Dillon Brooks fined $25,000

JD Shaw: Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after his ejection.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 12:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for aggressively confronting an official on Wednesday night, per the league – 12:07 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA fines Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks $25,000 for his actions directed at the refs in Wednesday’s loss to Dallas.
NBA fines Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks $25,000 for his actions directed at the refs in Wednesday’s loss to Dallas.
Joe Vardon @joevardon
When Ja Morant went down, the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks told Jaren Jackson he needed to play like a $100 million player. Brooks told Desmond Bane he’d need to ‘sacrifice.’ The result: a most improbable hot streak in Memphis, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3008599/2021/1… – 11:00 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. was in the hallway geeking.
On the other end of the call: Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.
“I’m sure they spent the night yelling at the TV,” Jackson said. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:46 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane on Dillon Brooks’ quick scratch: He didn’t know what they’d look like, but he knew that they were going to fight regardless. He told his teammates to have fun, play their games, and just let the result show what it shows – 11:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr. called Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks warriors and guys that you rally around, and he also said they Facetimed those 2 after the game – 11:08 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
108-95 Grizzlies. No Morant, No Dillon Brooks. LeBron/Davis combining for 75 minutes. Game-high 25 for Jaren. Good win for the Grizzlies. Bad loss for the Lakers. – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Lakers just lost to the Grizzlies without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Just a brutal loss for the Lakers, who looked good in a win over Boston on Tuesday. No Ja Morant, no Dillon Brooks and LA commits 22 turnovers in what will be a loss to the Grizz. – 10:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks-less Grizzlies have opened up the 4th Q on a 9-2 spurt to go up by 14 on the Lakers with 8:17 remaining. – 9:55 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
No Ja Morant, no Dillon Brooks and the Lakers find themselves down 12 (92-80)…Grizzlies just playing with more energy – 9:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
All I can think about right now is Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant screaming at their TVs. – 8:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
With Dillon Brooks in protocol De’Anthony Melton replaces him as the pregame dancer in the Grizzlies huddle – 8:08 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5’s
Lakers: Westbrook, Bradley, Horton-Tucker, LeBron, Davis
Grizzlies: Jones, Melton, Bane, Jackson, Adams
Dillon Brooks is out tonight with health and safety protocols – 7:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies Dillon Brooks rips officials after ejection against Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/09/gri… – 7:01 PM
After his second technical foul with 27.5 seconds left, Brooks was restrained by Grizzlies assistants after his first ejection of the season. He left to cheers from the FedExForum crowd despite the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak ending. During his postgame press conference, he saved his venom for the referees afterwards when he only answered one question about the officiating before leaving. “As you saw in the game, we’ve been playing physical basketball for about a week now. And all of a sudden, new officials come in here and they call an inconsistent game. They want to call ticky-tack in the first half and then in the second half they want to call nothing,” Brooks said. “And then you got guys getting undercut, getting hit on the floor, no call. There’s a lack of protection of the players and that’s the main thing, I felt like this crew came out there and just made it about them and that’s bull.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / December 9, 2021
“Obviously I can’t put it all on them. We got to get the 50/50 balls, you got to be able to rebound the basketball, you got to be able to hit shots in timely ways. But this crew did not protect the players. They just wanted to get the game over with and that’s (expletive). That’s (expletive) from the very beginning. That’s bull.” The comments will likely draw a fine from NBA in the coming days for criticizing the officiating. In his five seasons, Brooks has yet to be fined for in-game or postgame comments. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / December 9, 2021
Callie Caplan: Kristaps Porzingis just got a tech, seemingly delayed for clapping at an official while the Grizzlies ran back in transition. He responds with a ferocious dunk on the next possession. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 8, 2021