Kyle Kuzma fined for obscene gesture

JD Shaw: Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been fined $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan, the NBA announced.
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Kyle Kuzma fined 15k for his obscene gesture in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/L1nI5BtqGd – 1:56 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been fined $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 1:55 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma has been fined $15,000 sportando.basketball/en/wizards-kyl… – 1:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kuzma got fined for giving a Pistons fan a middle finger pic.twitter.com/JRablUnK5W – 1:45 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
The NBA frowns upon the middle finger to paying customers. The Kyle Kuzma corner 3 in front of said fan should’ve sufficed as the metaphorical middle finder. pic.twitter.com/XeGc2HS6FH – 1:44 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The league has fined Kyle Kuzma $15k for directing an obscene gesture at a fan in Detroit in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/V2ODQkIp3C – 1:40 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been fined $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan. (🎥 @Quinton Mayo) pic.twitter.com/w63ojVnxcF – 1:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for “directing an obscene gesture toward a fan” in Wed.’s win over the Pistons, the league just announced. – 1:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been fined $15,000 “for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan,” the league announced. The gesture occurred with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 119-116 OT win over the Pistons in Detroit. – 1:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The NBA has fined Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan in Detroit. – 1:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been fined $15,000 for directing middle finger toward a fan in Detroit. – 1:31 PM
