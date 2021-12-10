New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (12-13) play against the Toronto Raptors (14-14) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021
New York Knicks 10, Toronto Raptors 30 (Q1 02:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Remember where the Knicks last left off, being blown out in Indiana to a sub-.500 team? Welcome to Toronto – where they are now down 20 less than 10 minutes into the game. – 7:59 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Pandemic is over. Raptors humiliating Knicks in Toronto like the old days. 30-10. – 7:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Knicks cannot make a shot
Nor do they care to defend
Other than that …
Raptors up 30-10 at second timeout – 7:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors just got 3 offensive rebounds on one possession that end with FVV getting fouled shooting a 3 – 7:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Add this to the list of starts that the Knicks will try to explain after the game – down 13-5, timeout 3:40 into the game. – 7:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Aside from the Knicks game, the Spurs continue the trend on defense of limiting the percent of opponent 3s that are attempted wide open: pic.twitter.com/lojeX9NDXn – 7:18 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
KNICKS ON FRIDAY NIGHT, MSG IS THE PLACE TO BE.
@MikeJanela and I will be taking you through betting lines from around the #NBA at 6:55 p.m. ET just before #FridayNightKnicks Game Night on @MSGNetworks! GOTTA GET THERE! 🏀🗽💰 @KnicksMSGN @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/o1858GaPe1 – 6:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nick Nurse on VanVleet saying the Raptors seem to need to be yelled at before performing well: “Listen, I’ve been complaining about it myself. I don’t want to yell at anybody.” – 6:24 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Achiuwa out for the Raptors tonight, Champagnie is available vs. Knicks
Boucher remains in the starting role he had Wednesday – 6:04 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Everyone is healthy for the Knicks tonight. So Nerlens Noel is available. – 6:01 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he was most “interested” and “super pleasantly surprised” with RJ Barrett’s “team demeanor” for Canada. Talked about he was “way more energetic” and “bouncy” and “fun.” “Teammates liked him.” – 5:57 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
For the Pascal Siakam is bad/trade him crowd:
Siakam last 9 games:
22.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 threes,
.507/.394/.739 – 5:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Achiuwa, Birch and Anunoby are all OUT vs New York. Champagnie is available. – 5:48 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Justin Champagne (knee) and Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) are questionable vs. Knicks. Birch and Anunoby are out. – 5:40 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Views from Toronto.
#UltraDrip x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/WMQ4gYHGid – 5:35 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (10:52)
BOS (16:44)
BRK (22:59)
CHA (28:40)
CHI (35:51)
CLE (38:57)
DET (45:22)
IND (48:46)
MIA (56:37)
MIL (59:03)
NYK (1:04:16)
🎧 https://t.co/slix0QHfYH
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8bxksEXKp – 5:33 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
🇨🇦’s own returns.
#KnicksArtFriday | curly(.)gfx/IG pic.twitter.com/CbqSVLmLyn – 3:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Who wants FREE groceries?
Enter @sobeys Baskets from Baskets contest today for your chance to win
📲: https://t.co/CvISfBzPXu pic.twitter.com/UAp3f8L6ek – 2:45 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
GO NY GO.
Good luck on the MLS Cup Final tomorrow,
@NYCFC! Bring it home 🗽 pic.twitter.com/354TktzLAr – 2:18 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Could the #Knicks have done more to secure #NBA Draft star Chris Duarte? nypost.com/2021/12/10/how… – 1:52 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I wonder if Myles Turner and Nate Bjorkgren are friends or hate one another 🤷♂️ The Raptors will certainly have the inside scoop on who Turner is from Bjorkgren’s brief time in Indy – 1:51 PM
