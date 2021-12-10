Markelle Fultz joining Magic for practice

There was a familiar face commanding the point and charging up and down the court for the Orlando Magic at practice on Friday. Markelle Fultz joined the team in Los Angeles and practiced with the squad as he continues to hit milestones in his rehab process from a devastating ACL injury in left knee. Although there’s still no timetable on his return, he was overjoyed to be back on the road going through drills with his teammates.
Source: <strong>Dan Savage< @ NBA.com
Source: <strong>Dan Savage< @ NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
“Fultz participated fully in the session, taking part in five-on-five scrimmages, three-on-three action, and shooting drills.” nba.com/magic/orlando-… 🚨 – 4:37 PM
“Fultz participated fully in the session, taking part in five-on-five scrimmages, three-on-three action, and shooting drills.” nba.com/magic/orlando-… 🚨 – 4:37 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
won’t be too too long before the Magic can trot out Suggs/Fultz/Anthony, not unlike the Kings use Haliburton/Fox/Mitchell 👀 – 12:24 AM
won’t be too too long before the Magic can trot out Suggs/Fultz/Anthony, not unlike the Kings use Haliburton/Fox/Mitchell 👀 – 12:24 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Markelle Fultz joined @etanthomas36 on his podcast “The Rematch” and he opened up about his shoulder injury and his shot: pic.twitter.com/z6e8I2ImFk – 1:22 PM
Markelle Fultz joined @etanthomas36 on his podcast “The Rematch” and he opened up about his shoulder injury and his shot: pic.twitter.com/z6e8I2ImFk – 1:22 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Orlando Magic injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Kings
Magic: OUT – Michael Carter-Williams (ankle); Markelle Fultz (knee); Jonathan Isaac (knee); E’Twaun Moore (knee); Jalen Suggs (thumb. – 8:34 PM
Orlando Magic injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Kings
Magic: OUT – Michael Carter-Williams (ankle); Markelle Fultz (knee); Jonathan Isaac (knee); E’Twaun Moore (knee); Jalen Suggs (thumb. – 8:34 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Markelle Fultz discussed his shoulder injury/shot: “The whole thing on my shoulder, when I would try to shoot, it almost felt like I had a too-small suit jacket on. I would try to go up and it felt like somebody was almost holding my arm there.”
Full Q&A: basketballnews.com/stories/markel… – 6:52 PM
Markelle Fultz discussed his shoulder injury/shot: “The whole thing on my shoulder, when I would try to shoot, it almost felt like I had a too-small suit jacket on. I would try to go up and it felt like somebody was almost holding my arm there.”
Full Q&A: basketballnews.com/stories/markel… – 6:52 PM
More on this storyline
“It was amazing. (First off) just to be back with the team and be with my brothers and with this organization is amazing, but also just to get back into things and be on the road with these guys and get back into that process is, again, just a great experience,” said Fultz. “Again, just trying to get better, just trying to push these guys to get better, and that’s it really.” Fultz participated fully in the session, taking part in five-on-five scrimmages, three-on-three action, and shooting drills. -via NBA.com / December 10, 2021
For the 6-foot-4 point guard, this was the next step in his rehab process after he spent time going through practice sessions with the team’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic. He could end up spending more time in Lakeland depending on the Magic’s practice, travel and game schedule. “It helped a lot,” said Fultz of his time in Lakeland. “Once the NBA season started you don’t have that much time we’re you’re allowed to go up-and-down with your brothers. So, being able to go to Lakeland and use that resource to be able to go up-and-down and compete with those guys, and just push myself was all good.” -via NBA.com / December 10, 2021
Etan Thomas: So walk me through that process because people don’t really understand how it works sometimes. And I’m sure the pressure of being No. 1 was a contributing factor to why you wanted to play through the injury. But walk me through that process. Markelle Fultz: “Yeah. Well, a lot of people just don’t know my love for the game. Growing up in the area I grew up, you have bumps and bruises. But that’s where it becomes a business, taking care of your body. And me being who I am, loving the game so much, I feel like, although my shoulder was messed up, I feel like I can still contribute to the game and help my team win. So I wanted to go out there and just compete and have fun with the game. And also, it’s my first year. And I think that I did a poor job of communicating to my agent and my family what I was feeling, instead of just going out there and trying to compete without expressing what I was feeling. And all I was doing was making it worse. But when I realized that certain situations weren’t going my way, I knew I had to speak up, and I had to do what’s best for myself. -via basketballnews.com / December 4, 2021