Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-14) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 78, Minnesota Timberwolves 58 (Q3 06:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Extra icy tonight 🥶
23 MIN
16 PTS
7-10 FG
1 BLK pic.twitter.com/WeQnqDAgwf – 9:39 PM
Extra icy tonight 🥶
23 MIN
16 PTS
7-10 FG
1 BLK pic.twitter.com/WeQnqDAgwf – 9:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro has had his ups and downs on offense this season, but his continued effort to be aggressive through it all is showing. He’s up to 15 points here tonight, shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from 3. – 9:31 PM
#Cavs Isaac Okoro has had his ups and downs on offense this season, but his continued effort to be aggressive through it all is showing. He’s up to 15 points here tonight, shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from 3. – 9:31 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Still a half of hoops to go in MIN, but impressive that the #Cavs have now had double-digit leads against every Western Conference foe on the road other than Memphis in the opener. East teams can get rolled in 1H out West; shows that #Cavs have come ready to play. pic.twitter.com/dCJ8CdLyui – 9:27 PM
Still a half of hoops to go in MIN, but impressive that the #Cavs have now had double-digit leads against every Western Conference foe on the road other than Memphis in the opener. East teams can get rolled in 1H out West; shows that #Cavs have come ready to play. pic.twitter.com/dCJ8CdLyui – 9:27 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs dominating on both ends — up three TDs in MIN, 65-44; have led by 26; CLE, 62%FG, MIN, 33%FG; CLE, 64% 3ptFG, MIN, 16%: CLE, 19asst on 24FGM; CLE, 32pts in paint; Markkanen, 15pts, 4-4 3ptFG, 2stl; Allen, 13pts, 5-5FG, 6reb; Okoro, 11pts, 5-7FG; Mobley, 9pts, 6reb, 2blk. pic.twitter.com/QXAztuTQbT – 9:18 PM
#Cavs dominating on both ends — up three TDs in MIN, 65-44; have led by 26; CLE, 62%FG, MIN, 33%FG; CLE, 64% 3ptFG, MIN, 16%: CLE, 19asst on 24FGM; CLE, 32pts in paint; Markkanen, 15pts, 4-4 3ptFG, 2stl; Allen, 13pts, 5-5FG, 6reb; Okoro, 11pts, 5-7FG; Mobley, 9pts, 6reb, 2blk. pic.twitter.com/QXAztuTQbT – 9:18 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs have a pretty dominant 65-44 lead over the Wolves at the end of the first half. They are shooting 61.5% from the field, with 24 made shots.
Their defense continues to bother the Wolves, esp. with their 22 defensive rebounds. Minnesota has 5 offensive rebounds. – 9:16 PM
#Cavs have a pretty dominant 65-44 lead over the Wolves at the end of the first half. They are shooting 61.5% from the field, with 24 made shots.
Their defense continues to bother the Wolves, esp. with their 22 defensive rebounds. Minnesota has 5 offensive rebounds. – 9:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Cavs 65, Wolves 44 at half. And it wasn’t even THAT close.
Just a drubbing by Cleveland. – 9:10 PM
Cavs 65, Wolves 44 at half. And it wasn’t even THAT close.
Just a drubbing by Cleveland. – 9:10 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen is on🔥 from 3 here in the first half. He’s 4-of-4 from the perimeter and has 14 points – 8:57 PM
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen is on🔥 from 3 here in the first half. He’s 4-of-4 from the perimeter and has 14 points – 8:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The extra pass to the extra 🔥 @Lauri Markkanen 👌
📺 #CavsWolves on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/3s2rmhYoNV – 8:56 PM
The extra pass to the extra 🔥 @Lauri Markkanen 👌
📺 #CavsWolves on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/3s2rmhYoNV – 8:56 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kevin Love on the Timberwolves was an absolutely wild time. That man had to go to war with Sebastian Telfair, Michael Beasley, and Darko Milicic. All while repping that chinstrap. God bless. – 8:52 PM
Kevin Love on the Timberwolves was an absolutely wild time. That man had to go to war with Sebastian Telfair, Michael Beasley, and Darko Milicic. All while repping that chinstrap. God bless. – 8:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
He makes it look so easy.
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/mAti62PLKh – 8:47 PM
He makes it look so easy.
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/mAti62PLKh – 8:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves offense all season, when functional, has been predicated by creation from the lead ball-handler.
Bolmaro does not have that in his skillset, and thus makes very little sense to play at PG. This is not going well.
Gotta play JMac or Point Ant/KAT when Beverley sits. – 8:45 PM
The Wolves offense all season, when functional, has been predicated by creation from the lead ball-handler.
Bolmaro does not have that in his skillset, and thus makes very little sense to play at PG. This is not going well.
Gotta play JMac or Point Ant/KAT when Beverley sits. – 8:45 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Evan Mobley just wrecking dudes in the paint. Devouring them whole. – 8:44 PM
Evan Mobley just wrecking dudes in the paint. Devouring them whole. – 8:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Thread the needle! 🪡
@Kevin Love x @Cedi Osman pic.twitter.com/v7W17Zgh1m – 8:43 PM
Thread the needle! 🪡
@Kevin Love x @Cedi Osman pic.twitter.com/v7W17Zgh1m – 8:43 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
End of Q1: #Cavs 34, Wolves: 20
Isaac Okoro leads the Cavs with 9 pts. Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen each have 8 points.
Their ball movement has been really good, as they have 12 assists on 14 made shots. – 8:38 PM
End of Q1: #Cavs 34, Wolves: 20
Isaac Okoro leads the Cavs with 9 pts. Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen each have 8 points.
Their ball movement has been really good, as they have 12 assists on 14 made shots. – 8:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-20.
Beasley leads the Wolves with 7 points in 7:29 of action off the bench. – 8:36 PM
At the end of the first, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-20.
Beasley leads the Wolves with 7 points in 7:29 of action off the bench. – 8:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Six first quarter assists for @Darius Garland 👀 pic.twitter.com/jHT5nMAgVh – 8:36 PM
Six first quarter assists for @Darius Garland 👀 pic.twitter.com/jHT5nMAgVh – 8:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Runnin’ out to a 20-4 lead!
📺 #CavsWolves on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/4pEigD3P6Q – 8:24 PM
Runnin’ out to a 20-4 lead!
📺 #CavsWolves on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/4pEigD3P6Q – 8:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG and JA wasting no time. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/XTEoBhQtNj – 8:19 PM
DG and JA wasting no time. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/XTEoBhQtNj – 8:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
After blitzing PnRs almost exclusively for the past month, the Wolves are back in drop tonight against Cleveland. And they are RUSTY.
Cleveland with 10 paint points in the first 6 possessions.
Drop also tends to limit the Wolves defense from being able to get out in transition. – 8:16 PM
After blitzing PnRs almost exclusively for the past month, the Wolves are back in drop tonight against Cleveland. And they are RUSTY.
Cleveland with 10 paint points in the first 6 possessions.
Drop also tends to limit the Wolves defense from being able to get out in transition. – 8:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT not being guarded by a small tonight. But that’s because Cleveland doesn’t have any.
(For real, kinda interesting Allen is on KAT — and thus not lurking by the rim.) – 8:13 PM
KAT not being guarded by a small tonight. But that’s because Cleveland doesn’t have any.
(For real, kinda interesting Allen is on KAT — and thus not lurking by the rim.) – 8:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Let’s get it! #LetEmKnow
📺 #CavsWolves on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/5Xxij3KOVV – 8:10 PM
Let’s get it! #LetEmKnow
📺 #CavsWolves on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/5Xxij3KOVV – 8:10 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs will take on Minnesota here shortly in snowy Minneapolis. Ricky Rubio makes his return for the 1st time since the trade this summer. ICYMI from this week, here are 2 pieces on Ricky Rubio.
From me and @Joe Vardon: theathletic.com/3000148/2021/1…
From today: theathletic.com/3007939/2021/1… – 7:45 PM
#Cavs will take on Minnesota here shortly in snowy Minneapolis. Ricky Rubio makes his return for the 1st time since the trade this summer. ICYMI from this week, here are 2 pieces on Ricky Rubio.
From me and @Joe Vardon: theathletic.com/3000148/2021/1…
From today: theathletic.com/3007939/2021/1… – 7:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Soreness) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/4YgQqsI9VY – 7:30 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Soreness) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/4YgQqsI9VY – 7:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Shooting 18-35 (.514) from deep over his last six 🔥 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/USfEkrATBF – 7:21 PM
Shooting 18-35 (.514) from deep over his last six 🔥 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/USfEkrATBF – 7:21 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Cavs
Love KAT over 2.0 made 3s + 24.5 pts
– Gotta shoot em, guarded by an actual big for once, will respond to call out
Beverley over 8.5 points
– No DLo = bigger part of offense
Allen under 16.5 points
– Wolves will prioritize taking away the roll – 6:57 PM
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Cavs
Love KAT over 2.0 made 3s + 24.5 pts
– Gotta shoot em, guarded by an actual big for once, will respond to call out
Beverley over 8.5 points
– No DLo = bigger part of offense
Allen under 16.5 points
– Wolves will prioritize taking away the roll – 6:57 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (10:52)
BOS (16:44)
BRK (22:59)
CHA (28:40)
CHI (35:51)
CLE (38:57)
DET (45:22)
IND (48:46)
MIA (56:37)
MIL (59:03)
NYK (1:04:16)
🎧 https://t.co/slix0QHfYH
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8bxksEXKp – 5:33 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (10:52)
BOS (16:44)
BRK (22:59)
CHA (28:40)
CHI (35:51)
CLE (38:57)
DET (45:22)
IND (48:46)
MIA (56:37)
MIL (59:03)
NYK (1:04:16)
🎧 https://t.co/slix0QHfYH
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8bxksEXKp – 5:33 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Danilo Gallinari posted a season-high 20 points in Monday’s win at Minnesota on 7-10 FG and 4-6 3FG.
In the month of December, Gallinari’s averaging 16.0 PPG – the most PPG by a reserve in the East and tied for second-most in the NBA. – 5:31 PM
Danilo Gallinari posted a season-high 20 points in Monday’s win at Minnesota on 7-10 FG and 4-6 3FG.
In the month of December, Gallinari’s averaging 16.0 PPG – the most PPG by a reserve in the East and tied for second-most in the NBA. – 5:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Friday night plans!
🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/SIPdGY1iev – 4:30 PM
Friday night plans!
🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/SIPdGY1iev – 4:30 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Here is #Timberwolves Chris Finch from this morning on DLo being doubtful tonight and what the Cavs bring with former Gopher J.B. Bickerstaff leading them. J.B. and Finch worked together in Houston. #Gophers pic.twitter.com/Iy3GpO17Qo – 3:28 PM
Here is #Timberwolves Chris Finch from this morning on DLo being doubtful tonight and what the Cavs bring with former Gopher J.B. Bickerstaff leading them. J.B. and Finch worked together in Houston. #Gophers pic.twitter.com/Iy3GpO17Qo – 3:28 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Celebrate your MVP on 12/15 with 15% off all single-game tickets!
Don’t miss out on this one-time offer when we take on the Timberwolves on Wednesday, December 15th.
🎟 https://t.co/tF6QhUI8gx
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Gb9bSSHEQw – 3:00 PM
Celebrate your MVP on 12/15 with 15% off all single-game tickets!
Don’t miss out on this one-time offer when we take on the Timberwolves on Wednesday, December 15th.
🎟 https://t.co/tF6QhUI8gx
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Gb9bSSHEQw – 3:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Salmon Cakes, Remoulade
Herb Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Snap Peas
Beef Ragu Pasta, Orecchiette, Parmesan
Caesar Salad, Rye Croutons, Ricotta Salata
@BellecourBakery Desserts – 2:58 PM
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Salmon Cakes, Remoulade
Herb Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Snap Peas
Beef Ragu Pasta, Orecchiette, Parmesan
Caesar Salad, Rye Croutons, Ricotta Salata
@BellecourBakery Desserts – 2:58 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2008, the @Denver Nuggets Carmelo Anthony erupted for 33 points in the third quarter of a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves.
Anthony tied George Gervin’s NBA record for most points in a quarter. Their mark was later eclipsed by Kevin Love (34) and Klay Thompson (37). pic.twitter.com/OUsVWsPK8R – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2008, the @Denver Nuggets Carmelo Anthony erupted for 33 points in the third quarter of a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves.
Anthony tied George Gervin’s NBA record for most points in a quarter. Their mark was later eclipsed by Kevin Love (34) and Klay Thompson (37). pic.twitter.com/OUsVWsPK8R – 2:01 PM