Sixers seeking top-25 player for Ben Simmons

Nevertheless, the Sixers are becoming more engaged on multiple fronts in talks centered on Simmons. Philadelphia has been aggressively trying to assemble two- and three-team deal structures to land a package that would include a top 25-level player, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 : The NBA Trade rumors are here!
🏀 : Can a Ben Simmons trade spark chaos?
🏀 : What are the Pacers doing?
🏀 : How is OKC impacted?
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/NLhSVThvtt – 7:42 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Who says no?
Philly gets: Kristaps Porzingis and CJ McCollum
Dallas gets: Kyrie Irving
Nets get: Danny Green, Jalen Brunson and Jusuf Nurkic
Portland gets: Ben Simmons – 7:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A name I’d circle in trade discussions surrounding Ben Simmons is Cody Zeller. If the Blazers end up making that move, there’s going to be a push to go Nance or Covington at backup 5 to offer more consistent spacing in Simmons led units.
Cody Zeller is good. – 6:23 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nothing imminent on the Ben Simmons trade front, but things are heating up
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 6:18 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Sixers accelerating trade talks on Ben Simmons — with Portland making clear that Damian Lillard remains unavailable: es.pn/3dW9KrH – 5:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ben Simmons trade talks reportedly picking up, but not for Damian Lillard nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/10/ben… – 5:19 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Philadelphia’s trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days sportando.basketball/en/philadelphi… – 5:08 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with @Zach Lowe: Philadelphia’s trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons. – 4:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Lakers’ showing vs. Memphis, what’s up with Anthony Davis, Westbrook for Wall 2.0, Ben Simmons/Spurs, Utah’s defensive versatility, the paths forward for the Pacers, and more (including some love for Taylor Swift). open.spotify.com/episode/6RwXUP… – 4:26 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 What’s the deal with Anthony Davis?
🏀 How would Ben Simmons fit in San Antonio?
🏀 Is it time to blow it up in Indiana?
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6RwXUP… – 3:59 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I had great conversation with @bdetrick and @earlboykins, who host @CookiesHoops, the world’s most influential basketball podcast.
We discussed their new book (“The Joy of Basketball”), Ben Simmons, basketball geniuses, drum’n’bass music and a ton more.
bit.ly/3oHW8X9 – 9:54 AM
As the Philadelphia 76ers begin to gather momentum in trade conversations for All-Star guard Ben Simmons, the Portland Trail Blazers reiterated that one of the Sixers’ top targets — All-NBA guard Damian Lillard — is not available to be discussed, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / December 10, 2021
The Sixers have long targeted Lillard, who reaffirmed his desire to stay in Portland around the start of the team’s training camp. After the recent firing of president of basketball operations Neil Olshey, Cronin has publicly and privately said the franchise plans to keep building around Lillard. The Blazers have been open to discussing a deal for Simmons centered on guard CJ McCollum, but that conversation never gathered traction, sources said. -via ESPN / December 10, 2021