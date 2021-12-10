Trade conversations for Ben Simmons gathering momentum

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN reporting with @Zach Lowe: Philadelphia’s trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Sixers accelerating trade talks on Ben Simmons — with Portland making clear that Damian Lillard remains unavailable: es.pn/3dW9KrH – 5:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ben Simmons trade talks reportedly picking up, but not for Damian Lillard nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/10/ben… – 5:19 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Philadelphia’s trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days sportando.basketball/en/philadelphi… – 5:08 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with @Zach Lowe: Philadelphia’s trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons. – 4:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Lakers’ showing vs. Memphis, what’s up with Anthony Davis, Westbrook for Wall 2.0, Ben Simmons/Spurs, Utah’s defensive versatility, the paths forward for the Pacers, and more (including some love for Taylor Swift). open.spotify.com/episode/6RwXUP… – 4:26 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 What’s the deal with Anthony Davis?
🏀 How would Ben Simmons fit in San Antonio?
🏀 Is it time to blow it up in Indiana?
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6RwXUP… – 3:59 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I had great conversation with @bdetrick and @earlboykins, who host @CookiesHoops, the world’s most influential basketball podcast.
We discussed their new book (“The Joy of Basketball”), Ben Simmons, basketball geniuses, drum’n’bass music and a ton more.
bit.ly/3oHW8X9 – 9:54 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Outside of Grant Riller (shoulder), the Sixers have a clean injury report, which is a pretty rare occurrence. Only entries other than Riller are the guys in the G League (Aaron Henry, Paul Reed, Jaden Springer) and Ben Simmons (you know). – 1:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Correct me if I’m wrong, but nobody reported that Dame wants a trade yesterday, right? There was definitely speculation, but the reporting was on him wanting an extension and Ben Simmons.
So… today’s kind of a strange day to come out so firmly and say “I don’t want a trade.” – 4:21 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Damian Lillard camp denies Ben Simmons and contract extension rumors
sportando.basketball/en/damian-lill… – 12:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers not interested in a Ben Simmons for CJ McCollum swap with Trail Blazers, keeping options open
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 8:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Joel Embiid’s return
🏀 The Bucks are the best team in the league right now
🏀 Is Ben Simmons the answer for Portland?
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/7qrx7H… – 5:09 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Portland Trail Blazers have made clear to the 76ers that All-NBA guard Damian Lillard is not available to be discussed in trade talks and franchise has no interest in moving him, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 10, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lillard has repeatedly expressed his commitment to want to remain in Portland on his current long-term contract, and interim GM Joe Cronin has also expressed a strong commitment to continue building the franchise around the All-NBA guard. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 10, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Much of the renewed impetus surrounds Wednesday, when 84 percent of the league’s 446 players become eligible to be traded. Right now, 65 percent are eligible to be moved. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 10, 2021