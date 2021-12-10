Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (12-12) play against the Indiana Pacers (16-16) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 46, Indiana Pacers 52 (Q2 02:18)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
How many style points for @Oshae Brissett here? pic.twitter.com/FsJHGli8VI – 7:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Josh Green getting some time recently and showing some of the skills we keep being told that he has. – 7:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Pacers are shooting 90% (9 of 10) midway through the second quarter.
Pushing the 2019-20 Mavs for the best Rick Carlisle offense over the last 6 mins and 18 seconds. – 7:51 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers hit their first nine shots to begin the 2nd Q and went on a 20-6 run led by mostly reserves.
LeVert is active, leading the Pacers with 10-2-3-2s. – 7:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Pacers start the second quarter 7-for-7 and the Mavericks have yet to get a rebound in the quarter. They trail 38-34. – 7:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
It’s still baffling to me that Oshae Brissett wasn’t in the Pacers’ rotation for the first six weeks of the season. He does a little bit of everything, and provides a jolt of energy. – 7:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tim Hardaway Jr. didn’t attempt a shot in the first quarter, but he has 4 points on the first 2 possessions to start the second. – 7:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Who says no?
Philly gets: Kristaps Porzingis and CJ McCollum
Dallas gets: Kyrie Irving
Nets get: Danny Green, Jalen Brunson and Jusuf Nurkic
Portland gets: Ben Simmons – 7:36 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Mavs Twitter, this one’s for you 🙌
BIG MO 🔨 pic.twitter.com/3A3EHRitN8 – 7:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Despite six turnovers, Mavericks get out of the first quarter in Indy with a 26-22 lead. They hit 10-of-17 shots. – 7:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the rook making plays early
@Chris Duarte | @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/EgLcBWp54C – 7:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Wish there was anything as consistent in my life as the fact that Dwight Powell gets hit in the face EVERY game. – 7:23 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Is it just me, or does Doncic look slimmer in the dark blue uniform than the cool-looking but non-flattering white classic attire? – 7:16 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd said he discovered via social media that Carlisle will miss tonight’s Mavs-Pacers game due to COVID-19. Kidd: “I think the emotion is probably taken out. I just hope Rick is alright, first and foremost. COVID is a serious thing, so hopefully he has a speedy recovery.” – 6:59 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Boban putting the clamps on Luka pregame. Mavs-Pacers tips in 5 minutes: pic.twitter.com/mKOhufPUj0 – 6:56 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs and Pacers start in a few mins at 6p on BSSW. ICYMI, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle won’t be coaching tonight after entering health and safety protocols. Asst. Lloyd Pierce is the acting head coach. Road team has won the last 4 meetings between the Mavs and Pacers. – 6:50 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Bullock, Doncic
IND starters: Duarte, Sabonis, Turner, LeVert, Brogdon
6:10 tip @theeagledallas – 6:36 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/P3YVFzfye3 – 6:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Dallas:
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
Justin Holiday – Out (Health and Safety Protocols)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/ZDovGPuVrT – 6:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: How Can the Pacers Rebuild? The Latest Portland Drama, and the Latest News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/xBFrn29h8n – 6:00 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Warriors trading for Sabonis, sitting Curry on Monday then Sabonis going for 37-12-7 against the Pacers in Indiana feels about right. – 5:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“At some point in time, we’ve got to figure out how to manufacture that real star.”
As Kevin Pritchard evaluates shaking up the Pacers roster, Myles Turner insists it’s his time for a bigger role. More on Pritchard’s plans & Indy’s future @The Athletic https://t.co/NQkTkSlp7x pic.twitter.com/1rktXq2Yyj – 5:45 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Spotted: TJ Warren and Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley chatting during warmups. They played together for 2 seasons in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/cFJxfUCv9c – 5:44 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) will miss tonight’s game in Indiana. – 5:42 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (10:52)
BOS (16:44)
BRK (22:59)
CHA (28:40)
CHI (35:51)
CLE (38:57)
DET (45:22)
IND (48:46)
MIA (56:37)
MIL (59:03)
NYK (1:04:16)
🎧 https://t.co/slix0QHfYH
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8bxksEXKp – 5:33 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle will miss multiple games, the team said, after he returned a positive PCR test today for COVID-19. Thus, Carlisle will miss tonight’s highly anticipated matchup between the Pacers and @Dallas Mavericks — the team he coached the last 13 seasons. – 5:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Lloyd Pierce said Rick Carlisle is feeling better after testing positive yesterday. Had a headache, which is what prompted him to test.
Mike Weinar, who followed Rick from Mavs to Indy, led scouting prep for tonight anyway, so no Rick doesn’t mean no Luka-KP-Mavs insider info. – 5:31 PM
Lloyd Pierce said Rick Carlisle is feeling better after testing positive yesterday. Had a headache, which is what prompted him to test.
Mike Weinar, who followed Rick from Mavs to Indy, led scouting prep for tonight anyway, so no Rick doesn’t mean no Luka-KP-Mavs insider info. – 5:31 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Lloyd Pierce says that Rick Carlisle had a bit of a headache, which led to him getting COVID tested in the first place. He’s doing better today.
Pierce has a lot of head coaching experience, but he’s leaning on assists (Boucek and Weinar) who were with Dallas last year tonight. – 5:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Pacers’ Lloyd Pierce said Rick Carlisle is “bummed” that he can’t be at tonight’s game against the Mavericks. Other than that, reports that Carlisle had a headache, but is feeling better. – 5:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kristaps Porzingis career post up FG%:
37.8% in 2015-16
36.4% in 2016-17
43.3% in 2017-18
42.0% in 2019-20
50.0% in 2020-21
57.6% this season*
*5th among players with 50+ post ups this season pic.twitter.com/if2f9msIqW – 5:18 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It was supposed to be a game dripping with emotions, but with Rick Carlisle out, tonight’s Mavericks’ visit to Indiana has lost some luster.
mavs.com/carlisle-is-a-… – 5:17 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Kicking off NBA trade season with @Bobby Marks: Pacers noise, Sabonis/Turner, Simmons, Kyrie, gettable guys on rebuilding teams, Lakers remedies, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3EM1Jkz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3EM1Ix1 – 5:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Lakers’ showing vs. Memphis, what’s up with Anthony Davis, Westbrook for Wall 2.0, Ben Simmons/Spurs, Utah’s defensive versatility, the paths forward for the Pacers, and more (including some love for Taylor Swift). open.spotify.com/episode/6RwXUP… – 4:26 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
ICYMI: I talked with @Rob Mahoney about the murky title picture, Warriors/Suns, uncertainty for the Pacers/Blazers and much more on this week’s @RealGM Radio podcast basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264979… – 4:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag featuring inquiring on Pacers trade possibilities, lineup tweaks and much more masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 4:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: How Can the Pacers Rebuild? The Latest Portland Drama, and the Latest News w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/F0UIVkuIbm – 4:00 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 What’s the deal with Anthony Davis?
🏀 How would Ben Simmons fit in San Antonio?
🏀 Is it time to blow it up in Indiana?
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6RwXUP… – 3:59 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Sign up with @PointsBetIN today and get $100 in free bets.
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and an exploration of the tempered trade market for NBA bigs.
sports.yahoo.com/nba-fact-or-fi… – 2:55 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
We were so grateful to team up with our friends at @kroger to host a shoe and toy giveaway at @IPSSchools today! 🎁
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Could the #Knicks have done more to secure #NBA Draft star Chris Duarte? nypost.com/2021/12/10/how… – 1:52 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I wonder if Myles Turner and Nate Bjorkgren are friends or hate one another 🤷♂️ The Raptors will certainly have the inside scoop on who Turner is from Bjorkgren’s brief time in Indy – 1:51 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle will miss multiple games sportando.basketball/en/pacers-coac… – 1:48 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
i quizzed tim hardaway jr. about his first assist (a tyson chandler 15-footer), the stat he’s the all-time NBA leader in (it involves turnovers, in a good way), and more: theathletic.com/3008469/2021/1… – 1:35 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Game day MOOD. Let’s get it ⚡️
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/EcTyGWN4Co – 1:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
We had an amazing time in Vincennes yesterday for the fifth stop on our @JAKKStoys giveaway tour!🧸🎁
Learn more about the program » https://t.co/InjUMSue0U
#SeasonOfGiving x #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/LnB0D2UnH6 – 1:07 PM
