Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (13-13) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-16) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 89, Oklahoma City Thunder 60 (Q3 03:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron gets to 30 points for the 5th time in 7 games.
Still 4:44 to play in the 3rd, with LAL pushing their lead to 86-57. – 9:36 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Steal. Give-and-Go. Slam.
(📺: @SpectrumSN)
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Darius Bazley rocked the @Rich Paul New Balances tonight.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron didn’t cool off at the half.
He has a dunk and a 3 to start the 3rd Q, putting LAL up 72-47.
He’s 11 for 12 from the field for his 28 points in 21 minutes. – 9:25 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has become the first player in Hawks history to record five consecutive games of 25-or-more points and 10-or-more assists … The last NBA player to do so was Russell Westbrook (3/26/17-4/2/17). – 9:22 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Austin Reaves highest +/- in the first half (+19)…Does all the little things – 9:21 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
We are proud to welcome two of the three known living survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, 107-year old Viola Fletcher and her brother 100-year old Hughes Van Ellis, who are attending their first NBA game!
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
King doing his thing.
@LeBron James: 23 pts (9/10 FG), 3 stl
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL lead 64-45, thanks to an important 7-0 run to close the half after OKC had trimmed the once 25-point lead to 12.
LeBron was outstanding, with 23 points on 9 of 10 FG’s, 4 boards, 3 steals and 1 block on the 2nd night of a B2B in year 19. – 9:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
HALFTIME: Lakers 64, Thunder 45.
Bazley’s end of half dunk isn’t gonna count. LeBron had 23 points in that first half, and was sensational on defense. Great 3-point shooting (10 for 17). But as ever, you can’t count out OKC. Their 3 for 17 deep mark included wide-open misses. – 9:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 64, Thunder 45
The Thunder cut the Lakers’ 25-point lead to 12 late in the second, drawing flashbacks to LA’s previous two losses to OKC, in which they blew 26-point and 19-point leads, respectively. But a solid close to the half sparked by LeBron’s defense. – 9:07 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
LeBron James has at least 20 points on 90% shooting in a half for the 6th time in his career, the most by any player over the last 25 seasons. – 9:07 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron doing it all (23pts 4ast 3stls)…Lakers up 64-47 at the Half – 9:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Two terrific defensive plays from LeBron snuffed out an OKC layup, and eventually led to ‘Melo’s 3 on the other end, putting LAL up 62-45. – 9:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
gosh, did he 🤩
@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Apropos of nothing in particular, per Billy Mac on the @SpectrumSN broadcast, the Lakers have lost nine games this after building a double digit lead.
As you were.
AK – 9:04 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Russ broke out the Jordan 30.5 PEs from his OKC days for his return tonight.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lakers up 25.
Few minutes later, OKC cuts it down to 12: pic.twitter.com/7dl22gxSc7 – 9:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Look, as an undefeated upwards basketball head coach, piece of advice Frank, your defensive scheme shouldn’t be let Shai go uncontested to the basket. That’s a bad idea. From one coach to another. – 9:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s biggest lead was moments ago, at 54-29, after B2B 3’s made them 9 for 12 for the game. But OKC responded with a 10-0 run, a pair of 3’s followed by two layups.
Of course, LAL have given up leads of 26 and 19 to OKC this season. – 8:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
As we just discussed on the @SpectrumSN broadcast, Austin Reaves is looking like he did as a regular rotation player before he strained his hamstring back on Nov. 8. He’s only played 36 minutes since returning on Nov. 28, but looks really sharp tonight. – 8:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are 9-for-12 from 3. The Thunder are 1-for-13 from 3. LAL up 54-29. – 8:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is mad at the refs, rightfully so, tried to foul to stop a fast break, no call. – 8:49 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Can you call a taunting penalty on refs?
If so, Sean Corbin deserves one for the Fred Astaire routine he just busted out on a Mike Muscala travel call. – 8:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron’s body language is very “Seriously, if I have to carry your dumb asses, whatever. We’re not losing this f—–g game to this f—–g team.” AK – 8:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Poku REALLY wanted to take a dumb long 3 over LeBron but passed it up. pic.twitter.com/acdggcf2xP – 8:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s leading the way for LAL, with 18 points on 8 of 9 FG’s, as the visitors maintain a 44-27 edge after Reaves found James for a layup.
Huge shooting discrepancy…
Lakers: 61.5%, 7 of 10 from 3
Thunder: 39.4%, 1 of 13 from 3
That’s bound to even out some. – 8:45 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Tre Mann just picked Westbrook clean on a crossover and even gave a little smirk and head shake as he took off the other way with it. Feels like Mann is finding an extra gear of confidence. – 8:43 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron is 7-for-8 from the field. OKC is 11-for-29 as a team. Lakers lead by 19 in the 2nd Q. – 8:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann with Russell Westbrook just a few feet away from him with the best Thunder dunk since Russell Westbrook. – 8:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Very cool happening here in OKC: The Thunder have brought two survivors of the Tulsa Massacre to the game. They’re both over 100 years old and have never seen a live Thunder game before. pic.twitter.com/T8cVKWm8RW – 8:39 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Good burst at the start.
@LeBron James: 9 pts (4/5 FG)
@LeBron James: 9 pts (4/5 FG)
Avery Bradley: 8 pts
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 32, Thunder 18
Lakers shot 57.9% in the first quarter, including making 5 of 6 3s. Turnovers were still too high (6), but it didn’t matter w/ their shooting. Vogel tweaked the rotation w/o AD, going to Austin Reaves earlier and inserting DeAndre Jordan. – 8:36 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
icy like 17 🥶
@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A second good hustle/brains play from Austin Reaves of this 1st Q, as he grabbed an offensive board, then drew a shooting foul with 0.5 seconds left.
Two makes put LAL up 32-18 after 1. – 8:35 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Good start for the Lakers, up 32-18 at the end of Q1…3pt shooting the difference so far…LA 5 of 6, OKC 0 for 11 – 8:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
6’5″ 190 pound Tre Mann scoring on and staring down 6’11” 265 pound DeAndre Jordan is the Friday night content we needed. – 8:34 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
That last rebound put DeAndre Jordan at 10,000 for his career. AK – 8:30 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
DeAndre Jordan became the 41st player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career rebounds with the two boards he grabbed in the 1st Q here in OKC. – 8:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers are now 5 of 6 from 3 after makes from LeBron and Monk.
OKC is 0 for 10, the clear difference in the game, with LAL leading 28-16.
Thunder are scoring in LAL’s paint however, with all 16 coming inside. – 8:29 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Shai scoop, yktv
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers have started off 4-for-5 from 3 here in OKC to build an 11-point lead over the Thunder. – 8:25 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Shai pulled up tonight in his upcoming @Converse collab.
Shai pulled up tonight in his upcoming @Converse collab.
Teammate Ty Jerome rocked SGA's prior Pro Leather Low launch. 🤝
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Nice to see Russell Westbrook still getting a huge Loud City reception and do his trademarked roar into the Thunder crowd.
No matter how many years go by or how many different teams he ends up on, OKC is always gonna be home for Russ. – 8:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL drilled 3 straight 3’s out of the time out, the first from THT, then B2B hits from Avery Bradley, as LAL go up 15-8.
OKC is 0 for 7 from 3, LAL now 3 of 4. – 8:20 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers staring longingly at turnovers… AK pic.twitter.com/ivpfUnt5OX – 8:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Just like last night in Memphis, LeBron has impressed early, with LAL’s first 6 points, all at the OKC rim.
Lakers are dodging some bullets on the other end, with OKC missing wide open 3’s in a 6-6 tie. – 8:14 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶
Presented by @EnableMidstream
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Champagnie’s 4th-quarter coming out party vs OKC wasn’t perfect – he over-helped off Muscala on the possession that lost the game – but after hitting the go-ahead bucket (& nearly the winning tip-in) + his defence on Shai, he’s done more than enough to earn these 1st-quarter mins – 8:03 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Purple Threads in OKC
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bunch of Bucks fans around Toyota Center. Not in Spurs or Lakers numbers but ample and conspicuous. Respect to the (not a frontrunner) guy in the Moncrief jersey near the baseline. – 7:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 : The NBA Trade rumors are here!
🏀 : Can a Ben Simmons trade spark chaos?
🏀 : What are the Pacers doing?
🏀 : How is OKC impacted?
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/NLhSVThvtt – 7:42 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
🆕5️⃣
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwight Howard will start at center alongside LeBron, THT, Bradley and Westbrook. – 7:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dwight Howard moves into the starting lineup for the Lakers tonight with Anthony Davis (knee soreness) ruled out against Oklahoma City.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/gHKD6zkTwh – 7:33 PM
Dwight Howard moves into the starting lineup for the Lakers tonight with Anthony Davis (knee soreness) ruled out against Oklahoma City.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/gHKD6zkTwh – 7:33 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers starting Dwight Howard in place of Anthony Davis against the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/T9MQnn6cP2 – 7:33 PM
The Lakers starting Dwight Howard in place of Anthony Davis against the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/T9MQnn6cP2 – 7:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dwight Howard replaces Anthony Davis in the starting lineup.
Lakers’ starters vs. OKC:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starting lineups for tonight's game between the Lakers and Thunder:
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Anthony Davis out vs OKC.
Another game, another Laker dodging Lu Dort. – 7:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Wish there was anything as consistent in my life as the fact that Dwight Powell gets hit in the face EVERY game. – 7:23 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
With AD out tonight (Left Knee Soreness), we’ll see who steps up for the LakeShow…Hopefully Dwight starts at Center – 6:59 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers‘ Anthony Davis is out tonight vs. OKC due to knee soreness, team says. – 6:57 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Why didn't the Lakers bring back Alex Caruso? @Jovan Buha shares his explanation with @BigWos on #FullCourtFits.
➡️: https://t.co/BvRNFfxnCd pic.twitter.com/UzRdEbevtP – 6:45 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Our team is about 40 spots off from each other when ranking Russell Westbrook among NBA players.
It’s a completely different question but…
Salary aside, how many players could the Lakers trade Westbrook for straight up right now that would make them better? – 6:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis woke up with some knee soreness today, and Frank Vogel said he’s a question mark to play tonight. He’s going to work out on the court soon and test it out.
If he can’t go tonight, that means more Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan. – 6:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says if Anthony Davis can’t go tonight, “Dwight and DJ will have much bigger roles.” – 6:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is receiving pregame treatment on his sore left knee and will be a gametime decision. – 6:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says he still doesn’t know whether Anthony Davis will play tonight. Says he has “significant soreness” in his knee. – 6:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says Derrick Favors brings “physicality” to the team, something young players often lack. Favors “brings a presence” to the game. Mentions how consistent, coachable, and professional he is. Says he has had a great impact on and off the floor. – 6:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said the Lakers like to iso, and you have to make them earn everything “really holding your ground” – 6:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime of @Chicago Bulls @Miami Heat game, 1 on 1 with the newest member of the Bulls, Alfonzo McKinnie, a very out going 29 year old forward picked up by his hometown team on a 10 day. McKinnie has played all over the globe and NBA stops with Cavs, GSW, Lakers. @670TheScore 6:45 – 6:15 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: How Can the Pacers Rebuild? The Latest Portland Drama, and the Latest News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/xBFrn29h8n – 6:00 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 45 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss Anthony Davis’s stats and if they’re Useful or Useless.
What do you think?
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Lakers #Useful #Useless pic.twitter.com/t4BP0T4Iz0 – 5:36 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Kicking off NBA trade season with @Bobby Marks: Pacers noise, Sabonis/Turner, Simmons, Kyrie, gettable guys on rebuilding teams, Lakers remedies, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3EM1Jkz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3EM1Ix1 – 5:16 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Back to work.
⏰: 5 PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: 710 ESPN & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 5:07 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
City Night Tonight!
𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞, 𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐫 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐲!
Tickets 🎟️ | https://t.co/DoquaOa3lo
City Night Tonight!
𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞, 𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐫 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐲!
Tickets 🎟️ |
Merch 🛒 |
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Lakers' showing vs. Memphis, what's up with Anthony Davis, Westbrook for Wall 2.0, Ben Simmons/Spurs, Utah's defensive versatility, the paths forward for the Pacers, and more (including some love for Taylor Swift).
StatMuse @statmuse
Players are shooting 46.7% when defended by AD this season, 1.3% *better* than their usual FG%.
A career-worst and the first time in his career players are shooting better when guarded by him.
Among the top 5 shots contester, he is the only one allowing positive FG% difference. pic.twitter.com/9ZvvUdObiO – 4:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, some pregame listening/venting with Friday's @LockedOnLakers podcast. We break down why the Grizzlies loss – and the Lakers in general – is so frustrating and the many things that need to change. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 4:07 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
The Lakers second quarter last night against the Grizzlies might've been the worst quarter of Lakers basketball I've seen since 2015.
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 What’s the deal with Anthony Davis?
🏀 How would Ben Simmons fit in San Antonio?
🏀 Is it time to blow it up in Indiana?
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6RwXUP… – 3:59 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Anthony Davis hasn't exactly been an MVP candidate, points out @jshector, after @David Thorpe assesses that poor closeout Twitter was talking about.
https://t.co/N1BKTb2U2D pic.twitter.com/XUtEPoiNKg – 3:29 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder returns home from a successful 2-0 road trip to take on a familiar Los Angeles. The matchup marks the third meeting this season between the Thunder and the Lakers as OKC holds the 2-0 series edge thus far.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 |
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/gq6DnMlgZo pic.twitter.com/FwsMWVmLmz – 2:45 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers' status report for tonight's game against the Thunder – AD is QUESTIONABLE with left knee soreness.
Bill Oram @billoram
Lakers injury report going into tonight's game against the Thunder, who have had their number in first two matchups
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Second night of a back to back here j. Oklahoma: Lakers say Anthony Davis is questionable with left knee soreness.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2008, the @Denver Nuggets Carmelo Anthony erupted for 33 points in the third quarter of a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves.
Anthony tied George Gervin’s NBA record for most points in a quarter. Their mark was later eclipsed by Kevin Love (34) and Klay Thompson (37). pic.twitter.com/OUsVWsPK8R – 2:01 PM
