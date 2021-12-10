No timeline on Devin Booker return

Duane Rankin: “I don’t have a timeline.” Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s return from hamstring injury, saying Booker has a bed in his house in which can recover quicker. #Suns
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are starting Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee with Book and DA out – 9:35 PM
Suns are starting Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee with Book and DA out – 9:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Suns – Footprint Center – December 10, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Schroder, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Phoenix – Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, Javale McGee
OUT: Boston: Richardson, Brown Phoenix: Booker, Ayton, Saric, Nader, Kaminsky pic.twitter.com/ZAVkkO94C9 – 9:32 PM
Celtics at Suns – Footprint Center – December 10, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Schroder, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Phoenix – Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, Javale McGee
OUT: Boston: Richardson, Brown Phoenix: Booker, Ayton, Saric, Nader, Kaminsky pic.twitter.com/ZAVkkO94C9 – 9:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Usually crowded around this time with Ayton, Booker and Crowder all going through pregame stuff at the same time but Jae’s all alone tonight pic.twitter.com/LQejuWXNuX – 9:14 PM
Usually crowded around this time with Ayton, Booker and Crowder all going through pregame stuff at the same time but Jae’s all alone tonight pic.twitter.com/LQejuWXNuX – 9:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He felt really bad this morning. We just got him off the floor and then it got worse throughout the day. So it was an easy call.”
Monty Williams as Deandre Ayton out tonight vs. #Celtics with non-COVID illness.
Devin Booker (hamstring) also OUT. #Suns https://t.co/zXvkOr4knS pic.twitter.com/tZcLPvx7kp – 8:55 PM
“He felt really bad this morning. We just got him off the floor and then it got worse throughout the day. So it was an easy call.”
Monty Williams as Deandre Ayton out tonight vs. #Celtics with non-COVID illness.
Devin Booker (hamstring) also OUT. #Suns https://t.co/zXvkOr4knS pic.twitter.com/tZcLPvx7kp – 8:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t have a timeline.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s return from hamstring injury, saying Booker has a bed in his house in which can recover quicker. #Suns – 8:26 PM
“I don’t have a timeline.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s return from hamstring injury, saying Booker has a bed in his house in which can recover quicker. #Suns – 8:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“He’s closer than he was yesterday. I don’t have a timeline though.” – Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s progression with the hamstring injury – 8:25 PM
“He’s closer than he was yesterday. I don’t have a timeline though.” – Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s progression with the hamstring injury – 8:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
the perfect book cover illustration of the Knicks’ 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/uW30BUYja1 – 8:24 PM
the perfect book cover illustration of the Knicks’ 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/uW30BUYja1 – 8:24 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Looking forward to this bing bong book, especially the June 2 1993 and March 19 1995 parts @Chris Herring pic.twitter.com/mqMnZUu82j – 6:06 PM
Looking forward to this bing bong book, especially the June 2 1993 and March 19 1995 parts @Chris Herring pic.twitter.com/mqMnZUu82j – 6:06 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Final “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” book-signing event before Christmas: Wednesday Dec. 15 from 4-6 p.m. at Lake Oswego’s Mountain Park Racquet Club. Thanks to veteran tennis director Roger “Max” McKee for handling organizational duties. The public is invited. pic.twitter.com/YCgt3m2AWI – 5:28 PM
Final “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” book-signing event before Christmas: Wednesday Dec. 15 from 4-6 p.m. at Lake Oswego’s Mountain Park Racquet Club. Thanks to veteran tennis director Roger “Max” McKee for handling organizational duties. The public is invited. pic.twitter.com/YCgt3m2AWI – 5:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report getting longer as Deandre Ayton is questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Celtics with non-COVID illness.
Already no Devin Booker (hamstring), Abdel Nader (knee) and Frank Kaminsky (knee). pic.twitter.com/8qOviDPuwv – 2:07 PM
#Suns injury report getting longer as Deandre Ayton is questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Celtics with non-COVID illness.
Already no Devin Booker (hamstring), Abdel Nader (knee) and Frank Kaminsky (knee). pic.twitter.com/8qOviDPuwv – 2:07 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I had great conversation with @bdetrick and @earlboykins, who host @CookiesHoops, the world’s most influential basketball podcast.
We discussed their new book (“The Joy of Basketball”), Ben Simmons, basketball geniuses, drum’n’bass music and a ton more.
bit.ly/3oHW8X9 – 9:54 AM
I had great conversation with @bdetrick and @earlboykins, who host @CookiesHoops, the world’s most influential basketball podcast.
We discussed their new book (“The Joy of Basketball”), Ben Simmons, basketball geniuses, drum’n’bass music and a ton more.
bit.ly/3oHW8X9 – 9:54 AM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Looking forward to seeing some of my old friends Tuesday Dec. 14 from 5-7 p.m. for “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” book event at Angry Beaver Grill in Corvallis. At 5:30 we’ll talk about the book project, his life & career & the great @Portland Trail Blazers teams of the early ‘90s. pic.twitter.com/p6OI4PcvGx – 2:09 AM
Looking forward to seeing some of my old friends Tuesday Dec. 14 from 5-7 p.m. for “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” book event at Angry Beaver Grill in Corvallis. At 5:30 we’ll talk about the book project, his life & career & the great @Portland Trail Blazers teams of the early ‘90s. pic.twitter.com/p6OI4PcvGx – 2:09 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker will miss a 4th straight game with a hamstring injury as #Suns (20-4) face #Celtics (13-13) Friday at Footprint Center.
Phoenix 2-1 w/o Booker (w/video) #NBA #NBA75 https://t.co/x7EQ58eSHN via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/SWymdcA2jt – 8:47 PM
Devin Booker will miss a 4th straight game with a hamstring injury as #Suns (20-4) face #Celtics (13-13) Friday at Footprint Center.
Phoenix 2-1 w/o Booker (w/video) #NBA #NBA75 https://t.co/x7EQ58eSHN via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/SWymdcA2jt – 8:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
More on the Suns’ double dip into a day off, Devin Booker’s progress and the increase in pace this year: arizonasports.com/story/2929298/… – 8:43 PM
More on the Suns’ double dip into a day off, Devin Booker’s progress and the increase in pace this year: arizonasports.com/story/2929298/… – 8:43 PM
More on this storyline
Gerald Bourguet: Devin Booker (hamstring), Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction) and Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) are all still listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / December 9, 2021
Duane Rankin: Suns injury report Monday vs. #Spurs Devin Booker (hamstring), Frank Kaminsky (knee), Abdel Nader (knee) and Dario Saric (knee) OUT. Two-way player Chandler Hutchison is transferred to G-League’s Santa Cruz Warriors. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 5, 2021
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams had no update on Devin Booker or Abdel Nader, other than that they’re both out for tomorrow -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / December 5, 2021