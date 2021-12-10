Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (13-13) play against the Phoenix Suns (4-4) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021
Boston Celtics 39, Phoenix Suns 57 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 57, BOS 39
McGee: 11 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Blk
Smith: 7 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-6 FG
Shamet: 10 Pts, 4-8 FG
Tatum: 15 Pts, 6-13 FG – 11:11 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
The Celtics are at their best when they play good defense and lean on that side of the floor.
They… have not done that during this road trip. Nothing has really gone well tonight, though. – 11:10 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Celtics are 6-23 in the quarter, 0-9 from 3. They went 4 minutes without a basket – 11:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
There are quite a few candidates for worst Celtics quarter of the season but this one is up there. – 11:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
It’s a 42-13 Phoenix run.
Celtics have scored 13 points on 6-27 shooting in the last 14:00 – 11:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Celtics look like a team that’s wrapping up a five-game road trip cross country.
Missing shots. Little energy.
Now #Suns are contributing to that, but Boston needs either Tatum to catch complete fire to get them going or #Suns to go completely cold.
Down 57-35 late in half. – 11:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s too bad the Suns can’t give their guys 2 days off more often. This is a rout so far – 11:07 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Suns are an absolute buzzsaw, and the Celtics are decidedly not a buzzsaw. – 11:07 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Neither JaVale McGee nor Jalen Smith had hit a 3-pointer all season before this game. They’ve each hit one in the first half.
54-33 Suns. – 11:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Smith had a shaky start but has looked good here in his second shift. Seven points and four rebounds. Putting his minutes mostly with CP3 was a v good call by Monty – 11:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Smith picks up foul on pick at midcourt to get Smart off Paul. #Suns up 16. – 11:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns offense is humming right now. Great ball movement, guys are hitting shots and Stix is getting dunks – 11:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Celtics are certainly playing the part well of a team in the fifth game of 5 games in 8 days on the road – 11:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jalen Smith on the dunk off Paul feed. Has four on 2-of-4 shooting.
#Suns up 14. – 11:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The wave is breaking out in this Suns-Celtics game. It’s too early in the season for this shit – 11:01 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
This is another big 2nd quarter run but I don’t think they’re the same as the ones in LA necessarily. C’s are attacking but not finishing at the rim. Suns are just moving the ball, getting good shots, and making them – 11:00 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jae’Sean Tate said what Alperen Sengun has, the footwork and skills, are things you can’t teach. “He’s going to be a problem.” – 11:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges off the bounce to Shamet for corner 3.
#Suns 6-of-16 on 3s. Up 45-33. – 11:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jalen Smith had a wide-open 3, but cleverly disguised his lob back to Chris Paul as a shot. CP3 then kicked it out to Mikal Bridges for 3.
That’s definitely what happened there. Nothing else. – 11:00 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka was not happy with the lack of weak-side help here from Grant Williams and Romeo Langford: pic.twitter.com/BarZ8GhAFO – 10:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Smith block on Langford drive.
#Suns get defensive stop. Up 37-30. – 10:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Current #Suns lineup:
Paul, Shamet, Bridges, Crowder and Smith.
Thoughts? – 10:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Now Enes traveled, taking too many steps. Apparently Freedom isn’t free – 10:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Marcus Smart strips Payne, Grant Williams on follow of Smart miss.
#Suns up 32-28. – 10:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Things are getting a little too frantic for the Celtics here. They are trying to answer the Suns rather than just run their offense – 10:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That’s 11 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks for JaVale McGee in 10 minutes – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee just hit a 3 in Enes Kanter’s face. Pretty awesome he has Freedom to do whatever he wants on offense right now – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Block 2 for McGee..
Scores on other end. #Suns up 27-24.
Then hits 3. #Suns up 30-26. – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wainright came in for Smith, who played four minutes.
#Suns up 25-24 at end of 1st.
Eight different #Suns have scored as Payne has team-high five.
Tatum has half of #Celtics points on 5-of-9 FGs.
Rest of team: 5-of-11.
Boston 1-of-3 from 3 (Tatum 1-2, Horford 0-1). – 10:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 25, BOS 24
McGee: 4 Pts, 6 Reb
Payne: 5 Pts
Crowder: 4 Pts
Tatum: 12 Pts, 5-9 FG – 10:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder talking to Smith on the bench as Smith nods his head.
#Suns down 22-20. 2:04 left in 1st – 10:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul goes backdoor, receives pass and finds Payne for an open 3.
Tie game 20-20.
Payton in for Paul. – 10:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul angrily smacking that ball out of bounds after the whistle is tonight’s Made Gerald Laugh Out Loud Moment of the Game™️ – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jalen Smith dropped in coverage, got back to his man, Horford missed jump hook over him.
Then on offense, got a little dribble happy.
Then he pulled a 3 on next possession for his first shot.
Missed.
#Suns down 20-17 as he scored on the inside. – 10:30 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Here you go @Chris Mannix. Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith set to check in midway through the first quarter here in Phoenix. – 10:26 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum has 12 points on 5-of-7 FG in his first six minutes. – 10:25 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum doing it all to start this game, including getting away with double dribbles. 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down one as Tatum has 12 points (5-of-7 FGs) in leading #Celtics to 16-15 lead.
Timeout Phoenix with 6:02 left in 1st. – 10:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee’s looking a little winded, and Jalen Smith is at the scorer’s table getting ready to check in. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum has 12 of the Celtics’ first 16 points – 10:24 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Rob Williams comes out after that McGee putback. Rob has gotten into a really bad habit of chasing blocked shots again. He’s missing defensive assignments as he overhelps – 10:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder is now up to 24 attempts from the short midrange after having a total of 27 last year, per @Ben Falk.
12-of-24 (50%) on those looks #floaties – 10:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Not sure Udoka should be sticking with double bigs for long against this Suns lineup. – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns head coach Monty Williams waiting on official word to speak on returning to Team USA as an assistant https://t.co/hgiDLL7udY via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/URqgEjy9Uc – 10:22 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
CP slick with it.
@Chris Paul ➡️ @JaVale McGee pic.twitter.com/g1LxKdxkuE – 10:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Crowder and Shamet scoring off the dribble early. Suns will need that. – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
That Tatum is pretty good.
Has 8 on 3-of-3 shooting.
#Suns up 11-8. – 10:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder looking at the Celtics bench while putting on the floaties gave me life – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Smart on Paul.
Interesting matchup.
#Suns up 5-3 as Bridges hits corner 3. – 10:17 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Tonight’s first bucket, brought to you by @Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/Gk9rXVq3es – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Block one for McGee on Smart drive.
Keeping track with him starting.
#Suns up 2-0 on Crowder bucket against one of his former teams. – 10:16 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Two things I’ll go my grave never understanding:
1. The Thunder trading Alperen Sengun
2. People comparing Sengun to Enes Kanter simply because they’re both Turkish big men – 10:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Suns have not been without both Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker in a game due to injury/illness since Ayton’s rookie year in April of 2019 when both were ruled out for the last couple games of the season. Booker also missed two games during Ayton’s suspension the next year. – 9:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are starting Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee with Book and DA out – 9:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Suns – Footprint Center – December 10, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Schroder, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Phoenix – Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, Javale McGee
OUT: Boston: Richardson, Brown Phoenix: Booker, Ayton, Saric, Nader, Kaminsky pic.twitter.com/ZAVkkO94C9 – 9:32 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
Tonight will be my third time watching Patrick Baldwin Jr. play this season. Jabari Walker and the Colorado Buffs should be a challenging test for the projected lottery pick and a great scouting opportunity for me. I’m looking for Baldwin to show more consistent assertiveness. pic.twitter.com/V3kyhcUBpT – 9:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry on where he might break the 3-point record (Phi, Ind, NYK, Bos): “You can create a narrative for any of these next four games. Seth tomorrow. Knowing what Reggie meant to Indiana. The Garden speaks for itself. Boston, where Ray passed Reggie.” – 9:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Usually crowded around this time with Ayton, Booker and Crowder all going through pregame stuff at the same time but Jae’s all alone tonight pic.twitter.com/LQejuWXNuX – 9:14 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets lead Milwaukee 65-58 at the half. Giannis, a two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP, has 18 points, as does Garrison Mathews, who the Celtics waved before opening night – 9:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Celtics start big with Time Lord/Horford and also use … Freedom off the bench on varying minutes. Would be a fun clash of styles if the call is to go small and switch. – 9:01 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Bold prints to wrap up the trip #JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/uThVfupqIY – 8:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He felt really bad this morning. We just got him off the floor and then it got worse throughout the day. So it was an easy call.”
Monty Williams as Deandre Ayton out tonight vs. #Celtics with non-COVID illness.
Devin Booker (hamstring) also OUT. #Suns https://t.co/zXvkOr4knS pic.twitter.com/tZcLPvx7kp – 8:55 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Garrison Mathews, who couldn’t make the Celtics out of training camp, has now scored in double figures in 8 straight games – 8:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dennis Schroder is going through his pregame workout to determine if he can play tonight. Schroder is battling a sprained ankle.
Deandre Ayton is OUT for the Suns due to a non-COVID illness. – 8:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“But Chris Paul is Chris Paul.”
#Celtics coach Ime Udoka when asked about Deandre Ayton out with non-COVID illness.
Udoka said #Suns will miss defensive presence, post-ups and lob threat of Ayton, but said JaVale McGee has played similar role.
He also mentioned Jalen Smith. – 8:41 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update: Dennis Schröder is testing out his ankle and will be a game-time decision. “We’re hopeful he can go,” says Coach Udoka. – 8:36 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @matt_pennie joins to break down the Race for No. 1. We discuss 4 players in detail: Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Jaden Ivey. Also: Prospects of the Week, and Mailbag!
Apple: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
Spotify: https://t.co/kQ9D54hhaK pic.twitter.com/jWO7aFQFbV – 8:35 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @matt_pennie joins to break down the Race for No. 1. We discuss 4 players in detail: Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Jaden Ivey. Also: Prospects of the Week, and Mailbag!
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said they got Deandre Ayton off the floor this morning once it was clear he wasn’t feeling well and he got worse throughout the day.
When asked about Jalen Smith potentially playing tonight he said “we’ll see.” – 8:34 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
ICYMI: I talked with @Rob Mahoney about the murky title picture, Warriors/Suns, uncertainty for the Pacers/Blazers and much more on this week’s @RealGM Radio podcast basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264979… – 8:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns center Deandre Ayton out with non-COVID illness for Friday’s game vs. #Celtics (w/video) https://t.co/ciLZXqu4NU via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Zt6GZBeLN3 – 8:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers rule Paul George out tomorrrow morning vs Magic with a right elbow sprain.
It was called a contusion Wednesday, so a bit of a concern, though he was in good spirits today.
Nicolas Batum is doubtful with a right ankle sprain suffered Wednesday vs Celtics. – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t have a timeline.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s return from hamstring injury, saying Booker has a bed in his house in which can recover quicker. #Suns – 8:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“He’s closer than he was yesterday. I don’t have a timeline though.” – Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s progression with the hamstring injury – 8:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
the perfect book cover illustration of the Knicks’ 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/uW30BUYja1 – 8:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton felt bad at shootaround and they got him off floor.
It got worse.
Williams said Ayton has been testing. He’s good regarding COVID-19.
Williams is comfortable going small. When asked if this is a game for Jalen Smith to play, “we’ll see.” #Suns – 8:23 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re looking to play with maximum energy and effort as a group as we close out our road trip tonight in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/u80CCEFqKX – 8:20 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
As Wednesday’s outing made clear, Brandon Boston Jr. is mighty comfortable in L.A. with the Clippers — on and off the court. ocregister.com/2021/12/10/bra… – 8:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Tate looks like he standing in a hole next to him. – 8:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Game night in Phoenix. #Suns #Celtics #ESPN #NBA75 #NBA pic.twitter.com/IiOUcYW2ly – 8:03 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Bill Russell’s 1969 jersey sold for $1.116 million according to @HuntAuctions
The model jersey was worn in GM 7 of the 1969 #NBA Finals
Also, his 1957 title ring sold for $705K.. 1969 ring for $558,125 & his 1956 Olympic gold medal for $587,500
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Wolf Van Halen Says He Sometimes Catches Himself Performing Like His Dad Eddie: ‘It Just Happens’ yahoo.com/entertainment/… via @Yahoo
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Josh Richardson has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per Celtics. Richardson will not play against Phoenix tonight. – 6:46 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Josh Richardson is out vs Suns due to health and safety protocols. – 6:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Josh Richardson is OUT for tonight’s game due to being placed in the health and safety protocols. – 6:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Boston Celtics G/F Josh Richardson has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is out tonight vs. Phoenix, team says. – 6:44 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Looking forward to this bing bong book, especially the June 2 1993 and March 19 1995 parts @Chris Herring pic.twitter.com/mqMnZUu82j – 6:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We love a good Coach JB drip moment.
#AllFly | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/VPvWdIAfWe – 5:56 PM
We love a good Coach JB drip moment.
#AllFly | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/VPvWdIAfWe – 5:56 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
“Coach is doing a hell of a job with those guys. He has them playing right. They’re one of the best cutting teams … one of the better passing teams … I don’t think they’re seeing the job that coach is doing by getting everybody else to pass.” Doc on JB
Tony East @TEastNBA
Spotted: TJ Warren and Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley chatting during warmups. They played together for 2 seasons in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/cFJxfUCv9c – 5:44 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“We have to get back to who we are and what’s given us success earlier in the year.”
Our focus is on defense tonight, as we prepare to close out our West Coast trip against the 20-4 Suns.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 5:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (10:52)
BOS (16:44)
BRK (22:59)
CHA (28:40)
CHI (35:51)
CLE (38:57)
DET (45:22)
IND (48:46)
MIA (56:37)
MIL (59:03)
NYK (1:04:16)
🎧 https://t.co/slix0QHfYH
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8bxksEXKp – 5:33 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Final “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” book-signing event before Christmas: Wednesday Dec. 15 from 4-6 p.m. at Lake Oswego’s Mountain Park Racquet Club. Thanks to veteran tennis director Roger “Max” McKee for handling organizational duties. The public is invited. pic.twitter.com/YCgt3m2AWI – 5:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: Ex-Suns employees who signed nondisclosure agreements interviewed in team owner Robert Sarver investigation #NBA75 #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Vernon Maxwell to take tonight’s First Shot before Rockets-Bucks as part of the Rockets’ Friday Flashback series. Former Suns center Alvin Adams to sing The National Anthem.
Wait, being told that the Suns center was Alvan Adams. Alvin Adams sings. – 5:10 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
With his sacrifice and selflessness, Deandre Ayton embodies what makes the Suns such an elite team. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/nAEqco1JQH – 4:42 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Gear up for hoodie SZN with tonight’s IOG and don’t forget to checkout with PayPal!
👕 https://t.co/MhL3bemga0 pic.twitter.com/WCwVaEuRR1 – 4:40 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
ICYMI: I talked with @Rob Mahoney about the murky title picture, Warriors/Suns, uncertainty for the Pacers/Blazers and much more on this week’s @RealGM Radio podcast basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264979… – 4:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag featuring inquiring on Pacers trade possibilities, lineup tweaks and much more masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 4:16 PM
