Daily statistical milestones: LeBron James moves past Karl Malone and more

December 10, 2021

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

LeBron James No. 11 in steals now

Moved ahead of Karl Malone with 2,089 steals. He’s now 23 away from Alvin Robertson

Carmelo Anthony No. 81 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Clyde Lee with 7,627 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Paul Millsap

Wayne Ellington No. 84 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Quentin Richardson with 1,168 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Ben Gordon

Hassan Whiteside No. 86 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Al Horford with 1,070 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Mychal Thompson

LeBron James No. 101 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Chris Andersen with 992 blocks. He’s now 10 away from Kevin Durant

Joe Ingles No. 122 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Richard Jefferson with 1,044 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Michael Redd

Rudy Gobert No. 145 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Herb Williams and Willie Naulls with 6,519 rebounds. He’s now 18 away from Dave Greenwood

Jordan Clarkson No. 147 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Michael Adams with 951 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Raja Bell

Anthony Davis No. 172 in points now

Moved ahead of Dave DeBusschere, Jerry Lucas and Manu Ginobili with 14,063 points. He’s now 21 away from Blake Griffin

Donovan Mitchell No. 193 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Avery Bradley with 804 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Doug Christie and Rex Chapman

Will Barton No. 217 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Victor Oladipo and Hubert Davis with 730 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Toni Kukoc

Nikola Jokic No. 247 in assists now

Moved ahead of Dana Barros and Hidayet Turkoglu with 2,841 assists. He’s now 5 away from Bob Dandridge


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tom Ziller @teamziller A little breakdown of how the Lakers lose by 13 in a game they were +2 in LeBron’s 37 minutes. Plus love for Dejounte Murray and it seems like the NBA has a COVID case problem ziller.substack.com/p/how-the-lake…9:05 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux Dunc’d On Prime: How Can the Pacers Rebuild? The Latest Portland Drama, and the Latest News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/LSoMfL4k618:00 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Despite LeBron triple-double, Grizzlies top Lakers 108-95 nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/10/des…2:27 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz After Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz routed the Sixers on Thursday, they turned their focus back to Wednesday’s opponent, the T-wolves, and shredded their criticisms of the 3-time DPOY: “They obviously don’t watch enough basketball.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…12:11 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten Anthony Davis: “[Opponents] feel like they’re the underdogs when they’re coming in, especially when they’re without their star players and we got to play like we’re the underdogs. Which, now, at this point of the season, the way we’re playing, a lot of games, we probably are.” – 11:55 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan Here’s how Rudy, Quin, Hassan and Joe reacted to the random Gobert slander.
IIn short, they thought it was very silly.
ksl.com/article/503090… via @KSLcom11:37 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Anthony Davis emphasized the Lakers needing to play like “the underdogs” moving forward. Need to be “scrappy” in these games. – 11:33 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Anthony Davis: We gotta play like underdogs which, now, at this point in the season, we probably are. – 11:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Anthony Davis: “We’ve got to be a more consistent team to truly compete for a championship.” – 11:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter AD: “Our biggest problem right now is consistency.” – 11:28 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Anthony Davis: “That’s our biggest problem right now. Consistency.” – 11:28 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon LeBron thought the Lakers played gritty, especially on the defensive end. Points out that of the Grizzlies 108 points, 27 came off of turnovers. The defensive focus was there in general; on offense, it was not. – 11:05 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon LeBron said the Lakers have done a good job in the last seven games managing their turnovers, then gave up 22 tonight. – 11:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron: “Tonight turnovers killed us. … That’s been our Achilles heel before the last seven games.” – 11:02 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13 LeBron is a free agent in 2023.
Who will be better from 2023, onwards…
Return of the King… again? – 10:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse Desmond Bane is shooting better from three (40.2) on more attempts than:
Zach LaVine
Donovan Mitchell
Tyler Herro
Duncan Robinson
Trae Young
Buddy Hield
Jordan Poole
Jayson Tatum
Paul George
Luka Doncic
Damian Lillard
James Harden pic.twitter.com/Thu3GbTNyx10:35 PM

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James this season:
— Career-high 3PA
— Lowest 3P% since 2016
— Career-low shots in the paint
— Lowest FG% since 2015 pic.twitter.com/OmXRPed9da10:29 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto Memphis Grizzlies > COVID protocols > LeBron James > The rest of those sad sack Lakers – 10:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten Lakers lose in Memphis, 108-95, to fall back to .500 at 13-13. AD 22p 8r; LeBron 20p 11a 10r 4s 2b 5tos (100th career triple-double); Russ 9p on 3-of-9 7a 6tos +/- of -16; Bradley 10p 2s; THT 10p 5a. LAL has 22 turnovers as a team; MEM only had 11. – 10:19 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan Joe Ingles on Rudy Gobert slander: “I don’t understand. For Edwards to say that Porzingis is more intimidating is hilarious. Obviously, they don’t watch enough basketball. Maybe Porzingis blocked him once or something. I don’t know.” – 10:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Final: Grizzlies 108, Lakers 95
The Lakers drop to 13-13, unable to create separation from the .500 line. LeBron James had a triple-double: 20 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists. The Lakers turned the ball over 22 times and allowed 14 offensive rebounds.
Up next: at OKC tomorrow. – 10:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Davis career 3P%:
38.3% — Bubble playoffs
29.9% — Every other game pic.twitter.com/7MWfOiQ0o710:18 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Rudy Gobert, on the T-wolves’ criticisms: “It’s not the first time people have taken shots at me for no reason. … It’s more funny than anything. … I tell Quin I’m cool with guarding anyone. I trust the gameplan. When you win by 30 points, the gameplan is pretty good.” – 10:18 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington 108-95 Grizzlies. No Morant, No Dillon Brooks. LeBron/Davis combining for 75 minutes. Game-high 25 for Jaren. Good win for the Grizzlies. Bad loss for the Lakers. – 10:17 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah Instant analysis: Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside’s contributions power Jazz to win over Joel Embiid and 76ers https://t.co/zcr4DeWkKB pic.twitter.com/JHRSaVmGuW10:14 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Joe Ingles, on the T-wolves’ criticism of Rudy Gobert. “I don’t understand. For [Anthony] Edwards to say that [Kristaps] Porzingis is a better rim protector is hilarious. Those guys obviously don’t watch enough basketball.” – 10:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Joe Ingles: “For Anthony Edwards to say Porzingis is more intimidating at the rim (than Gobert) is hilarious. He obviously doesn’t watch enough basketball. Maybe Porzingis blocked him one time, I don’t know. JJ used a good word: befuddling.” – 10:14 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko LeBron James has become the fifth player in NBA history to reach 100 career triple-doubles:
✅ Russell Westbrook, 189
✅ Oscar Robertson, 181
✅ Magic Johnson, 138
✅ Jason Kidd, 107
✅ James, 100 – 10:13 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops Joe Ingles on Anthony Edwards comments last night:
“For Edwards to say that Porzingis is more intimidating than Rudy is hilarious. They obviously don’t watch enough basketball.”
#takenote | @kslsports10:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Joe ingles on Edwards saying kristaps is a better rim protector than Gobert: I don’t know. Maybe he doesn’t watch enough basketball – 10:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse The 100 Triple-Double Club:
Russell Westbrook
Oscar Robertson
Magic Johnson
Jason Kidd
And now, LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/KdmTHdZ7Fb10:11 PM

The Ringer @ringernba LeBron James getting the 100th triple double of his career as the Lakers get blown out by the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/3cipah2guJ10:07 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa On a positive note…Lebron gets his 100th triple double of his career…Only the 5th player in NBA history – 10:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine LeBron James has his 100th career triple-double tonight … but it’s the only thing going right for the Lakers with less than five minutes to go against Memphis. – 10:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA According to Lakers PR, LeBron has recorded his 100th career triple-double. He’s the fifth player in NBA history to achieve this feat. – 10:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps Joel Embiid said he thought he was fouled by Rudy Gobert the play before picking up a technical. He said while he respects the referees, he gets frustrated by what he sees as a lack of consistency in how he’s officiated from game-to-game. – 10:05 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon LeBron James just recorded his 100th career triple double. He has 20, 10 and 10 so far against the Grizzlies, but it’s not looking like it will be enough to win. – 10:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies It’s not a stretch to say that Jaren Jackson Jr. has been the best player on the floor tonight — even with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook out there too – 10:04 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops Hassan Whiteside said he thinks some players take shots at Rudy Gobert because he doesn’t respond.
“He takes the high road a lot of times.”
#takenote | @kslsports10:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Rudy Gobert responds to the commentary that followed last night’s game against Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/e65LzMFSJl10:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Rudy Gobert on the criticism he received last night from Minnesota: When you’re the best in the world at something, people become insecure – 10:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron is 1 assist away from his 100th career triple-double. – 9:58 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker My favorite part of this Lakers team are the disappointed Dad glares from LeBron when the other guys mess up. – 9:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM Desmond Bane with the shot clock winding down takes LeBron James off the dribble for the score. Sheeeesh – 9:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops Rudy Gobert on Patrick Beverley’s comments after the @Utah Jazz beat the @Philadelphia 76ers.
“I never take shots on anyone, but I just do my job. I come in every night — I think when you when you’re the best in the world at something, people become insecure.” – 9:49 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington In this quarter alone, Anthony Davis has been overpowered to the rim by Jaren Jackson Jr. and blocked twice by Kyle Anderson. – 9:46 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Anthony Davis has been nursing a left thumb sprain, and after that failed alley-oop attempt he’s favoring that hand like it’s hurting again. – 9:46 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM Anthony Davis is holding his hand like he’s hurt. – 9:45 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies Oh wow, Jaren Jackson just BULLIED AD on the low block – 9:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Vogel’s response to LAL giving up 7 offensive boards to Memphis in the first half is to start big in the 2nd, with Howard replacing THT.
They started the half on a 6-0 run, and the margin is now 16-9, putting LAL back in front. LeBron continues to excel tonight. – 9:30 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies Tyus Jones answers the LeBron 3 with 1 of this own! – 9:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly #Sixers fan to #Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell afterward: ‘We’ll trade Ben for you.’ – 9:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Vogel’s response to LAL giving up 7 offensive boards to Memphis in the first half is to start big in the 2nd, with Howard replacing THT.
Howard scored the first bucket of the 3rd, and LeBron the 2nd and 3rd, as a 6-0 run ties the game at 59. – 9:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Jazz beat the Sixers 118-96, win their 6th straight. Gobert was dominant: 17 points, 21 rebounds. Mitchell: 22 points, 6 assists. Jazz owned the glass, forced the Sixers into tough midrangers, and ran away with a win. – 9:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies The Lakers are rolling out their Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, AD, Howard lineup to start the half – 9:21 PM

Milestones

