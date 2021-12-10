Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (17-8) play against the Atlanta Hawks (12-12) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021
Brooklyn Nets 12, Atlanta Hawks 12 (Q1 05:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Huerter was out of bounds this time, but the Nets continue to leave him wide open in the corner. – 7:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
LaMarcus Aldridge just rejected Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot’s layup into the crowd. Some things don’t change – 7:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Hawks: Fun first few minutes here in Atlanta. Kevin Durant is hitting shots with John Collins draped all over him. Trae Young hasn’t scored yet but he created open shots for Kevin Huerter and Collins. – 7:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail the Hawks 12-8 with 6:56 left in the first quarter. Hot start for Atlanta. Kevin Huerter with a pair of early 3s and the Nets with a lot of clumsy turnovers. – 7:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OUBR3! 👌🌊
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rMWh6Yphug – 7:53 PM
OUBR3! 👌🌊
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Two Kevin Huerter corner 3’s, Clint Capela hook shot, John Collins dunk to give the Hawks a 10-2 lead vs. the Nets.
Hawks offense is cooking from the start, with three assists for Trae Young in the first two minutes. – 7:49 PM
Two Kevin Huerter corner 3’s, Clint Capela hook shot, John Collins dunk to give the Hawks a 10-2 lead vs. the Nets.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Huerter with wide open corner threes from the same spot. – 7:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
TLC starting against Kevin Durant is something I didn’t think I would ever see – 7:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash did not offer an updated timeline on Joe Harris’ return from ankle surgery at shootaround this morning, but he is here in Atlanta and is not wearing a walking boot. I don’t believe he was wearing a walking boot after practice in Brooklyn before the road trip, either. – 7:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
That’s tough @Miles Bridges 😤
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rihZLwKtmY – 7:43 PM
That’s tough @Miles Bridges 😤
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Friday Night from the ATL .. join us for @Brooklyn Nets v @Jaryd Wilson on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/J541hwQSmR – 7:40 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Who says no?
Philly gets: Kristaps Porzingis and CJ McCollum
Dallas gets: Kyrie Irving
Nets get: Danny Green, Jalen Brunson and Jusuf Nurkic
Portland gets: Ben Simmons – 7:36 PM
Who says no?
Philly gets: Kristaps Porzingis and CJ McCollum
Dallas gets: Kyrie Irving
Nets get: Danny Green, Jalen Brunson and Jusuf Nurkic
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This squad is tough.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/O06t3ofdZD – 7:35 PM
This squad is tough.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
About 15 minutes away from tipoff here in Atlanta, where the Nets will have their hands full guarding not just Trae Young, but a dynamic Hawks offense that has 7 players averaging at least 9 PPG.
Interested to see if Blake Griffin gets PT after making a cameo in Houston. – 7:25 PM
About 15 minutes away from tipoff here in Atlanta, where the Nets will have their hands full guarding not just Trae Young, but a dynamic Hawks offense that has 7 players averaging at least 9 PPG.
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
🆚 Nets-Hawks
🕢 7:30pm ET
📺 @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/pEq0m3IbU0 – 7:25 PM
🆚 Nets-Hawks
🕢 7:30pm ET
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Atlanta. Nets-Hawks tips in 10. Tough start here already. The soft serve machine in the media room is OUT for tonight’s game. Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge are back. Updates to come. – 7:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Defense ➡️ Offense 🔒
@cody_martin15 | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/4uGZxLCKvd – 7:22 PM
Defense ➡️ Offense 🔒
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant, DeAndre’ Bembry, LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills and James Harden will start tonight for the Nets against the Hawks. – 7:12 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot starting for the Hawks again tonight, with Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Clint Capela.
Cam Reddish available off the bench. – 7:09 PM
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot starting for the Hawks again tonight, with Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Clint Capela.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Nets
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Clint Capela
Cam Reddish is available and will come off the bench. – 7:08 PM
Hawks starters vs. Nets
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Clint Capela
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Atlanta: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge. – 7:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nets are starting Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge. – 7:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Hawks:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
🪣Kevin Durant
🎯LaMarcus Aldridge – 7:00 PM
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Hawks:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
🪣Kevin Durant
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Hawks Game:
▪️Brooklyn is tied for 3rd for the BEST defensive rating in the league.
▪️Atlanta is 2nd in the league for the best offensive rating.
▪️Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are out. – 6:59 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Hawks Game:
▪️Brooklyn is tied for 3rd for the BEST defensive rating in the league.
▪️Atlanta is 2nd in the league for the best offensive rating.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young is riding a four-game 25+ point / 10+ assist streak, averaging 28.0 PPG and 11.5 APG over those four outings. Young is the only player in the NBA to be ranked top-5 in PPG (5th, 26.3) and APG (3rd, 9.4). – 6:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Friday Night Hoops! 🏀
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Sacramento Kings
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/0mbANiNQm1 – 6:50 PM
Friday Night Hoops! 🏀
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Sacramento Kings
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🖐️
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/9aD2aG5U4h – 6:30 PM
🖐️
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish is officially available to play for the Hawks tonight. – 6:18 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s difficult for the officials to officiate a different way — That was very difficult at first … The officials have realized there was an over correction.”
⁃Steve Nash on James Harden not getting foul calls earlier this season. – 6:03 PM
“It’s difficult for the officials to officiate a different way — That was very difficult at first … The officials have realized there was an over correction.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
“Kevin’s (Durant) playing an incredibly high level. Maybe the highest he’s ever played.” – 6:01 PM
Steve Nash says,
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We love a good Coach JB drip moment.
#AllFly | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/VPvWdIAfWe – 5:56 PM
We love a good Coach JB drip moment.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish will come off the bench if he’s officially cleared before tonight’s game. – 5:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I just got a ride from the No. 1 rated Uber driver in Atlanta. He said $2,000 a week after taxes is a bad week. – 5:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Huge sports day tomorrow!
🏀 Rare college hoops morning game in the ATL (Auburn-Nebraska) with multiple prospects
⚽️ Portland Timbers play for the world* championship
5⃣0⃣goes into the rafters for @Zach Randolph in Memphis
(* – let me have this) – 5:40 PM
Huge sports day tomorrow!
🏀 Rare college hoops morning game in the ATL (Auburn-Nebraska) with multiple prospects
⚽️ Portland Timbers play for the world* championship
5⃣0⃣goes into the rafters for @Zach Randolph in Memphis
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (10:52)
BOS (16:44)
BRK (22:59)
CHA (28:40)
CHI (35:51)
CLE (38:57)
DET (45:22)
IND (48:46)
MIA (56:37)
MIL (59:03)
NYK (1:04:16)
🎧 https://t.co/slix0QHfYH
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8bxksEXKp – 5:33 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (10:52)
BOS (16:44)
BRK (22:59)
CHA (28:40)
CHI (35:51)
CLE (38:57)
DET (45:22)
IND (48:46)
MIA (56:37)
MIL (59:03)
NYK (1:04:16)
🎧 https://t.co/slix0QHfYH
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Danilo Gallinari posted a season-high 20 points in Monday’s win at Minnesota on 7-10 FG and 4-6 3FG.
In the month of December, Gallinari’s averaging 16.0 PPG – the most PPG by a reserve in the East and tied for second-most in the NBA. – 5:31 PM
Danilo Gallinari posted a season-high 20 points in Monday’s win at Minnesota on 7-10 FG and 4-6 3FG.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Fellow anti-vax point guard John Stockton throws his support behind Kyrie Irving.
Stockton also explains why he’s adamantly against the vaccine.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:20 PM
Fellow anti-vax point guard John Stockton throws his support behind Kyrie Irving.
Stockton also explains why he’s adamantly against the vaccine.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tap into live availability with Coach. 🎙 #SACvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:19 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Kicking off NBA trade season with @Bobby Marks: Pacers noise, Sabonis/Turner, Simmons, Kyrie, gettable guys on rebuilding teams, Lakers remedies, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3EM1Jkz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3EM1Ix1 – 5:16 PM
Lowe Post podcast: Kicking off NBA trade season with @Bobby Marks: Pacers noise, Sabonis/Turner, Simmons, Kyrie, gettable guys on rebuilding teams, Lakers remedies, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3EM1Jkz
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs SAC
LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, Terry Rozier, and Ish Smith (Health and Safety Protocols) are out.
PJ Washington (Illness, non-COVID) is doubtful.
Nick Richards ((illness, non-COVID) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/5rexFI2U9O – 5:08 PM
INJURY REPORT vs SAC
LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, Terry Rozier, and Ish Smith (Health and Safety Protocols) are out.
PJ Washington (Illness, non-COVID) is doubtful.
Nick Richards ((illness, non-COVID) is out.
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (illness, non-COVID) has been added to the injury report and will be OUT for tonight’s game against Sacramento #AllFly – 5:01 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
While it’s unclear if Kyrie Irving will play this season, there’s at least this positive news from one league source: “He’s kept himself in playing shape and could probably go 30+ minutes pretty quickly. He’s been getting shots up, running and doing all those things he needs.” – 4:26 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In 11 career games against BKN, John Collins is averaging 21.5 PPG and 10.9 RPG. It’s his second-highest point total against any team in the NBA and is one of two teams he’s averaging 20/10 against. Of those 11 games, Collins has four 30+ point / 10+ rebound double-doubles. – 4:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
For @NYDNSports: James Harden leads the NBA in turnovers, but Steve Nash explains why Harden has “improved” in taking care of the ball even though the numbers say otherwise. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić has led the NBA in touches per game in each of the last four seasons.
He’s averaging a 31.1% usage rate, which is by far a career high.
I’m really worried about burnout. It’s a negative way to look at his career, but what he’s doing reminds me of Houston Harden. – 3:47 PM
Nikola Jokić has led the NBA in touches per game in each of the last four seasons.
He’s averaging a 31.1% usage rate, which is by far a career high.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta comes into tonight’s game averaging 17.0 3FGM in the month of December – the most in the Eastern Conference and second-most in the NBA. This season, the Hawks are shooting an NBA-leading .386 clip from deep.
Game Notes vs. Brooklyn: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 3:36 PM
Atlanta comes into tonight’s game averaging 17.0 3FGM in the month of December – the most in the Eastern Conference and second-most in the NBA. This season, the Hawks are shooting an NBA-leading .386 clip from deep.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝙇𝙄𝙁𝙀 𝘼𝘽𝙊𝙑𝙀 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙍𝙄𝙈 ✈️
@Miles Bridges | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/0UcGs44vqj – 3:03 PM
𝙇𝙄𝙁𝙀 𝘼𝘽𝙊𝙑𝙀 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙍𝙄𝙈 ✈️
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Prayers and blessings for Onyeka Okongwu and his family. pic.twitter.com/7HNqAh7oJA – 2:03 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
overshadowed by atlanta’s slow start, trae young is quietly playing the best basketball of his life.
for @SInow, i covered what’s different about his game and why it’ll matter in the playoffs: si.com/nba/2021/12/10… – 2:00 PM
overshadowed by atlanta’s slow start, trae young is quietly playing the best basketball of his life.
