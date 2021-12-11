Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (17-9) play against the Miami Heat (11-11) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 11, 2021
Chicago Bulls 65, Miami Heat 84 (Q3 02:32)
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This might end up being one of the most important games of the season for Miami
Duncan Robinson needed this
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
WTT!
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tim Cato @tim_cato
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
