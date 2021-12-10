Daily statistical milestones: LeBron James moves past Karl Malone and more

shares
By HoopsHype |
December 10, 2021
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
LeBron James No. 11 in steals now
Moved ahead of Karl Malone with 2,089 steals. He’s now 23 away from Alvin Robertson
Carmelo Anthony No. 81 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Clyde Lee with 7,627 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Paul Millsap
Wayne Ellington No. 84 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Quentin Richardson with 1,168 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Ben Gordon
Hassan Whiteside No. 86 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Al Horford with 1,070 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Mychal Thompson
LeBron James No. 101 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Chris Andersen with 992 blocks. He’s now 10 away from Kevin Durant
Joe Ingles No. 122 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Richard Jefferson with 1,044 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Michael Redd
Rudy Gobert No. 145 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Herb Williams and Willie Naulls with 6,519 rebounds. He’s now 18 away from Dave Greenwood
Jordan Clarkson No. 147 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Michael Adams with 951 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Raja Bell
Anthony Davis No. 172 in points now
Moved ahead of Dave DeBusschere, Jerry Lucas and Manu Ginobili with 14,063 points. He’s now 21 away from Blake Griffin
Donovan Mitchell No. 193 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Avery Bradley with 804 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Doug Christie and Rex Chapman
Will Barton No. 217 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Victor Oladipo and Hubert Davis with 730 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Toni Kukoc
Nikola Jokic No. 247 in assists now
Moved ahead of Dana Barros and Hidayet Turkoglu with 2,841 assists. He’s now 5 away from Bob Dandridge
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
After Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz routed the Sixers on Thursday, they turned their focus back to Wednesday’s opponent, the T-wolves, and shredded their criticisms of the 3-time DPOY: “They obviously don’t watch enough basketball.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…
– 12:11 AM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
Anthony Davis: “[Opponents] feel like they’re the underdogs when they’re coming in, especially when they’re without their star players and we got to play like we’re the underdogs. Which, now, at this point of the season, the way we’re playing, a lot of games, we probably are.” – 11:55 PM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis emphasized the Lakers needing to play like “the underdogs” moving forward. Need to be “scrappy” in these games. – 11:33 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Anthony Davis: We gotta play like underdogs which, now, at this point in the season, we probably are. – 11:31 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
LeBron thought the Lakers played gritty, especially on the defensive end. Points out that of the Grizzlies 108 points, 27 came off of turnovers. The defensive focus was there in general; on offense, it was not. – 11:05 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
LeBron said the Lakers have done a good job in the last seven games managing their turnovers, then gave up 22 tonight. – 11:02 PM
StatMuse
@statmuse
Desmond Bane is shooting better from three (40.2) on more attempts than:
Zach LaVine
Donovan Mitchell
Tyler Herro
Duncan Robinson
Trae Young
Buddy Hield
Jordan Poole
Jayson Tatum
Paul George
Luka Doncic
Damian Lillard
James Harden pic.twitter.com/Thu3GbTNyx
– 10:35 PM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
Lakers lose in Memphis, 108-95, to fall back to .500 at 13-13. AD 22p 8r; LeBron 20p 11a 10r 4s 2b 5tos (100th career triple-double); Russ 9p on 3-of-9 7a 6tos +/- of -16; Bradley 10p 2s; THT 10p 5a. LAL has 22 turnovers as a team; MEM only had 11. – 10:19 PM
Ryan Miller
@millerjryan
Joe Ingles on Rudy Gobert slander: “I don’t understand. For Edwards to say that Porzingis is more intimidating is hilarious. Obviously, they don’t watch enough basketball. Maybe Porzingis blocked him once or something. I don’t know.” – 10:19 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Final: Grizzlies 108, Lakers 95
The Lakers drop to 13-13, unable to create separation from the .500 line. LeBron James had a triple-double: 20 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists. The Lakers turned the ball over 22 times and allowed 14 offensive rebounds.
Up next: at OKC tomorrow. – 10:18 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on the T-wolves’ criticisms: “It’s not the first time people have taken shots at me for no reason. … It’s more funny than anything. … I tell Quin I’m cool with guarding anyone. I trust the gameplan. When you win by 30 points, the gameplan is pretty good.” – 10:18 PM
Chris Herrington
@ChrisHerrington
108-95 Grizzlies. No Morant, No Dillon Brooks. LeBron/Davis combining for 75 minutes. Game-high 25 for Jaren. Good win for the Grizzlies. Bad loss for the Lakers. – 10:17 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Joe Ingles, on the T-wolves’ criticism of Rudy Gobert. “I don’t understand. For [Anthony] Edwards to say that [Kristaps] Porzingis is a better rim protector is hilarious. Those guys obviously don’t watch enough basketball.” – 10:14 PM
Andy Larsen
@andyblarsen
Joe Ingles: “For Anthony Edwards to say Porzingis is more intimidating at the rim (than Gobert) is hilarious. He obviously doesn’t watch enough basketball. Maybe Porzingis blocked him one time, I don’t know. JJ used a good word: befuddling.” – 10:14 PM
Justin Kubatko
@jkubatko
LeBron James has become the fifth player in NBA history to reach 100 career triple-doubles:
✅ Russell Westbrook, 189
✅ Oscar Robertson, 181
✅ Magic Johnson, 138
✅ Jason Kidd, 107
✅ James, 100 – 10:13 PM
Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
Joe ingles on Edwards saying kristaps is a better rim protector than Gobert: I don’t know. Maybe he doesn’t watch enough basketball – 10:12 PM
Marc Stein
@TheSteinLine
LeBron James has his 100th career triple-double tonight … but it’s the only thing going right for the Lakers with less than five minutes to go against Memphis. – 10:07 PM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
According to Lakers PR, LeBron has recorded his 100th career triple-double. He’s the fifth player in NBA history to achieve this feat. – 10:06 PM
Tim Bontemps
@TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said he thought he was fouled by Rudy Gobert the play before picking up a technical. He said while he respects the referees, he gets frustrated by what he sees as a lack of consistency in how he’s officiated from game-to-game. – 10:05 PM
Joe Vardon
@joevardon
LeBron James just recorded his 100th career triple double. He has 20, 10 and 10 so far against the Grizzlies, but it’s not looking like it will be enough to win. – 10:05 PM
Joe Mullinax
@sbnGrizzlies
It’s not a stretch to say that Jaren Jackson Jr. has been the best player on the floor tonight — even with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook out there too – 10:04 PM
Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert on the criticism he received last night from Minnesota: When you’re the best in the world at something, people become insecure – 10:02 PM
Drew Hill
@DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane with the shot clock winding down takes LeBron James off the dribble for the score. Sheeeesh – 9:50 PM
Ben Anderson
@BensHoops
Rudy Gobert on Patrick Beverley’s comments after the @Utah Jazz
beat the @Philadelphia 76ers
.
“I never take shots on anyone, but I just do my job. I come in every night — I think when you when you’re the best in the world at something, people become insecure.” – 9:49 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Anthony Davis has been nursing a left thumb sprain, and after that failed alley-oop attempt he’s favoring that hand like it’s hurting again. – 9:46 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Vogel’s response to LAL giving up 7 offensive boards to Memphis in the first half is to start big in the 2nd, with Howard replacing THT.
They started the half on a 6-0 run, and the margin is now 16-9, putting LAL back in front. LeBron continues to excel tonight. – 9:30 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Vogel’s response to LAL giving up 7 offensive boards to Memphis in the first half is to start big in the 2nd, with Howard replacing THT.
Howard scored the first bucket of the 3rd, and LeBron the 2nd and 3rd, as a 6-0 run ties the game at 59. – 9:23 PM
Andy Larsen
@andyblarsen
Jazz beat the Sixers 118-96, win their 6th straight. Gobert was dominant: 17 points, 21 rebounds. Mitchell: 22 points, 6 assists. Jazz owned the glass, forced the Sixers into tough midrangers, and ran away with a win. – 9:22 PM