laker dunks forced a Grizzlies time out, as THT, LeBron and AD took turns throwing it down.
LAL lead 14-8. – 8:17 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
With LeBron and AD at the 4 and 5, that means Adams is taking AD, and Jaren is guarding LeBron.
Major developmental opportunity for Trip. – 8:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers using the same starters against the Grizzlies:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:35 PM
