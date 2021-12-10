Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (16-10) play against the Houston Rockets (16-16) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 77, Houston Rockets 80 (Q3 05:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood guarding Giannis is not a matchup that will work for the Rockets when they play the Bucks in the Finals – 9:37 PM
Christian Wood guarding Giannis is not a matchup that will work for the Rockets when they play the Bucks in the Finals – 9:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Garrison Mathews now has a season high 21 points and a season high six, threes. #Rockets – 9:36 PM
Garrison Mathews now has a season high 21 points and a season high six, threes. #Rockets – 9:36 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Career-high 6 made threes for Garrison Mathews. He’s up to 21 points. That’s the most he’s scored with Houston – 9:36 PM
Career-high 6 made threes for Garrison Mathews. He’s up to 21 points. That’s the most he’s scored with Houston – 9:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets made 1 of 7 3s to end the first half and start the second. They are also 1 of 7 from anywhere to start the second half as the Bucks have erased the rest of the 10-point lead. Silas time out. – 9:34 PM
Rockets made 1 of 7 3s to end the first half and start the second. They are also 1 of 7 from anywhere to start the second half as the Bucks have erased the rest of the 10-point lead. Silas time out. – 9:34 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Might not be the worst idea to throw Sengun in the game after this timeout to jumpstart Houston’s offense. – 9:33 PM
Might not be the worst idea to throw Sengun in the game after this timeout to jumpstart Houston’s offense. – 9:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
DeMarcus Cousins and Zach Zarba in a long halftime chat while John Wall tries to get his buddy’s attention. Finally, when Cousins was done with Zarba, he and Wall had a few moments to catch up. – 9:25 PM
DeMarcus Cousins and Zach Zarba in a long halftime chat while John Wall tries to get his buddy’s attention. Finally, when Cousins was done with Zarba, he and Wall had a few moments to catch up. – 9:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Gary Bird is 5-6 from behind the arc. How we feeling #RocketsTwitter? pic.twitter.com/8QVM27c29i – 9:23 PM
Gary Bird is 5-6 from behind the arc. How we feeling #RocketsTwitter? pic.twitter.com/8QVM27c29i – 9:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ winning streak earns ‘respect’ from a variety of sources ift.tt/3yjT5HF – 9:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ winning streak earns ‘respect’ from a variety of sources ift.tt/3yjT5HF – 9:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Historic blocks are kind of Giannis’ thing. 🚫 pic.twitter.com/PSaARc4V9T – 9:18 PM
Historic blocks are kind of Giannis’ thing. 🚫 pic.twitter.com/PSaARc4V9T – 9:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Unassisted dunks in the first half
Giannis 1
Mathews 0
That should settle the MVP debate – 9:16 PM
Unassisted dunks in the first half
Giannis 1
Mathews 0
That should settle the MVP debate – 9:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 65, Bucks 58 at half. Antetokoumpo and Mathews with 18 apiece. Wood with 14, Sengun 11. Gordon with six assists, one shy of season high, but is scoreless. – 9:12 PM
Rockets 65, Bucks 58 at half. Antetokoumpo and Mathews with 18 apiece. Wood with 14, Sengun 11. Gordon with six assists, one shy of season high, but is scoreless. – 9:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets lead Milwaukee 65-58 at the half. Giannis, a two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP, has 18 points, as does Garrison Mathews, who the Celtics waved before opening night – 9:12 PM
Rockets lead Milwaukee 65-58 at the half. Giannis, a two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP, has 18 points, as does Garrison Mathews, who the Celtics waved before opening night – 9:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Rockets go into the half with the lead over the #Bucks thanks in large part to 12 made threes and cutting into the early #Bucks points in the paint advantage. – 9:11 PM
The #Rockets go into the half with the lead over the #Bucks thanks in large part to 12 made threes and cutting into the early #Bucks points in the paint advantage. – 9:11 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Hell of a pass by a falling Eric Gordon to Armoni Brooks for the catch-and-shoot 3. – 9:10 PM
Hell of a pass by a falling Eric Gordon to Armoni Brooks for the catch-and-shoot 3. – 9:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Couple of quick fouls on Christian Wood in the final minute here… – 9:09 PM
Couple of quick fouls on Christian Wood in the final minute here… – 9:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
A remarkable part of Rockets strong half, in addition to Mathews-Segun takeover, is that in addition to preferred starting backcourt being out, the current starting backcourt of Gordon and Brooks has combined for six points. Gordon, who has been rolling, is scoreless. – 9:02 PM
A remarkable part of Rockets strong half, in addition to Mathews-Segun takeover, is that in addition to preferred starting backcourt being out, the current starting backcourt of Gordon and Brooks has combined for six points. Gordon, who has been rolling, is scoreless. – 9:02 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Mike Budenholzer just angrily challenged a foul on Rodney Hood without looking at a replay – 9:01 PM
Mike Budenholzer just angrily challenged a foul on Rodney Hood without looking at a replay – 9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has matched his point total from the other night. He has 15 points and 7 rebounds already for the #Bucks – 9:00 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has matched his point total from the other night. He has 15 points and 7 rebounds already for the #Bucks – 9:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are shooting 51% themselves, but the #Rockets have hit five more threes. – 8:57 PM
The #Bucks are shooting 51% themselves, but the #Rockets have hit five more threes. – 8:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews’ fifth 3-pointer ties his career high. There is 3:46 left in the first half. He went high stepping back down the floor with the ball in flight. Has 17 points in 17 minutes. – 8:55 PM
Garrison Mathews’ fifth 3-pointer ties his career high. There is 3:46 left in the first half. He went high stepping back down the floor with the ball in flight. Has 17 points in 17 minutes. – 8:55 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Houston Rockets leading scorer:
Garrison Mathews.
17 points
6/8 FG
5/6 3P
Rockets 54 Bucks 45 | @gmathews_24
pic.twitter.com/bJHzVqHUlg – 8:55 PM
Houston Rockets leading scorer:
Garrison Mathews.
17 points
6/8 FG
5/6 3P
Rockets 54 Bucks 45 | @gmathews_24
pic.twitter.com/bJHzVqHUlg – 8:55 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Garrison Mathews:
17 points
6-8 from the field
5-6 from 3-PT range
+13 in 17 minutes – 8:54 PM
Garrison Mathews:
17 points
6-8 from the field
5-6 from 3-PT range
+13 in 17 minutes – 8:54 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Another historic block for GIannis.
This one makes him the franchise leader with 805 blocks. pic.twitter.com/tk1kbCf0Kn – 8:54 PM
Another historic block for GIannis.
This one makes him the franchise leader with 805 blocks. pic.twitter.com/tk1kbCf0Kn – 8:54 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
GARRISON MATHEWS! 5-6 FROM THREE! (in the first half!!!) – 8:54 PM
GARRISON MATHEWS! 5-6 FROM THREE! (in the first half!!!) – 8:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the sole leader in four separate career categories for the #Bucks (blocks, free throw attempts, defensive rebounds, triple-doubles). – 8:52 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the sole leader in four separate career categories for the #Bucks (blocks, free throw attempts, defensive rebounds, triple-doubles). – 8:52 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Christian Wood checking into the game with Armoni Brooks. Curious who sits, because Sengun is on another planet right now. – 8:51 PM
Christian Wood checking into the game with Armoni Brooks. Curious who sits, because Sengun is on another planet right now. – 8:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Looked like goaltending on Antetokounmpo on the Sengun drive. Not only did it seem as if the ball with over the rim, he absolutely hit the rim on the block. – 8:51 PM
Looked like goaltending on Antetokounmpo on the Sengun drive. Not only did it seem as if the ball with over the rim, he absolutely hit the rim on the block. – 8:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis has surpassed Alton Lister to become the Bucks’ all-time franchise leader in blocks.
🍾: @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/tMoc1HxeUz – 8:50 PM
Giannis has surpassed Alton Lister to become the Bucks’ all-time franchise leader in blocks.
🍾: @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/tMoc1HxeUz – 8:50 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The Houston Rockets have opened up a 15-2 on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. – 8:50 PM
The Houston Rockets have opened up a 15-2 on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. – 8:50 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Surprised that last block by Giannis didn’t get called for goaltending. – 8:49 PM
Surprised that last block by Giannis didn’t get called for goaltending. – 8:49 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Garrison Mathews, who couldn’t make the Celtics out of training camp, has now scored in double figures in 8 straight games – 8:48 PM
Garrison Mathews, who couldn’t make the Celtics out of training camp, has now scored in double figures in 8 straight games – 8:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With D.J. Augustin playing so well against his most recent former team — five assists in seven minutes — Gordon getting a long sit. – 8:48 PM
With D.J. Augustin playing so well against his most recent former team — five assists in seven minutes — Gordon getting a long sit. – 8:48 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
D.J. Augustin already has a season-high tying 5 assists in 7 minutes of play w/7:55 left in the first half. – 8:46 PM
D.J. Augustin already has a season-high tying 5 assists in 7 minutes of play w/7:55 left in the first half. – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Killer Gs dominating in the Garrison Mathews-Giannis Antetokounmpo shootout everyone expected when the schedule came out last summer. – 8:46 PM
Killer Gs dominating in the Garrison Mathews-Giannis Antetokounmpo shootout everyone expected when the schedule came out last summer. – 8:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Make that five assists for Augustin and the #Rockets flip a six-point deficit to a three-point lead on an 8-0 run. – 8:45 PM
Make that five assists for Augustin and the #Rockets flip a six-point deficit to a three-point lead on an 8-0 run. – 8:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Garry Bird drains back-to-back 3s to put the Rockets back on top. He has 11 points – 8:44 PM
Garry Bird drains back-to-back 3s to put the Rockets back on top. He has 11 points – 8:44 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Garrison Mathews will get a statue outside of Toyota Center by next week at this rate lol – 8:44 PM
Garrison Mathews will get a statue outside of Toyota Center by next week at this rate lol – 8:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Former #Bucks guard D.J. Augustin has three points and four assists for the #Rockets off the bench. Milwaukee leads Houston 34-32. – 8:43 PM
Former #Bucks guard D.J. Augustin has three points and four assists for the #Rockets off the bench. Milwaukee leads Houston 34-32. – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Four fouls in four minutes for DeMarcus Cousins. The new #Bucks big man hasn’t had much luck with whistles since he’s gotten back playing. – 8:41 PM
Four fouls in four minutes for DeMarcus Cousins. The new #Bucks big man hasn’t had much luck with whistles since he’s gotten back playing. – 8:41 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Boogie Cousins: 4 mins, 4 fouls. Sengun is taking it AT HIM! – 8:40 PM
Boogie Cousins: 4 mins, 4 fouls. Sengun is taking it AT HIM! – 8:40 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
4 fouls in 4 minutes for DeMarcus Cousins, but no technical fouls – 8:40 PM
4 fouls in 4 minutes for DeMarcus Cousins, but no technical fouls – 8:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bucks 26, Rockets 23. Game at a much slower pace than ideal for Rockets. Antetokounmpo with 10. Rockets six turnovers, five after leading by six through six minutes. – 8:35 PM
Bucks 26, Rockets 23. Game at a much slower pace than ideal for Rockets. Antetokounmpo with 10. Rockets six turnovers, five after leading by six through six minutes. – 8:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Giannis back in. Brings Rockets legend DeMarcus Cousins with him. – 8:30 PM
Giannis back in. Brings Rockets legend DeMarcus Cousins with him. – 8:30 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Giannis re-enters for Milwaukee with Tate still on the Rockets bench. Boogie Cousins checks in for Milwaukee – 8:30 PM
Giannis re-enters for Milwaukee with Tate still on the Rockets bench. Boogie Cousins checks in for Milwaukee – 8:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bucks cranked up the defense after that time out. Rockets scoreless in the 3 1/2 minutes since, missing three shots and two free throws with three turnovers. – 8:28 PM
Bucks cranked up the defense after that time out. Rockets scoreless in the 3 1/2 minutes since, missing three shots and two free throws with three turnovers. – 8:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
16 of the #Bucks points have come in the paint while they’re just 1-for-6 from behind the three-point line. – 8:28 PM
16 of the #Bucks points have come in the paint while they’re just 1-for-6 from behind the three-point line. – 8:28 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I know @Zach Lowe wrote about it in his Ten Things last week, but it is always fun watching Jrue Holiday just waiting for someone to bite on a pump fake, so he can pivot off of it and finish at the rim. – 8:25 PM
I know @Zach Lowe wrote about it in his Ten Things last week, but it is always fun watching Jrue Holiday just waiting for someone to bite on a pump fake, so he can pivot off of it and finish at the rim. – 8:25 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
4 of Houston’s 6 made field goals are from beyond the arc. They can’t buy any paint points tonight. – 8:23 PM
4 of Houston’s 6 made field goals are from beyond the arc. They can’t buy any paint points tonight. – 8:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Mathews weaving through traffic! 🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/cchp2YjCrm – 8:22 PM
Mathews weaving through traffic! 🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/cchp2YjCrm – 8:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Antetokounmpo out, Tate quickly takes a seat. Rockets to try to keep their minutes lined up. – 8:22 PM
With Antetokounmpo out, Tate quickly takes a seat. Rockets to try to keep their minutes lined up. – 8:22 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
No such thing as a night off for Giannis. Random first quarter possession but he’s not about to let a regulation turnover take place. pic.twitter.com/1Ild2OFyRz – 8:21 PM
No such thing as a night off for Giannis. Random first quarter possession but he’s not about to let a regulation turnover take place. pic.twitter.com/1Ild2OFyRz – 8:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Giannis and the Bucks look close to unstoppable off Rockets missed shots. Clearly, the Rockets should avoid missing shots as much as possible. They have hit 4 of 8 3s, lead 16-13. – 8:20 PM
Giannis and the Bucks look close to unstoppable off Rockets missed shots. Clearly, the Rockets should avoid missing shots as much as possible. They have hit 4 of 8 3s, lead 16-13. – 8:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Mathews with the perfect release! ✅ pic.twitter.com/718VSf1I2D – 8:19 PM
Mathews with the perfect release! ✅ pic.twitter.com/718VSf1I2D – 8:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Giannis is doing whatever he wants, but the Rockets lead 16-13 at the first timeout because they’ve made 4 threes, and as you all know 3 > 2 – 8:19 PM
Giannis is doing whatever he wants, but the Rockets lead 16-13 at the first timeout because they’ve made 4 threes, and as you all know 3 > 2 – 8:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis wasting no time getting things started!! pic.twitter.com/IvJjcyCfCk – 8:18 PM
Giannis wasting no time getting things started!! pic.twitter.com/IvJjcyCfCk – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Eight points on five shots already for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He had gotten off to slow starts the last couple games. – 8:18 PM
Eight points on five shots already for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He had gotten off to slow starts the last couple games. – 8:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood looked like a lost centerfielder trying to defend Giannis in transition – 8:18 PM
Christian Wood looked like a lost centerfielder trying to defend Giannis in transition – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Garrison Mathews’ Tennessee homecoming to be very different on Saturday ift.tt/3oIi5Fk – 8:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Garrison Mathews’ Tennessee homecoming to be very different on Saturday ift.tt/3oIi5Fk – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has now tied Alton Lister for No. 1 all-time in #Bucks franchise history in blocks. – 8:15 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has now tied Alton Lister for No. 1 all-time in #Bucks franchise history in blocks. – 8:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo took the first three shots for the #Bucks before Allen is blocked behind the three-point line. – 8:14 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo took the first three shots for the #Bucks before Allen is blocked behind the three-point line. – 8:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Tate looks like he standing in a hole next to him. – 8:12 PM
Jae’Sean Tate matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Tate looks like he standing in a hole next to him. – 8:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The good news for the Hawks is that, unless he’s in Game 7 vs. Milwaukee mode, Kevin Durant might rest soon. – 8:11 PM
The good news for the Hawks is that, unless he’s in Game 7 vs. Milwaukee mode, Kevin Durant might rest soon. – 8:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters vs the Bucks! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/3Snpnt5jRw – 8:09 PM
#Rockets starters vs the Bucks! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/3Snpnt5jRw – 8:09 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks-Rockets. (I’m not in Houston tonight.) pic.twitter.com/10OeKUR75J – 8:09 PM
Bucks-Rockets. (I’m not in Houston tonight.) pic.twitter.com/10OeKUR75J – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ winning streak earns ‘respect’ from a variety of sources houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:09 PM
Rockets’ winning streak earns ‘respect’ from a variety of sources houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets forward Danuel House Jr., who sprained his ankle at practice on Tuesday, still wearing a walking boot. Would appear he will not be back any time soon. Rockets shorthandedness getting conspicuous. – 8:03 PM
Rockets forward Danuel House Jr., who sprained his ankle at practice on Tuesday, still wearing a walking boot. Would appear he will not be back any time soon. Rockets shorthandedness getting conspicuous. – 8:03 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Tonight is the 12th game Garrison Mathews has been active for the Rockets this season. He can be active for 38 more games after this one before the team has to convert his 2-way deal – 8:02 PM
Tonight is the 12th game Garrison Mathews has been active for the Rockets this season. He can be active for 38 more games after this one before the team has to convert his 2-way deal – 8:02 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Danuel House, still in a boot, is enjoying some popcorn while the Rockets get loose pic.twitter.com/ZeVL8LmgA3 – 8:02 PM
Danuel House, still in a boot, is enjoying some popcorn while the Rockets get loose pic.twitter.com/ZeVL8LmgA3 – 8:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bunch of Bucks fans around Toyota Center. Not in Spurs or Lakers numbers but ample and conspicuous. Respect to the (not a frontrunner) guy in the Moncrief jersey near the baseline. – 7:56 PM
Bunch of Bucks fans around Toyota Center. Not in Spurs or Lakers numbers but ample and conspicuous. Respect to the (not a frontrunner) guy in the Moncrief jersey near the baseline. – 7:56 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Mad Max is in the house signing autographs! 🔥
Local artist Gregory Michael Carter has created a limited edition Vernon Maxwell poster that will be available for purchase in the Corona Beach House to benefit the Clutch City Foundation and Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston. pic.twitter.com/gsV4SHxlKk – 7:48 PM
Mad Max is in the house signing autographs! 🔥
Local artist Gregory Michael Carter has created a limited edition Vernon Maxwell poster that will be available for purchase in the Corona Beach House to benefit the Clutch City Foundation and Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston. pic.twitter.com/gsV4SHxlKk – 7:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
All five Bucks starters scored in double-figures in the last meeting with Houston!!
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: pic.twitter.com/OBaFAnooJr – 7:47 PM
All five Bucks starters scored in double-figures in the last meeting with Houston!!
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: pic.twitter.com/OBaFAnooJr – 7:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue Holiday has set a new season-high in scoring for the fourth time in his last eight games.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/hTisJKBwIx – 7:39 PM
Jrue Holiday has set a new season-high in scoring for the fourth time in his last eight games.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/hTisJKBwIx – 7:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Wood, Brooks, Gordon.
Bucks: Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Portis, Allen, Holiday. – 7:32 PM
Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Wood, Brooks, Gordon.
Bucks: Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Portis, Allen, Holiday. – 7:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets will start the game with Christian Wood at center. Same starters as Wednesday – 7:32 PM
Rockets will start the game with Christian Wood at center. Same starters as Wednesday – 7:32 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
When the @AU_MBasketball legend Andre Ingram dominates @WheelofFortune just like he dominated the CAA and the G-League (and, for one glorious night, the Rockets)! pic.twitter.com/iaDc0AI9Id – 7:29 PM
When the @AU_MBasketball legend Andre Ingram dominates @WheelofFortune just like he dominated the CAA and the G-League (and, for one glorious night, the Rockets)! pic.twitter.com/iaDc0AI9Id – 7:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
About 15 minutes away from tipoff here in Atlanta, where the Nets will have their hands full guarding not just Trae Young, but a dynamic Hawks offense that has 7 players averaging at least 9 PPG.
Interested to see if Blake Griffin gets PT after making a cameo in Houston. – 7:25 PM
About 15 minutes away from tipoff here in Atlanta, where the Nets will have their hands full guarding not just Trae Young, but a dynamic Hawks offense that has 7 players averaging at least 9 PPG.
Interested to see if Blake Griffin gets PT after making a cameo in Houston. – 7:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
KZ Okpala left Heat coaches and teammates impressed after win vs. Bucks. The hope is there’s more to come from Okpala miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the updated injury report for tomorrow’s Heat-Bulls game – 7:04 PM
KZ Okpala left Heat coaches and teammates impressed after win vs. Bucks. The hope is there’s more to come from Okpala miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the updated injury report for tomorrow’s Heat-Bulls game – 7:04 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Friday night fits💧
@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/9X5DtjT3Jn – 6:44 PM
Friday night fits💧
@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/9X5DtjT3Jn – 6:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mike Budenholzer said Rockets turnaround has been “really impressive.” – 6:37 PM
Mike Budenholzer said Rockets turnaround has been “really impressive.” – 6:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
George Hill, who was questionable to return for the Bucks, is out vs. the Rockets. – 6:35 PM
George Hill, who was questionable to return for the Bucks, is out vs. the Rockets. – 6:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George’s Clippers versus… Breanna Stewart’s Bucks pic.twitter.com/JjeOpq9YvI – 6:35 PM
Paul George’s Clippers versus… Breanna Stewart’s Bucks pic.twitter.com/JjeOpq9YvI – 6:35 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Eric Gordon is shooting 43.6% from three this year. He also has the best defensive FG% (.318) of any player who has defended at least 100 shots this season. pic.twitter.com/lKIwlmNK1L – 6:27 PM
Eric Gordon is shooting 43.6% from three this year. He also has the best defensive FG% (.318) of any player who has defended at least 100 shots this season. pic.twitter.com/lKIwlmNK1L – 6:27 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Silas declined to say whether a big or a wing would be defending Giannis tonight. – 6:24 PM
Silas declined to say whether a big or a wing would be defending Giannis tonight. – 6:24 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🚀 REMIX NIGHT IN H-TOWN
📼 Celebrating @VernonMaxwell11 tonight! pic.twitter.com/OMI6Zjycrj – 6:20 PM
🚀 REMIX NIGHT IN H-TOWN
📼 Celebrating @VernonMaxwell11 tonight! pic.twitter.com/OMI6Zjycrj – 6:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Bucks playing a full-sized lineup, Rockets will go back to theirs “at some point.” Silas would not say if that point would be the opening tip. – 6:19 PM
With Bucks playing a full-sized lineup, Rockets will go back to theirs “at some point.” Silas would not say if that point would be the opening tip. – 6:19 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
I’m looking forward to getting another look at Patrick Baldwin Jr. tonight in Boulder, as UW-Milwaukee takes on Colorado.
Through 5 games, Baldwin is averaging 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 40% from three and 86.7% from the line. pic.twitter.com/99Bxm6qMIz – 6:19 PM
I’m looking forward to getting another look at Patrick Baldwin Jr. tonight in Boulder, as UW-Milwaukee takes on Colorado.
Through 5 games, Baldwin is averaging 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 40% from three and 86.7% from the line. pic.twitter.com/99Bxm6qMIz – 6:19 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (10:52)
BOS (16:44)
BRK (22:59)
CHA (28:40)
CHI (35:51)
CLE (38:57)
DET (45:22)
IND (48:46)
MIA (56:37)
MIL (59:03)
NYK (1:04:16)
🎧 https://t.co/slix0QHfYH
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8bxksEXKp – 5:33 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (10:52)
BOS (16:44)
BRK (22:59)
CHA (28:40)
CHI (35:51)
CLE (38:57)
DET (45:22)
IND (48:46)
MIA (56:37)
MIL (59:03)
NYK (1:04:16)
🎧 https://t.co/slix0QHfYH
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8bxksEXKp – 5:33 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Taking the #Rockets First Shot for charity tonight… @VernonMaxwell11 pic.twitter.com/onjZ3GhMp4 – 5:17 PM
Taking the #Rockets First Shot for charity tonight… @VernonMaxwell11 pic.twitter.com/onjZ3GhMp4 – 5:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Vernon Maxwell to take tonight’s First Shot before Rockets-Bucks as part of the Rockets’ Friday Flashback series. Former Suns center Alvin Adams to sing The National Anthem.
Wait, being told that the Suns center was Alvan Adams. Alvin Adams sings. – 5:10 PM
Vernon Maxwell to take tonight’s First Shot before Rockets-Bucks as part of the Rockets’ Friday Flashback series. Former Suns center Alvin Adams to sing The National Anthem.
Wait, being told that the Suns center was Alvan Adams. Alvin Adams sings. – 5:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Remix night vs the Bucks. 💿
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/DmIHC6Xz4O – 4:00 PM
Remix night vs the Bucks. 💿
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/DmIHC6Xz4O – 4:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: KZ Okpala left Heat coaches and teammates impressed after win vs. Bucks. The hope is there’s more to come from Okpala miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Tucker: “We need him right now. He can play some four, five. … Hopefully he can get it rolling with Jimmy and Bam out.” – 3:51 PM
NEW: KZ Okpala left Heat coaches and teammates impressed after win vs. Bucks. The hope is there’s more to come from Okpala miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Tucker: “We need him right now. He can play some four, five. … Hopefully he can get it rolling with Jimmy and Bam out.” – 3:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić has led the NBA in touches per game in each of the last four seasons.
He’s averaging a 31.1% usage rate, which is by far a career high.
I’m really worried about burnout. It’s a negative way to look at his career, but what he’s doing reminds me of Houston Harden. – 3:47 PM
Nikola Jokić has led the NBA in touches per game in each of the last four seasons.
He’s averaging a 31.1% usage rate, which is by far a career high.
I’m really worried about burnout. It’s a negative way to look at his career, but what he’s doing reminds me of Houston Harden. – 3:47 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Here is #Timberwolves Chris Finch from this morning on DLo being doubtful tonight and what the Cavs bring with former Gopher J.B. Bickerstaff leading them. J.B. and Finch worked together in Houston. #Gophers pic.twitter.com/Iy3GpO17Qo – 3:28 PM
Here is #Timberwolves Chris Finch from this morning on DLo being doubtful tonight and what the Cavs bring with former Gopher J.B. Bickerstaff leading them. J.B. and Finch worked together in Houston. #Gophers pic.twitter.com/Iy3GpO17Qo – 3:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets rookie Jalen Green improving, but still has no target date for his return ift.tt/31NvbrV – 3:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets rookie Jalen Green improving, but still has no target date for his return ift.tt/31NvbrV – 3:18 PM