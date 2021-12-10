Jarrett Allen getting strong consideration to be on Team USA

Joe Vardon: Not only will Steve Kerr be the next Team USA coach, I’m told, but Cavs center Jarrett Allen is going to get strong consideration to be on the next team. The World Cup is in 2023 and the Olympics in 2024.
Not only will Steve Kerr be the next Team USA coach, I’m told, but Cavs center Jarrett Allen is going to get strong consideration to be on the next team. The World Cup is in 2023 and the Olympics in 2024. – 1:53 PM
Hope my neighbors didn’t hear me laughing over that Jarrett Allen mic’d up segment on the #Cavs postgame show. Even told Moondog he liked his costume – 10:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: This is Grant Hill’s first major decision as the new managing director of USA Basketball. Hill’s been meeting with potential candidates for several months and comes away with a staff that includes significant accomplishment on international, NBA and college stages. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 10, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: USA Basketball is finalizing a decision to name Steve Kerr as the next national coach with an assistant coaching staff that will include Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected in the near future. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 10, 2021
Jeff McDonald: Pop said one of the satisfying parts of the Olympics was sending J Colangelo out with gold: “In all honesty, that part scared me to death. I don’t know if I could have gone on living with that. He’d had so much success. To not win that final one would have been just horrendous.” -via Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN / December 6, 2021