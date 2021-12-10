Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (4-20) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (20-20) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021
Detroit Pistons 65, New Orleans Pelicans 78 (Q3 01:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If the Pistons win this game, it’ll be because of the bench tonight – 9:35 PM
If the Pistons win this game, it’ll be because of the bench tonight – 9:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are 1-of-14 to start 3Q, and they’re still only down by 14 – 9:34 PM
#Pistons are 1-of-14 to start 3Q, and they’re still only down by 14 – 9:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pels have outscored the Pistons 17-3 in the third so far, and are up 13. Pistons were up 15 earlier. – 9:33 PM
Pels have outscored the Pistons 17-3 in the third so far, and are up 13. Pistons were up 15 earlier. – 9:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant just got his fourth fouls with 6:42 left in 3Q. It’s his second offensive foul this quarter. – 9:31 PM
Jerami Grant just got his fourth fouls with 6:42 left in 3Q. It’s his second offensive foul this quarter. – 9:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Two charges drawn by Herb Jones in the last few possessions.
Not on Herb. – 9:31 PM
Two charges drawn by Herb Jones in the last few possessions.
Not on Herb. – 9:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Effort has been there defensively on last few possessions, but Detroit just can’t get a shot to fall out of the break – 9:30 PM
Effort has been there defensively on last few possessions, but Detroit just can’t get a shot to fall out of the break – 9:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte’ with the assist from beyond half court!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/F9eHfvipBY – 9:29 PM
Devonte’ with the assist from beyond half court!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/F9eHfvipBY – 9:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans were on a 10-0 run before Cade Cunningham finally put the Pistons on the board with a three here in the 2nd half.
New Orleans up 66-58. – 9:27 PM
Pelicans were on a 10-0 run before Cade Cunningham finally put the Pistons on the board with a three here in the 2nd half.
New Orleans up 66-58. – 9:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade snaps the 10-0 Pels run with a 3. Third quarters have not been kind to the Pistons – 9:26 PM
Cade snaps the 10-0 Pels run with a 3. Third quarters have not been kind to the Pistons – 9:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pelicans open the third with a 7-0 run. Casey called timeout less than two minutes into the quarter. – 9:22 PM
Pelicans open the third with a 7-0 run. Casey called timeout less than two minutes into the quarter. – 9:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey with an early timeout as Pelicans take a five-point lead to start. – 9:22 PM
Casey with an early timeout as Pelicans take a five-point lead to start. – 9:22 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Santa is sleighing tonight, @New Orleans Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/Rs2c7v3oar – 9:19 PM
Santa is sleighing tonight, @New Orleans Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/Rs2c7v3oar – 9:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
What’s your choice for the @SociosHoops Top Moment of the first half? – 9:17 PM
What’s your choice for the @SociosHoops Top Moment of the first half? – 9:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Transmitting tonight’s game action gallery live from the SKC! 📸
➡ https://t.co/ToDSqdRz1t pic.twitter.com/0wIF3a1zLz – 9:15 PM
Transmitting tonight’s game action gallery live from the SKC! 📸
➡ https://t.co/ToDSqdRz1t pic.twitter.com/0wIF3a1zLz – 9:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram’s 24-point 1st half was three points shy of tying his career-high for points in a half.
He scored 27 in the 2nd half against Utah in January 2020 on his way to a career-high 49 points. – 9:08 PM
Brandon Ingram’s 24-point 1st half was three points shy of tying his career-high for points in a half.
He scored 27 in the 2nd half against Utah in January 2020 on his way to a career-high 49 points. – 9:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Back in 15 minutes.
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 5-5 FG / 2-2 3PT
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 11 PTS / 4 AST / 1 REB
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 3-4 3PT pic.twitter.com/Qqgu0gM2yQ – 9:07 PM
Back in 15 minutes.
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 5-5 FG / 2-2 3PT
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 11 PTS / 4 AST / 1 REB
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 3-4 3PT pic.twitter.com/Qqgu0gM2yQ – 9:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Picking up the pace, at the half
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/gXDUouFZo8 – 9:07 PM
Picking up the pace, at the half
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/gXDUouFZo8 – 9:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pistons 55, Pelicans 54
Ingram 24 pts (8-14 FG)
Hart 12 pts & 5 rebs
Valanciunas 11 pts & 6 rebs
Pels came back from a 15-point deficit to make this a game. BI and Valanciunas were dominant in the 2nd quarter. They need more support from the bench (4 pts). – 9:07 PM
End of the 1st half: Pistons 55, Pelicans 54
Ingram 24 pts (8-14 FG)
Hart 12 pts & 5 rebs
Valanciunas 11 pts & 6 rebs
Pels came back from a 15-point deficit to make this a game. BI and Valanciunas were dominant in the 2nd quarter. They need more support from the bench (4 pts). – 9:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pistons 55, Pelicans 54
– Ingram: 24p, 3r, 8/14 FG, 4/6 3P
– JV: 11p, 6r, 2a
– Hart: 12p, 5r
– The 6 other Pels: 7p, 3/20 FG
Pels: 44.4 FG%, 4/15 3P, 10/12 FT
Pistons: 45.8 FG%, 7/21 3P, 4/5 FT – 9:06 PM
HALF: Pistons 55, Pelicans 54
– Ingram: 24p, 3r, 8/14 FG, 4/6 3P
– JV: 11p, 6r, 2a
– Hart: 12p, 5r
– The 6 other Pels: 7p, 3/20 FG
Pels: 44.4 FG%, 4/15 3P, 10/12 FT
Pistons: 45.8 FG%, 7/21 3P, 4/5 FT – 9:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 55, Pelicans 54. Detroit led by 10 with 4:19 to play, but the Pelicans used a 14-3 run to briefly take the lead and make this a game.
Lyles: 12 points, 5-5 shooting
Cunningham: 11 points, 4 assists
Bey: 9 points, 3-4 from 3 – 9:06 PM
Halftime: Pistons 55, Pelicans 54. Detroit led by 10 with 4:19 to play, but the Pelicans used a 14-3 run to briefly take the lead and make this a game.
Lyles: 12 points, 5-5 shooting
Cunningham: 11 points, 4 assists
Bey: 9 points, 3-4 from 3 – 9:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Don’t like that last call. Josh Hart gets called for the charge on Jerami Grant, who was still visibly moving as contact was made.
Regardless, Pelicans in great position to win, trailing 55-54. The Pistons had a 43-28 lead early in the 2nd quarter. – 9:06 PM
Don’t like that last call. Josh Hart gets called for the charge on Jerami Grant, who was still visibly moving as contact was made.
Regardless, Pelicans in great position to win, trailing 55-54. The Pistons had a 43-28 lead early in the 2nd quarter. – 9:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Strong half from Brandon Ingram, who’s got 24 points. He knocked down 4 3s. Pels trail Pistons by 1. – 9:05 PM
Strong half from Brandon Ingram, who’s got 24 points. He knocked down 4 3s. Pels trail Pistons by 1. – 9:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 55, Pels 54. Starters played really good to start. Bench was solid. Starters came back and were pretty meh (to put it nicely). Detroit led by as many as 15.
Lyles: 12 points
Cunningham: 11p and 4a
Bey: 9p
Grant: 7p – 9:05 PM
HALFTIME: Pistons 55, Pels 54. Starters played really good to start. Bench was solid. Starters came back and were pretty meh (to put it nicely). Detroit led by as many as 15.
Lyles: 12 points
Cunningham: 11p and 4a
Bey: 9p
Grant: 7p – 9:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Pistons 55, #Pelicans 54
Lyles: 12 pts, 3 rebs
Cunningham: 11 pts, 4 assts
Bey: 9 pts
Grant: 7 pts – 9:04 PM
Half: #Pistons 55, #Pelicans 54
Lyles: 12 pts, 3 rebs
Cunningham: 11 pts, 4 assts
Bey: 9 pts
Grant: 7 pts – 9:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Beef Stew with a mid-range jumper to give Detroit the lead back – 9:03 PM
Beef Stew with a mid-range jumper to give Detroit the lead back – 9:03 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pelicans are on a 14-2 run and have moved ahead, 54-53, in the final minute of 2Q. – 9:02 PM
#Pelicans are on a 14-2 run and have moved ahead, 54-53, in the final minute of 2Q. – 9:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
With his make at the 4:38 mark of Q2, Brandon Ingram passed Baron Davis for 8th place on the @New Orleans Pelicans all-time 3PM list. – 9:02 PM
With his make at the 4:38 mark of Q2, Brandon Ingram passed Baron Davis for 8th place on the @New Orleans Pelicans all-time 3PM list. – 9:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tough 4⃣ point play from B.I.!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/TUfj9ymi36 – 9:02 PM
Tough 4⃣ point play from B.I.!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/TUfj9ymi36 – 9:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram with a four-point play and the Pelicans only trail the Pistons 53-52 with less than 2 minutes to go in the first half.
BI has been special offensively, starting the game 4-4 from the field, is now up to 22 points on 12 shots. – 9:01 PM
Brandon Ingram with a four-point play and the Pelicans only trail the Pistons 53-52 with less than 2 minutes to go in the first half.
BI has been special offensively, starting the game 4-4 from the field, is now up to 22 points on 12 shots. – 9:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Ingram knocked down a 3, got bumped and completed the 4-point play. Pistons led by 15, but the Pelicans have cut it to one – 9:00 PM
Ingram knocked down a 3, got bumped and completed the 4-point play. Pistons led by 15, but the Pelicans have cut it to one – 9:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ingram with a 3, and-1. Pistons not getting much offensively since the starters came back in. Pels can cut their deficit to one. – 9:00 PM
Ingram with a 3, and-1. Pistons not getting much offensively since the starters came back in. Pels can cut their deficit to one. – 9:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Excellent spatial awareness by @Herb Jones ⬇️
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/gaGw8bKGEF – 8:58 PM
Excellent spatial awareness by @Herb Jones ⬇️
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/gaGw8bKGEF – 8:58 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
HAMIDOU HAMILTON STRIKES AGAIN 🎭
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/GnxydWLenb – 8:51 PM
HAMIDOU HAMILTON STRIKES AGAIN 🎭
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/GnxydWLenb – 8:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
G-Temp made out like a bandit 😏
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Kop4WkKsls – 8:48 PM
G-Temp made out like a bandit 😏
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Kop4WkKsls – 8:48 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Need a clip of that #Pistons Hamidou Diallo … for cultural aspects. – 8:46 PM
Need a clip of that #Pistons Hamidou Diallo … for cultural aspects. – 8:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo has attended to neighborhood activities. – 8:45 PM
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo has attended to neighborhood activities. – 8:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up 15 and this doesn’t feel like one of those, “Oh, the Pistons are up 15. How will they lose this?”
It feels more like an early pic.twitter.com/0WkyHCLO4w – 8:44 PM
Pistons are up 15 and this doesn’t feel like one of those, “Oh, the Pistons are up 15. How will they lose this?”
It feels more like an early pic.twitter.com/0WkyHCLO4w – 8:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans are looking pretty awful on offense to start this one. Shooting 37 percent from the field, 2-10 on 3s and 5 turnovers.
The Pistons have already jumped out to a 39-25 lead. – 8:41 PM
Pelicans are looking pretty awful on offense to start this one. Shooting 37 percent from the field, 2-10 on 3s and 5 turnovers.
The Pistons have already jumped out to a 39-25 lead. – 8:41 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A Garrett Temple potential And-1 ends up a charge and the Pistons score on their next possession. Pelicans trailing 39-25 just a few minutes into the 2nd quarter. Lousy defensive effort at the start and now the bench is failing to produce.
Not good. – 8:40 PM
A Garrett Temple potential And-1 ends up a charge and the Pistons score on their next possession. Pelicans trailing 39-25 just a few minutes into the 2nd quarter. Lousy defensive effort at the start and now the bench is failing to produce.
Not good. – 8:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Live look-in at Trey Lyles right now pic.twitter.com/UD8LARJzYB – 8:40 PM
Live look-in at Trey Lyles right now pic.twitter.com/UD8LARJzYB – 8:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 39, #Pelicans 25, 9:53 2Q
Trey Lyles: 12 pts in 10 mins.
No typos were made in the production of this tweet. – 8:40 PM
#Pistons 39, #Pelicans 25, 9:53 2Q
Trey Lyles: 12 pts in 10 mins.
No typos were made in the production of this tweet. – 8:40 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Crescent City Connection between Garrett Temple’s knee and Frank Jackson’s uhhh items. – 8:40 PM
Crescent City Connection between Garrett Temple’s knee and Frank Jackson’s uhhh items. – 8:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Frank Jackson absorbed some contact to the … nards … on that drive by Garrett Temple. I’m surprised he got up so quickly from that. – 8:39 PM
#Pistons Frank Jackson absorbed some contact to the … nards … on that drive by Garrett Temple. I’m surprised he got up so quickly from that. – 8:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Trey Lyles has 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting in nine minutes. – 8:38 PM
Trey Lyles has 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting in nine minutes. – 8:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant is being attended to on the bench. Looks like it might be something with that hand. – 8:38 PM
#Pistons Jerami Grant is being attended to on the bench. Looks like it might be something with that hand. – 8:38 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 12 👏
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 1 REB / 3-4 3PT
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 7 PTS / 3 AST / 3-6 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 5 PTS / 1 AST / 2-4 FG
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 2-2 FG pic.twitter.com/zzW5AF8nkW – 8:36 PM
First 12 👏
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 1 REB / 3-4 3PT
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 7 PTS / 3 AST / 3-6 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 5 PTS / 1 AST / 2-4 FG
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 2-2 FG pic.twitter.com/zzW5AF8nkW – 8:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First 12 minutes on the court tonight🏀
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/0c1qJOUdFy – 8:36 PM
First 12 minutes on the court tonight🏀
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/0c1qJOUdFy – 8:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 32, Pelicans 25. Really good quarter for Detroit. Nine assists, one turnover, 13-24 overall shooting and 6-13 from 3.
Bey: 9 points, 3-5 from 3
Cunningham: 7 points, 3 assists
Hayes: 4 assists – 8:35 PM
End of 1: Pistons 32, Pelicans 25. Really good quarter for Detroit. Nine assists, one turnover, 13-24 overall shooting and 6-13 from 3.
Bey: 9 points, 3-5 from 3
Cunningham: 7 points, 3 assists
Hayes: 4 assists – 8:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pistons 32, Pelicans 25
Ingram 13 pts
Hart 6 pts & 3 rebs
Valanciunas 2 pts & 3 rebs – 8:34 PM
End of the 1st: Pistons 32, Pelicans 25
Ingram 13 pts
Hart 6 pts & 3 rebs
Valanciunas 2 pts & 3 rebs – 8:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 32, Pelicans 25.
Saddiq Bey: 9 points
Cade Cunningham: 7 points, 3 assists
Pistons are 6 for 12 from 3. Ball movement has been really, really good. – 8:34 PM
END OF 1Q: Pistons 32, Pelicans 25.
Saddiq Bey: 9 points
Cade Cunningham: 7 points, 3 assists
Pistons are 6 for 12 from 3. Ball movement has been really, really good. – 8:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Pistons 32, #Pelicans 25
Bey: 9 pts
Cunningham: 7 pts, 3 assts
Grant/Lyles: 5 pts each – 8:33 PM
End 1Q: #Pistons 32, #Pelicans 25
Bey: 9 pts
Cunningham: 7 pts, 3 assts
Grant/Lyles: 5 pts each – 8:33 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Cade “Crossover” Cunningham🤯
#Pistons | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/pbwaVl7lbh – 8:33 PM
Cade “Crossover” Cunningham🤯
#Pistons | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/pbwaVl7lbh – 8:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
13 points so far for @Brandon Ingram and the quarter ain’t even over 🔥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Y2bXBiFsKm – 8:32 PM
13 points so far for @Brandon Ingram and the quarter ain’t even over 🔥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Y2bXBiFsKm – 8:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant went down and looked to hurt either a finger or his wrist. He’s up and staying in the game, though. – 8:31 PM
#Pistons Jerami Grant went down and looked to hurt either a finger or his wrist. He’s up and staying in the game, though. – 8:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Wow. Satoransky simply lost the ball dribbling up the court.
Not a good start from the Pelicans outside of Brandon Ingram as they trail the Pistons 30-23 with 90 seconds left in the first quarter. – 8:30 PM
Wow. Satoransky simply lost the ball dribbling up the court.
Not a good start from the Pelicans outside of Brandon Ingram as they trail the Pistons 30-23 with 90 seconds left in the first quarter. – 8:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The nice combination of Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Willy Hernangomez are about to check in to the game. – 8:26 PM
The nice combination of Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Willy Hernangomez are about to check in to the game. – 8:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Whatever it takes 😤 @Josh Hart
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/V6UzCVEnj0 – 8:25 PM
Whatever it takes 😤 @Josh Hart
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/V6UzCVEnj0 – 8:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I really thought Trey Lyles was going to yam that. I really did. – 8:25 PM
I really thought Trey Lyles was going to yam that. I really did. – 8:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This is the first time in a long time that Detroit’s ball movement has been rewarded by made 3s. Pistons have seven assists and six made triples. – 8:23 PM
This is the first time in a long time that Detroit’s ball movement has been rewarded by made 3s. Pistons have seven assists and six made triples. – 8:23 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
3 back-to-back 3’s for the team from the 313 🔥
#Pistons | @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/ylOOeQPsMw – 8:20 PM
3 back-to-back 3’s for the team from the 313 🔥
#Pistons | @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/ylOOeQPsMw – 8:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Solid start for the Pistons. Up 17-13 on the Pelicans with 6:35 to play. Pistons are shooting 7-11 overall, 3-6 from 3 – 8:20 PM
Solid start for the Pistons. Up 17-13 on the Pelicans with 6:35 to play. Pistons are shooting 7-11 overall, 3-6 from 3 – 8:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up 17-13. Ball movement has been really good to start. Defense hasn’t been great, though. – 8:19 PM
Pistons are up 17-13. Ball movement has been really good to start. Defense hasn’t been great, though. – 8:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 17, #Pelicans 13, 6:35 1Q
Grant/Cade: 5 pts each
DET is shooting 7-of-11 (64%) FG and is 3-of-6 from 3. – 8:19 PM
#Pistons 17, #Pelicans 13, 6:35 1Q
Grant/Cade: 5 pts each
DET is shooting 7-of-11 (64%) FG and is 3-of-6 from 3. – 8:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🌀 spin cycle 🌀 @Brandon Ingram
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/4BA1zlroxu – 8:18 PM
🌀 spin cycle 🌀 @Brandon Ingram
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/4BA1zlroxu – 8:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes made a nice find to Saddiq Bey for an open 3-pointer. – 8:15 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes made a nice find to Saddiq Bey for an open 3-pointer. – 8:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade, Jerami and Saddiq all have 3s to start. Pistons lead 13-10. – 8:15 PM
Cade, Jerami and Saddiq all have 3s to start. Pistons lead 13-10. – 8:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I know fans are going to get their jokes off or whatever, but Rodney McGruder just led a spirited speech as the team huddled together. – 8:06 PM
I know fans are going to get their jokes off or whatever, but Rodney McGruder just led a spirited speech as the team huddled together. – 8:06 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Cha cha real smooth(ie King Center) pic.twitter.com/aiEjErqWs2 – 8:03 PM
Cha cha real smooth(ie King Center) pic.twitter.com/aiEjErqWs2 – 8:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Smoothest 5 in @SmoothieKingCtr ⚜️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/IzxvdL7HMf – 7:44 PM
Smoothest 5 in @SmoothieKingCtr ⚜️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/IzxvdL7HMf – 7:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First five on the floor tonight against Detroit ⤵️
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/uv0djrADE2 – 7:36 PM
First five on the floor tonight against Detroit ⤵️
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/uv0djrADE2 – 7:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:28 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Captured these kicks during warm ups… can you guess who they belong to? 👟
#WBD | @spacerunnersnft – 7:20 PM
Captured these kicks during warm ups… can you guess who they belong to? 👟
#WBD | @spacerunnersnft – 7:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost time for Friday night hoops! 🏀
Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/a2rbbssCxN – 7:11 PM
Almost time for Friday night hoops! 🏀
Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/a2rbbssCxN – 7:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Jonas Valanciunas is playing like an All-Star right now. “It’s going to be a handful for all of our bigs, because Jonas is playing with so much confidence right now.” – 6:36 PM
Dwane Casey said Jonas Valanciunas is playing like an All-Star right now. “It’s going to be a handful for all of our bigs, because Jonas is playing with so much confidence right now.” – 6:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Frank Jackson, who has been hot from 3 lately and is third on the team in 2-point percentage, and his potential: “He’s a sparkplug off the bench. I always liked him when he was (in New Orleans). His defense is overlooked. I think he’s a pest. He’s persistent.” – 6:33 PM
Dwane Casey on Frank Jackson, who has been hot from 3 lately and is third on the team in 2-point percentage, and his potential: “He’s a sparkplug off the bench. I always liked him when he was (in New Orleans). His defense is overlooked. I think he’s a pest. He’s persistent.” – 6:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willy Hernangomez pulled up to tonight’s game rocking a Kira Lewis jersey pic.twitter.com/BdkLypx64G – 6:25 PM
Willy Hernangomez pulled up to tonight’s game rocking a Kira Lewis jersey pic.twitter.com/BdkLypx64G – 6:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Fitted on a Friday 🧍♂️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/t5SC4abRt9 – 6:24 PM
Fitted on a Friday 🧍♂️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/t5SC4abRt9 – 6:24 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green says Tomas Satoransky will get the backup point guard minutes in Kira Lewis Jr.‘s absence. – 6:24 PM
Willie Green says Tomas Satoransky will get the backup point guard minutes in Kira Lewis Jr.‘s absence. – 6:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pelicans head coach (and Detroit native) Willie Green on Cade Cunningham: “Dynamic at attacking the basket. He’s been getting better the more he’s playing … he’s got just a grown-man game. He’s fun to watch.” – 6:21 PM
Pelicans head coach (and Detroit native) Willie Green on Cade Cunningham: “Dynamic at attacking the basket. He’s been getting better the more he’s playing … he’s got just a grown-man game. He’s fun to watch.” – 6:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says that Tomas Satoransky is going to initially soak up Kira Lewis’ minutes in pregame. – 6:19 PM
Willie Green says that Tomas Satoransky is going to initially soak up Kira Lewis’ minutes in pregame. – 6:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Coach Willie Green addresses the media ahead of tonight’s game against the Pistons
#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:18 PM
LIVE: Coach Willie Green addresses the media ahead of tonight’s game against the Pistons
#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status reporting against the New Orleans Pelicans: pic.twitter.com/UGZrGGfFzT – 6:15 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status reporting against the New Orleans Pelicans: pic.twitter.com/UGZrGGfFzT – 6:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jonas Valančiūnas led the Pelicans with 27 points last game
Who will lead the squad in scoring tonight? – 5:36 PM
Jonas Valančiūnas led the Pelicans with 27 points last game
Who will lead the squad in scoring tonight? – 5:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (10:52)
BOS (16:44)
BRK (22:59)
CHA (28:40)
CHI (35:51)
CLE (38:57)
DET (45:22)
IND (48:46)
MIA (56:37)
MIL (59:03)
NYK (1:04:16)
🎧 https://t.co/slix0QHfYH
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8bxksEXKp – 5:33 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (10:52)
BOS (16:44)
BRK (22:59)
CHA (28:40)
CHI (35:51)
CLE (38:57)
DET (45:22)
IND (48:46)
MIA (56:37)
MIL (59:03)
NYK (1:04:16)
🎧 https://t.co/slix0QHfYH
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8bxksEXKp – 5:33 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📍 : NOLA ⚜️
📺 : @BallySportsDET | 8:00PM ET pic.twitter.com/ZGpfJ8Jclh – 5:00 PM
📍 : NOLA ⚜️
📺 : @BallySportsDET | 8:00PM ET pic.twitter.com/ZGpfJ8Jclh – 5:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The comeback 💪
Check what the players were up to on this week’s #Pelicans on Social 📲
nba.com/pelicans/galle… – 3:52 PM
The comeback 💪
Check what the players were up to on this week’s #Pelicans on Social 📲
nba.com/pelicans/galle… – 3:52 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Kira Lewis Jr out for the season
🏀 Jose Alvarado, Jared Harper in line for minutes?
🏀 Any free agent available to bring in?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/Qj2JnR7sYW – 3:30 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Kira Lewis Jr out for the season
🏀 Jose Alvarado, Jared Harper in line for minutes?
🏀 Any free agent available to bring in?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/Qj2JnR7sYW – 3:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Let the good times roll tonight.
Share your fan photos with us in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout! →
https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/v0RKGqXKkr – 3:13 PM
Let the good times roll tonight.
Share your fan photos with us in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout! →
https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/v0RKGqXKkr – 3:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons team owner Tom Gores pledges $350,000 to SAY Detroit, including $100,000 toward creating an entrepreneurial program for youth. – 2:49 PM
#Pistons team owner Tom Gores pledges $350,000 to SAY Detroit, including $100,000 toward creating an entrepreneurial program for youth. – 2:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tom Gores has pledged $350,000 to SAY Detroit. $100,000 will be earmarked to help create an entrepreneurial program for youth at the SAY Detroit Play Center. pic.twitter.com/VbZYqH8El1 – 2:45 PM
Tom Gores has pledged $350,000 to SAY Detroit. $100,000 will be earmarked to help create an entrepreneurial program for youth at the SAY Detroit Play Center. pic.twitter.com/VbZYqH8El1 – 2:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Listen in to see what @Devonte Graham had to say after today’s practice 🎙
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/BNnEVmzIoB – 2:45 PM
Listen in to see what @Devonte Graham had to say after today’s practice 🎙
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/BNnEVmzIoB – 2:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons owner Tom Gores with a 350K pledge to Say Detroit pic.twitter.com/IzD0MAlcuh – 2:43 PM
Pistons owner Tom Gores with a 350K pledge to Say Detroit pic.twitter.com/IzD0MAlcuh – 2:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s podcast episode, @Jim Eichenhofer and @dsallerson preview tonight’s game with Pistons Beat Writer for The Athletic, James Edwards.
Full episode: https://t.co/emMqb29X2d
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/J14D6F1OKK – 2:15 PM
On today’s podcast episode, @Jim Eichenhofer and @dsallerson preview tonight’s game with Pistons Beat Writer for The Athletic, James Edwards.
Full episode: https://t.co/emMqb29X2d
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/J14D6F1OKK – 2:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
New #Pistons jacket, who dis?
Click the link below and cop this @NewEraCap button up jacket ASAP!
🔗: https://t.co/pFu2imC46K pic.twitter.com/JJUojKOcHy – 2:00 PM
New #Pistons jacket, who dis?
Click the link below and cop this @NewEraCap button up jacket ASAP!
🔗: https://t.co/pFu2imC46K pic.twitter.com/JJUojKOcHy – 2:00 PM