USA Today Sports

USA Basketball naming Steve Kerr as head coach

USA Basketball naming Steve Kerr as head coach

Main Rumors

USA Basketball naming Steve Kerr as head coach

December 10, 2021- by

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski: USA Basketball is finalizing a decision to name Steve Kerr as the next national coach with an assistant coaching staff that will include Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected in the near future.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on @usabasketball selecting Steve Kerr as the next national coach, including a staff of Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few: es.pn/3lTHnys2:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steve Kerr has an all-time career.
— 5 rings as a player
— 72-win season as a player
— Highest career 3P% ever
— 3pt contest champ
— 3 rings as a coach
— 73-win season as a coach
— 3rd highest coaching win% ever
— COTY
— Team USA head coach
— Olympic Gold as assistant coach pic.twitter.com/B1u16d3AQt2:13 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Tabbed To Coach USA Basketball Team per @Adrian Wojnarowski
forbes.com/sites/adamzago…2:13 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Steve Kerr to become the new USA Basketball head coach
sportando.basketball/en/steve-kerr-…2:03 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Steve Kerr is expected to become the next head coach of Team USA
eurohoops.net/uncategorized/…2:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
USA Basketball is finalizing a decision to name Steve Kerr as the next national coach with an assistant coaching staff that will include Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected in the near future. – 1:48 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on if Steph Curry was thinking about the record tonight :
“No, I thought Steph took a couple of quick ones early that maybe he was trying to get himself going… The ball just wasn’t going in.” – 2:14 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
While Andre Iguodala is out tonight against Portland, Steve Kerr expects him to be ready to go on Saturday in Philadelphia. – 8:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala is expected to return to the Warriors on Saturday against the Sixers, per Kerr. – 8:16 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Why Steve Kerr is drawing parallels between Steph Curry and Michael Jordan: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…9:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala is “a possibility” to return for the Warriors tomorrow against the Blazers, per Kerr. Missed the last 10 games. Kuminga/Moody will be in the G-League for two games, but rejoin Warriors for road trip. – 4:52 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala is “a possibility” for tomorrow against the Trail Blazers – 4:50 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Andre Iguodala is “a possibility” for tomorrow, Kerr said. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are expected to re-join the Warriors for the upcoming road trip. – 4:50 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “It’s hard to even fathom where this (3-pointers) record will stand when he retires. He will obliterate it. … It’s sort of mind-numbing.” – 4:47 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr: “I think Steph in a lot of ways is like Michael Jordan because there are so many moments that stand out that they all kind of bleed together. … Maybe that’s the true sign of greatness.” – 4:44 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: This is Grant Hill’s first major decision as the new managing director of USA Basketball. Hill’s been meeting with potential candidates for several months and comes away with a staff that includes significant accomplishment on international, NBA and college stages. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 10, 2021

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home