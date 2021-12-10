Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on 76ers' radar?

The Pacers’ sudden willingness to field trade calls on two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis and center Myles Turner, perhaps even to entertain a rebuild, does not bring them closer to the potential acquisition of Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons. The 76ers have essentially completed a third of their season at 14-12 but league sources say that president of basketball operations Daryl Morey continues to hold firm on his ambitions in a Simmons deal, seeking a return package for Simmons headlined by a player from the Damian Lillard/Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tier.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Talked to several Thunder fans in Toronto about SGA and Lu Dort.
Interestingly enough, many were fans of OKC even before the Canadian duo came aboard.
Story: https://t.co/2fqOBWuEZJ pic.twitter.com/CK0leuZo2Z – 11:55 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on Thunder Podcast:
🏀: OKC beats Toronto in a fun game!
🏀: Darius Bazley bounces back
🏀: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shows growth
🏀: Josh Giddey’s flashes
🏀: The vets
🏀: Luuuu Dort
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/WAG1QvkOQU – 12:59 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on the game-winner: “As soon as I seen Mike open, I knew what I had to do.” pic.twitter.com/yZXWvBDA8A – 11:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said the team is “heading in the right direction, for sure.” – 10:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA on the atmosphere tonight: “It was electric. It has been every time I play here.”
Both Shai and Lu said it was special playing at home. – 10:29 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Shai said it was “really scary” waiting to see if the Raptors would win on that shot or not. pic.twitter.com/ZkM6dw9rVV – 10:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mike Muscala has apparently been shopping with SGA. pic.twitter.com/oXoiY4AQ6X – 10:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Muscala on the final play “coach drew up a good play there.” Says Shai has done a great job of getting into the paint, finding guys, finishing. Praises Shai’s patience and ability to find Muscala for the shot. – 10:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on SGA’s technical: “When he came to the bench I just told him to not get ejected.” – 10:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s tech “we are never going to encourage tech’s. I’m petrified of them because they’re points. 60% of games are close in the last five minutes and this one came down to one point. I think that was a quick trigger by them.” – 10:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault “I’m really happy for Shai and Lu but I don’t want to make it about them, I think our team 1-11 really competed” called it a team win. – 10:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Shai’s drive out of time out “I mean it wasn’t to get a three, when teams do that to him we try to use him as a screener, it puts them in a dilemma.” Said SGA hit the paint, had a great spray out to Mike, they had Dort cutting off the Shai screen on the play. – 10:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the young scrappy #Thunder beat the Raptors tonight in one of the most fun games in a long time for OKC. That was awesome. #ThunderUp: thunderousintentions.com/2021/12/08/okc… – 9:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA’s last three games:
39 points
30 points/13 assists
26 points/9 assists (including the game-winner) – 9:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder follow up that big Grizz loss with an 18 point comeback road win vs the Pistons and a double digit come from behind road win vs the hot Raptors.
Impressive response from the youngest team in the league.
(Helps to have SGA, Giddey, Kenrich and Favors.) – 9:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Raptors fans watching Canadian duo SGA and Lu Dort go off to beat Toronto: pic.twitter.com/bhrlgBzeyq – 9:49 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Awesome play from SGA, drawing all the attention and trusting Muscala for a kickout go-ahead 3. – 9:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
A Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Lu Dort buzzer beater would be poetic. – 9:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clutch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander free throws there which is welcomed. – 9:42 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Shai drawing fouls like James Harden and Trae Young have combined into one player – 9:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA has thrown a few really pretty passes tonight, like that one to Giddey, who then found Dort in the corner for a three. – 9:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors just lost Shai’s rest minutes 6-4, which isn’t exactly the best way to mount this comeback. SGA back in with 7 minutes left and a 13-point OKC lead. – 9:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mentioned on Locked on Thunder, it’s not just Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort excited about this game their teammates want this win for them too. Toronto played swarming defense but OKC kept fighting, threw a counter punch, and now control the game. – 9:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA has three straight games with 10+ free throw attempts. That’s a notable development. – 9:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
OKC outscored Toronto 33-12 in the third quarter. SGA had 16 of those. – 9:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Not sure he’s the type, but if Shai wanted to shout “this is my house” right about now I wouldn’t blame him. SGA masterpiece at SBA. – 9:12 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Lu Dort had a big first half and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had a huge third. Toronto’s offence has vanished. Resulting in an 87-76 Thunder lead. Believe it’s a 25-3 OKC run heading into the fourth. – 9:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA got hit with a weak technical foul and it made me realize that this Thunder team NEVER gets techs.
Makes you nostalgic for the days of counting Russ’s techs in hopes he wouldn’t have to miss a game. – 9:03 PM
SGA got hit with a weak technical foul and it made me realize that this Thunder team NEVER gets techs.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA drained a three to tie the game 73-73 and was then t’d up. Couldn’t tell what happened. Anyone see it? – 9:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA with a Giddeyish pinpoint half-court bounce pass for a Bazley dunk.
OKC on an 8-0 run to get it within 3. – 8:59 PM
SGA with a Giddeyish pinpoint half-court bounce pass for a Bazley dunk.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA and Dort were given a shoutout in the last timeout. pic.twitter.com/pUGHUiHy5u – 8:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Raptors 64, Thunder 54
– Dort: 14 pts
– SGA: 8 pts, 5 ast
– Trent Jr.: 19 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast
– Siakam: 16 pts, 4 reb – 8:32 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
SGA is shooting 30% on non-corner threes this season after 42% last season. – 7:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Notable start for Scottie Barnes, who opens the game guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and found Chris Boucher around the rim for 2 of the Raptors’ first 3 buckets. – 7:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Fantastic back door cut by Bazley, great pass by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Pretty stuff. – 7:44 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Two Decembers ago Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came home and dropped a then career-best 32 points on the Raptors, including the game-winner. Chris Paul was unreal in that one too. This is his first trip back. – 7:42 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
OKC head coach Mark Daigneault was asked about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s development as a leader and said some really cool things: pic.twitter.com/VHC83TmLRF – 7:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got a nice ovation in his hometown pic.twitter.com/F4LkVEI0dH – 7:37 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
To welcome home Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, MLSE has dropped the building’s temperature to -1 million. – 7:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Raptors
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl – 6:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Homecoming game for SGA and Dort (close enough). Should be a fun one. pic.twitter.com/tnc6dmebQD – 5:11 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
13-game slate tonight.
6x Rivals card, the player vs. player H2H game only @UnderdogFantasy.
Shai being an underdog against anyone is hilarious.
Link to play ➡️ https://t.co/P3LMH5finh pic.twitter.com/guGxyGgU58 – 2:03 PM
More on this storyline
In need of a new direction amid a 10-16 start to the season, the Indiana Pacers are moving toward a substantial rebuild and are expected to open up trade conversations around some of their veteran stalwarts, sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / December 7, 2021
Multiple sources said that the Pacers are receptive in trade dialogue with rival teams centered on potentially moving guard Caris LeVert and either two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis or center Myles Turner. All three players have frequently garnered significant interest from rival teams. Pacers officials have received frequent calls on both of their big men over the past several seasons, but new head coach Rick Carlisle wanted an opportunity to spend time with Sabonis and Turner and grow with the roster. -via The Athletic / December 7, 2021
