Markelle Fultz joining Magic for practice

Etan Thomas: So walk me through that process because people don’t really understand how it works sometimes. And I’m sure the pressure of being No. 1 was a contributing factor to why you wanted to play through the injury. But walk me through that process. Markelle Fultz: “Yeah. Well, a lot of people just don’t know my love for the game. Growing up in the area I grew up, you have bumps and bruises. But that’s where it becomes a business, taking care of your body. And me being who I am, loving the game so much, I feel like, although my shoulder was messed up, I feel like I can still contribute to the game and help my team win. So I wanted to go out there and just compete and have fun with the game. And also, it’s my first year. And I think that I did a poor job of communicating to my agent and my family what I was feeling, instead of just going out there and trying to compete without expressing what I was feeling. And all I was doing was making it worse. But when I realized that certain situations weren’t going my way, I knew I had to speak up, and I had to do what’s best for myself. -via basketballnews.com / December 4, 2021