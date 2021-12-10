Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (11-14) play against the Charlotte Hornets (13-13) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021
Sacramento Kings 62, Charlotte Hornets 60 (Q2 02:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OUBR3! 👌🌊
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rMWh6Yphug – 7:53 PM
OUBR3! 👌🌊
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rMWh6Yphug – 7:53 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Safe to say JT needs to work on that handle, limited confidence dribbling the ball up even when unopposed, not used to seeing that with the modern day Hornets – 7:45 PM
Safe to say JT needs to work on that handle, limited confidence dribbling the ball up even when unopposed, not used to seeing that with the modern day Hornets – 7:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Good to see Buddy Hield getting to the basket more than he used to because:
1) He’s a great free-throw shooter.
2) He’s proving to be a really crafty and effective finisher.
3) He’s 7 of 46 (.152) from 3-point range over the last six games. – 7:45 PM
Good to see Buddy Hield getting to the basket more than he used to because:
1) He’s a great free-throw shooter.
2) He’s proving to be a really crafty and effective finisher.
3) He’s 7 of 46 (.152) from 3-point range over the last six games. – 7:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
That’s tough @Miles Bridges 😤
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rihZLwKtmY – 7:43 PM
That’s tough @Miles Bridges 😤
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rihZLwKtmY – 7:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Bagley with the nice little dish to Buddy for an And-1. Buddy is up to 11 points. – 7:38 PM
Bagley with the nice little dish to Buddy for an And-1. Buddy is up to 11 points. – 7:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Count the bucket by Davion Mitchell. Kings trail the Hornets 37-36 after 1Q. Poor start but the bench provided a nice spark at the end of the first period. – 7:36 PM
Count the bucket by Davion Mitchell. Kings trail the Hornets 37-36 after 1Q. Poor start but the bench provided a nice spark at the end of the first period. – 7:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This squad is tough.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/O06t3ofdZD – 7:35 PM
This squad is tough.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/O06t3ofdZD – 7:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell with a nice take to the rim to beat the clock. Kings trail 37-36 after 1Q. Fox leads with 7 points. – 7:34 PM
Davion Mitchell with a nice take to the rim to beat the clock. Kings trail 37-36 after 1Q. Fox leads with 7 points. – 7:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton triple. Kings are 7-for-12 from deep to start the game. – 7:32 PM
Haliburton triple. Kings are 7-for-12 from deep to start the game. – 7:32 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Not sure how the Kings coaches/players can say they are focusing on improving defensively when it’s the same level of bad every game. – 7:32 PM
Not sure how the Kings coaches/players can say they are focusing on improving defensively when it’s the same level of bad every game. – 7:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley making an immediate impact. 5 points. Nice corner 3. – 7:31 PM
Marvin Bagley making an immediate impact. 5 points. Nice corner 3. – 7:31 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
The Kings have surrendered 24 points in the paint and there are still 2 minutes left in the first quarter. – 7:30 PM
The Kings have surrendered 24 points in the paint and there are still 2 minutes left in the first quarter. – 7:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Not a good start for the Kings. The Hornets are getting to the rim anytime they want to. Damian Jones might need to play some minutes here. – 7:28 PM
Not a good start for the Kings. The Hornets are getting to the rim anytime they want to. Damian Jones might need to play some minutes here. – 7:28 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
JT Thor is an absolute presence defensively, guards don’t want to go at him, forced a TO on the help there. 3 isn’t falling but love that he’s not letting that put him off taking it – 7:27 PM
JT Thor is an absolute presence defensively, guards don’t want to go at him, forced a TO on the help there. 3 isn’t falling but love that he’s not letting that put him off taking it – 7:27 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets focussing on using Hayward/Miles in mismatches with the Kings small guards, been successful so far – 7:24 PM
Hornets focussing on using Hayward/Miles in mismatches with the Kings small guards, been successful so far – 7:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Defense ➡️ Offense 🔒
@cody_martin15 | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/4uGZxLCKvd – 7:22 PM
Defense ➡️ Offense 🔒
@cody_martin15 | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/4uGZxLCKvd – 7:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Barnes with his second triple. The Kings are hitting from deep like they did the last time they played the Hornets. – 7:20 PM
Barnes with his second triple. The Kings are hitting from deep like they did the last time they played the Hornets. – 7:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Ooooo that Terence Davis behind the back dribble to And-1 was nice! – 7:12 PM
Ooooo that Terence Davis behind the back dribble to And-1 was nice! – 7:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis with a nice finish in transition to start the scoring for Sacramento. And-1. 3-2 Kings. – 7:11 PM
Terence Davis with a nice finish in transition to start the scoring for Sacramento. And-1. 3-2 Kings. – 7:11 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Miles Bridges on which player he wants to posterize next: “One person I really want to get is Draymond [Green] because he continues to talk stuff to me. Every time he sees me going for a dunk, he tries to foul me.”
👀 @Draymond Green basketballnews.com/stories/miles-… – 6:52 PM
Miles Bridges on which player he wants to posterize next: “One person I really want to get is Draymond [Green] because he continues to talk stuff to me. Every time he sees me going for a dunk, he tries to foul me.”
👀 @Draymond Green basketballnews.com/stories/miles-… – 6:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Friday Night Hoops! 🏀
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Sacramento Kings
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/0mbANiNQm1 – 6:50 PM
Friday Night Hoops! 🏀
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Sacramento Kings
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/0mbANiNQm1 – 6:50 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Bouknight vs Davion Mitchell: Summer League Sequel tonight @ 7pm EST – 6:49 PM
Bouknight vs Davion Mitchell: Summer League Sequel tonight @ 7pm EST – 6:49 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Key point I’m watching for Vernon Carey tonight is how he limits turnovers, that’s been a real issue for him in the G league. As soon as he puts it on the floor help defender swipe and opponents are off and running – 6:48 PM
Key point I’m watching for Vernon Carey tonight is how he limits turnovers, that’s been a real issue for him in the G league. As soon as he puts it on the floor help defender swipe and opponents are off and running – 6:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @terencedavisjr
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Alex Len pic.twitter.com/VGUzVHXzxR – 6:34 PM
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @terencedavisjr
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Alex Len pic.twitter.com/VGUzVHXzxR – 6:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets – 12/10:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Harrison Barnes
C – Alex Len – 6:31 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets – 12/10:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Harrison Barnes
C – Alex Len – 6:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Hornets:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Harrison Barnes
C – Alex Len – 6:31 PM
Kings starters vs. Hornets:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Harrison Barnes
C – Alex Len – 6:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings made 96 3-pointers at home in the month of November 👌
This season, @tacobell will donate $50 for every made 3-pointer to support young people pursuing their educational goals and career aspirations. pic.twitter.com/vebLiqdctU – 6:30 PM
The Kings made 96 3-pointers at home in the month of November 👌
This season, @tacobell will donate $50 for every made 3-pointer to support young people pursuing their educational goals and career aspirations. pic.twitter.com/vebLiqdctU – 6:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🖐️
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/9aD2aG5U4h – 6:30 PM
🖐️
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/9aD2aG5U4h – 6:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
👑’s touched down in the Hornet’s Nest. pic.twitter.com/vZftt5DLQJ – 6:19 PM
👑’s touched down in the Hornet’s Nest. pic.twitter.com/vZftt5DLQJ – 6:19 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry will go with Alex Len in the starting spot in place of injured center Richaun Holmes tonight in Charlotte – 6:04 PM
Alvin Gentry will go with Alex Len in the starting spot in place of injured center Richaun Holmes tonight in Charlotte – 6:04 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
A 3-game trip begins tonight in the Queen City!
👑 Road Trip Preview presented by @mypmstore pic.twitter.com/3o6PI0vZi4 – 6:00 PM
A 3-game trip begins tonight in the Queen City!
👑 Road Trip Preview presented by @mypmstore pic.twitter.com/3o6PI0vZi4 – 6:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We love a good Coach JB drip moment.
#AllFly | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/VPvWdIAfWe – 5:56 PM
We love a good Coach JB drip moment.
#AllFly | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/VPvWdIAfWe – 5:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry on Harrison Barnes (30 3PA last 10 games): “When you start the year out as he did, shooting it efficiently as he was, the defense is obviously going to be a little bit closer and rotate a little harder to you, but I still think he’s leaving some out on the floor.” – 5:44 PM
Alvin Gentry on Harrison Barnes (30 3PA last 10 games): “When you start the year out as he did, shooting it efficiently as he was, the defense is obviously going to be a little bit closer and rotate a little harder to you, but I still think he’s leaving some out on the floor.” – 5:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, Alex Len will start at center with Holmes out. – 5:34 PM
According to Alvin Gentry, Alex Len will start at center with Holmes out. – 5:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says he will start Alex Len in place of Richaun Holmes, who is out with an eye injury. – 5:34 PM
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says he will start Alex Len in place of Richaun Holmes, who is out with an eye injury. – 5:34 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (10:52)
BOS (16:44)
BRK (22:59)
CHA (28:40)
CHI (35:51)
CLE (38:57)
DET (45:22)
IND (48:46)
MIA (56:37)
MIL (59:03)
NYK (1:04:16)
🎧 https://t.co/slix0QHfYH
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8bxksEXKp – 5:33 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (10:52)
BOS (16:44)
BRK (22:59)
CHA (28:40)
CHI (35:51)
CLE (38:57)
DET (45:22)
IND (48:46)
MIA (56:37)
MIL (59:03)
NYK (1:04:16)
🎧 https://t.co/slix0QHfYH
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8bxksEXKp – 5:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
What’s not to love about @Tyrese Haliburton 😂 pic.twitter.com/0d1g5lvQwO – 5:30 PM
What’s not to love about @Tyrese Haliburton 😂 pic.twitter.com/0d1g5lvQwO – 5:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Sacramento Kings have assigned Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 5:24 PM
The Sacramento Kings have assigned Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 5:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have assigned Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 5:23 PM
The Sacramento Kings have assigned Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 5:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tap into live availability with Coach. 🎙 #SACvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:19 PM
Tap into live availability with Coach. 🎙 #SACvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:19 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento’s Josh Emmett, ready to shine at #UFC269 vs. Dan Ige on Saturday after an 18 month absence from blowing his ACL & more in that left knee, just 19 seconds into that win over Shane Burgos.
@JoshEmmettUFC @TeamAlphaMale
FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/VMQDMk40Pr pic.twitter.com/7lwMaHsbLM – 5:12 PM
Sacramento’s Josh Emmett, ready to shine at #UFC269 vs. Dan Ige on Saturday after an 18 month absence from blowing his ACL & more in that left knee, just 19 seconds into that win over Shane Burgos.
@JoshEmmettUFC @TeamAlphaMale
FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/VMQDMk40Pr pic.twitter.com/7lwMaHsbLM – 5:12 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Is PJ Washington about to try and play through something he absolutely shouldn’t?
I think so… – 5:10 PM
Is PJ Washington about to try and play through something he absolutely shouldn’t?
I think so… – 5:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs SAC
LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, Terry Rozier, and Ish Smith (Health and Safety Protocols) are out.
PJ Washington (Illness, non-COVID) is doubtful.
Nick Richards ((illness, non-COVID) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/5rexFI2U9O – 5:08 PM
INJURY REPORT vs SAC
LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, Terry Rozier, and Ish Smith (Health and Safety Protocols) are out.
PJ Washington (Illness, non-COVID) is doubtful.
Nick Richards ((illness, non-COVID) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/5rexFI2U9O – 5:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 15 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Can Kings continue hot streak on the road? With @Sean Cunningham. Make sure to subscribe! kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-15-kings-… – 5:02 PM
Ep. 15 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Can Kings continue hot streak on the road? With @Sean Cunningham. Make sure to subscribe! kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-15-kings-… – 5:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (illness, non-COVID) has been added to the injury report and will be OUT for tonight’s game against Sacramento #AllFly – 5:01 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (illness, non-COVID) has been added to the injury report and will be OUT for tonight’s game against Sacramento #AllFly – 5:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Plan on drinking tonight? @MarkJonesESPN is here to remind you use the Go Safely Game Plan and always pass your keys to a sober driver 🔑🚘
Presented by @GoSafelyCA pic.twitter.com/vWr9vkhNKC – 4:30 PM
Plan on drinking tonight? @MarkJonesESPN is here to remind you use the Go Safely Game Plan and always pass your keys to a sober driver 🔑🚘
Presented by @GoSafelyCA pic.twitter.com/vWr9vkhNKC – 4:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝙇𝙄𝙁𝙀 𝘼𝘽𝙊𝙑𝙀 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙍𝙄𝙈 ✈️
@Miles Bridges | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/0UcGs44vqj – 3:03 PM
𝙇𝙄𝙁𝙀 𝘼𝘽𝙊𝙑𝙀 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙍𝙄𝙈 ✈️
@Miles Bridges | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/0UcGs44vqj – 3:03 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
LaVar Ball is right. Why would LaMelo — who is averaging 20 ppg — ask anything of Michael Jordan — who is currently averaging 0 ppg?
LaMelo should hit up Jordan Nwora, who has won a title 8,398 days more recently than MJ. There is a new Jordan in town!
bit.ly/3Gw21N4 – 1:34 PM
LaVar Ball is right. Why would LaMelo — who is averaging 20 ppg — ask anything of Michael Jordan — who is currently averaging 0 ppg?
LaMelo should hit up Jordan Nwora, who has won a title 8,398 days more recently than MJ. There is a new Jordan in town!
bit.ly/3Gw21N4 – 1:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
In addition to Richaun Holmes being out, Louis King, Neemias Queta, Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard are all in Stockton with the Kings’ G League team. – 1:20 PM
In addition to Richaun Holmes being out, Louis King, Neemias Queta, Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard are all in Stockton with the Kings’ G League team. – 1:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 15 of The Kings Beat Podcast is running a little late. @Sean Cunningham is recording from the road where he’s covering Folsom in the state championships. It should be posted in the early afternoon. – 1:12 PM
Ep. 15 of The Kings Beat Podcast is running a little late. @Sean Cunningham is recording from the road where he’s covering Folsom in the state championships. It should be posted in the early afternoon. – 1:12 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Our best bet and prediction for Friday’s Hornets vs. Kings game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/12/10/hor… – 1:01 PM
Our best bet and prediction for Friday’s Hornets vs. Kings game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/12/10/hor… – 1:01 PM