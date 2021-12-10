Damian Lillard not available for trade

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Portland Trail Blazers have made clear to the 76ers that All-NBA guard Damian Lillard is not available to be discussed in trade talks and franchise has no interest in moving him, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Sixers accelerating trade talks on Ben Simmons — with Portland making clear that Damian Lillard remains unavailable: es.pn/3dW9KrH – 5:53 PM
ESPN story on the Sixers accelerating trade talks on Ben Simmons — with Portland making clear that Damian Lillard remains unavailable: es.pn/3dW9KrH – 5:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ben Simmons trade talks reportedly picking up, but not for Damian Lillard nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/10/ben… – 5:19 PM
Ben Simmons trade talks reportedly picking up, but not for Damian Lillard nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/10/ben… – 5:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard said today it’s “definitely a possibility” he plays Sunday. He’s feeling a lot better after getting a cortisone shot last week. – 5:06 PM
Damian Lillard said today it’s “definitely a possibility” he plays Sunday. He’s feeling a lot better after getting a cortisone shot last week. – 5:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Portland Trail Blazers have made clear to the 76ers that All-NBA guard Damian Lillard is not available to be discussed in trade talks and franchise has no interest in moving him, sources tell ESPN. – 4:36 PM
The Portland Trail Blazers have made clear to the 76ers that All-NBA guard Damian Lillard is not available to be discussed in trade talks and franchise has no interest in moving him, sources tell ESPN. – 4:36 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard: “How can you say you have my best interests in mind if you don’t know me? I’d never say to somebody that I have their best interests in mind if I don’t know them, and mean it.” pic.twitter.com/6ucwYiGnvv – 3:53 PM
Damian Lillard: “How can you say you have my best interests in mind if you don’t know me? I’d never say to somebody that I have their best interests in mind if I don’t know them, and mean it.” pic.twitter.com/6ucwYiGnvv – 3:53 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Count @David Thorpe among those who think the Blazers should explore trading Damian Lillard sooner rather than later. With @jshector https://t.co/N1BKTb2U2D pic.twitter.com/aXPrDUTMiT – 3:26 PM
Count @David Thorpe among those who think the Blazers should explore trading Damian Lillard sooner rather than later. With @jshector https://t.co/N1BKTb2U2D pic.twitter.com/aXPrDUTMiT – 3:26 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Dame Lillard: “In this era, people can write stories and say things — ‘I heard this and I heard that’ — and because of who they are, people take it as like, ‘This is credible, this is probably true.’ I don’t feel like I have to defend myself against that.” basketballnews.com/breakingnews/b… – 1:31 PM
Dame Lillard: “In this era, people can write stories and say things — ‘I heard this and I heard that’ — and because of who they are, people take it as like, ‘This is credible, this is probably true.’ I don’t feel like I have to defend myself against that.” basketballnews.com/breakingnews/b… – 1:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A new mailbag, featuring questions on Lillard and Beal, Tyrese Maxey’s importance in Simmons trade talks, whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie, and more phillyvoice.com/sixers-mailbag… – 11:53 AM
A new mailbag, featuring questions on Lillard and Beal, Tyrese Maxey’s importance in Simmons trade talks, whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie, and more phillyvoice.com/sixers-mailbag… – 11:53 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s just going to work with it.”
Hall of Famer and #NBA75 member Gary Payton tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson about a recent conversation he had with Damian Lillard regarding his frustrations in Portland. pic.twitter.com/3I0qo2SNWH – 11:09 AM
“He’s just going to work with it.”
Hall of Famer and #NBA75 member Gary Payton tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson about a recent conversation he had with Damian Lillard regarding his frustrations in Portland. pic.twitter.com/3I0qo2SNWH – 11:09 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
There are questions-about Dame Time, Miles Bridges’ star turn and future earnings, and the Rockets’ shocking 180-that need answering. Attempts to do so follow, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3003161/2021/1… – 9:04 AM
There are questions-about Dame Time, Miles Bridges’ star turn and future earnings, and the Rockets’ shocking 180-that need answering. Attempts to do so follow, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3003161/2021/1… – 9:04 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anyone want a good chuckle while waiting on Oregon Ducks coaching news? Read this trade proposal involving the Knicks and Damian Lillard. google.com/amp/s/sircharl… – 1:03 AM
Anyone want a good chuckle while waiting on Oregon Ducks coaching news? Read this trade proposal involving the Knicks and Damian Lillard. google.com/amp/s/sircharl… – 1:03 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Desmond Bane is shooting better from three (40.2) on more attempts than:
Zach LaVine
Donovan Mitchell
Tyler Herro
Duncan Robinson
Trae Young
Buddy Hield
Jordan Poole
Jayson Tatum
Paul George
Luka Doncic
Damian Lillard
James Harden pic.twitter.com/Thu3GbTNyx – 10:35 PM
Desmond Bane is shooting better from three (40.2) on more attempts than:
Zach LaVine
Donovan Mitchell
Tyler Herro
Duncan Robinson
Trae Young
Buddy Hield
Jordan Poole
Jayson Tatum
Paul George
Luka Doncic
Damian Lillard
James Harden pic.twitter.com/Thu3GbTNyx – 10:35 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Is staying in Portland the best option for Dame? #RealOnes
Presented by @Hennessy. Please drink responsibly. #ad pic.twitter.com/1UGx5dFQPk – 9:00 PM
Is staying in Portland the best option for Dame? #RealOnes
Presented by @Hennessy. Please drink responsibly. #ad pic.twitter.com/1UGx5dFQPk – 9:00 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 The rumors looming over Damian Lillard
💯 Story time: team realtors edition
💯 Real One of the Week
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/0Mxq62… – 5:20 PM
💯 The rumors looming over Damian Lillard
💯 Story time: team realtors edition
💯 Real One of the Week
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/0Mxq62… – 5:20 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lillard has repeatedly expressed his commitment to want to remain in Portland on his current long-term contract, and interim GM Joe Cronin has also expressed a strong commitment to continue building the franchise around the All-NBA guard. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 10, 2021
Jay Allen: Cronin says he can’t comment on a possible extension for Damian Lillard because it’s a violation of the CBA. -via Twitter @PDXjay / December 9, 2021
Mark Medina: Blazers interim GM Joe Cronin said he has had “constant communications” with Damian Lillard about the roster. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / December 9, 2021