Daily statistical milestones: James Harden moves past Mookie Blaylock and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
James Harden No. 38 in assists now
Moved ahead of Mookie Blaylock with 5,980 assists. He’s now 45 away from Baron Davis
Patrick Mills No. 57 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Terry Porter with 1,298 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Mike Dunleavy
Jrue Holiday No. 68 in assists now
Moved ahead of Walt Frazier with 5,045 assists. He’s now 14 away from Andre Iguodala
Evan Fournier No. 94 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic with 1,116 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from David Wesley
Jrue Holiday No. 98 in steals now
Moved ahead of Shawn Kemp with 1,187 steals. He’s now tied with Norm Nixon
Kevin Durant No. 99 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Emeka Okafor with 1,005 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Rick Mahorn
Khris Middleton No. 101 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mo Williams with 1,096 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook No. 102 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins with 7,170 rebounds. He’s now 62 away from Derrick Coleman
DJ Augustin No. 145 in assists now
Moved ahead of Larry Drew with 3,706 assists. He’s now 4 away from Lou Williams
Jonas Valanciunas No. 175 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Joakim Noah with 6,062 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Benoit Benjamin
Clint Capela No. 188 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Andrew Bynum with 658 blocks. He’s now 10 away from Bill Cartwright and Jonas Valanciunas
Avery Bradley No. 190 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Anthony Morrow, Doug Christie, Rex Chapman and Donovan Mitchell with 808 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Nate Robinson
Enes Kanter No. 199 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Tom Heinsohn and Tom Boerwinkle with 5,750 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Udonis Haslem
Louis Williams No. 207 in steals now
Moved ahead of Thabo Sefolosha with 936 steals. He’s now tied with Jeff Teague
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 212 in points now
Moved ahead of Stephen Jackson and Bob Boozer with 12,982 points. He’s now 14 away from Horace Grant and Josh Smith
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 213 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Carmelo Anthony and Armen Gilliam with 608 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Danny Green and Derrick McKey
Jerami Grant No. 217 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Brad Miller, Tom Burleson and Greg Anderson with 593 blocks. He’s now tied with Cliff Levingston and Ronny Turiaf
Al Horford No. 222 in assists now
Moved ahead of Doug Christie with 2,993 assists. He’s now 3 away from Marc Gasol
Jrue Holiday No. 228 in points now
Moved ahead of Jim Jackson with 12,695 points. He’s now 5 away from Armen Gilliam
Kent Bazemore No. 239 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Carlos Delfino with 679 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mickael Pietrus
Garrett Temple No. 250 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of DeMarre Carroll and Luol Deng with 660 three-pointers. He’s now tied 4 away from Lamar Odom and Kenny Smith
