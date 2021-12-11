Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (12-13) play against the San Antonio Spurs (15-15) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday December 11, 2021
Denver Nuggets 72, San Antonio Spurs 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Aaron Gordon’s bull-in-a-china-shop routine attacking the basket tonight is NICE – 9:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
When the Nuggets bench scores 30+ points, they’re 8-3 as a team.
When the Nuggets bench scores 30+ points, they’re 8-3 as a team.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jokic is 3 of 3 from 3-point range, but it’s the firm of Hyland & Howard that’s hurting the Spurs. H&H is a combined 8 of 12 from distance off the bench.
Overall, the Nuggets have hit 12 of 22 shots from deep (57.1%) to lead 59-40 with 4:10 left in first half. – 9:36 PM
Jokic is 3 of 3 from 3-point range, but it’s the firm of Hyland & Howard that’s hurting the Spurs. H&H is a combined 8 of 12 from distance off the bench.
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets just caught lightning in a bottle with Howard. Denver’s bench with 29 (!!) points in the half. The non-Nikola starters have 15 total.
#Nuggets just caught lightning in a bottle with Howard. Denver’s bench with 29 (!!) points in the half. The non-Nikola starters have 15 total.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
How many 3-pointers does Markus Howard have in the 1st half? pic.twitter.com/JHnSOOV38O – 9:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Markus Howard is now the leading scorer for Denver with 16 points.
Markus Howard is now the leading scorer for Denver with 16 points.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Time to get some former Grizz players in the mix. A congrats message from Rudy Gay, JaMychal Green, and Matt Barnes — Stephen Jackson alongside pic.twitter.com/6HoZ6Ohy1U – 9:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Bones and Howard with 21 combined points in the first half off the bench pic.twitter.com/RpTOCoeej8 – 9:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
16th double digit deficit for the Spurs this season in 25 games.
16th double digit deficit for the Spurs this season in 25 games.
Michael Singer @msinger
Markus Howard is cooking with gas. … #The Nuggets’ starters are running plays for him as he bangs his fourth 3-pointer of the half. – 9:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bones Hyland (9 points, 3 of 5 from downtown) is doing a Bones Barry number on the Spurs at the AT&T Center. – 9:28 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Spurs announcers talking about Jokic in the MVP race and questioning whether it bothers him to be “4th” is legitimately hilarious to me. – 9:26 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
If Denver’s small guards are gonna be on the court, they gotta score. So far, so good. – 9:24 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Markus Howard with two 3-pointers early on that are momentum-catching.
Malone elects to go with Howard and he’s making the best of his minutes.
Markus Howard with two 3-pointers early on that are momentum-catching.
Malone elects to go with Howard and he’s making the best of his minutes.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Update: Nuggets are winning the 3PT line by 21 now.
Nuggets back up by 7
Update: Nuggets are winning the 3PT line by 21 now.
Nuggets back up by 7
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland did his best to try to prevent JaMychal Green from getting that technical foul.
Green STILL picked up the technical foul.
Bones Hyland did his best to try to prevent JaMychal Green from getting that technical foul.
Green STILL picked up the technical foul.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
JaMychal Green needed to let Bones talk him down there. The rookie’s head was in the right place. – 9:23 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Sure, y’all might wish you could be watching the Spurs-Nuggets game right now, but this infomercial for BatCaddy is really helping me with some gift ideas for that avid golfer in your family. – 9:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
J-Myke gets a tech. Bones did everything he could to get in between he and ref … and the official who gave it to him wasn’t even the one he was mad at. – 9:22 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Three straight 3-pointers for Bones Hyland.
Microwave type of scorer that only needs to see one go in before he’s feeling it.
Three straight 3-pointers for Bones Hyland.
Microwave type of scorer that only needs to see one go in before he’s feeling it.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Bones Hyland with 9 points off the bench, all from three
Nuggets are winning the 3PT line by 15 points
Bones Hyland with 9 points off the bench, all from three
Nuggets are winning the 3PT line by 15 points
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone at the end of the first:
– Great job holding SAS to 44% from field
– Great job not allowing any offensive rebounds
Coach Malone at the end of the first:
– Great job holding SAS to 44% from field
– Great job not allowing any offensive rebounds
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Need to see some Bones-Nnaji pick and rolls. It’s been too long. – 9:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 1
Spurs erase Nuggets 8 point lead
Spurs winning FT line by 4 points
Lonnie 8 pts | Jokic 13 pts
Keldon 7 pts | Gordon 5 pts
1Q: Spurs by 1
Spurs erase Nuggets 8 point lead
Spurs winning FT line by 4 points
Lonnie 8 pts | Jokic 13 pts
Keldon 7 pts | Gordon 5 pts
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With a lift from Lonnie’s 8 points off the bench, Spurs are up 29-28 after 1Q. – 9:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Spurs close the quarter on and 8-2 run as soon as Jokic left with his second foul.
Spurs close the quarter on and 8-2 run as soon as Jokic left with his second foul.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Lonnie was walking on air with this one
Lonnie was walking on air with this one
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Did anybody else win their:
Will the Denver Nuggets lose the lead once Nikola Jokic goes to the bench?
Did anybody else win their:
Will the Denver Nuggets lose the lead once Nikola Jokic goes to the bench?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs bench outscoring the Nuggets bench 10-0 and the Spurs take the lead.
Spurs bench outscoring the Nuggets bench 10-0 and the Spurs take the lead.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver’s bench playing like they’ve never seen each other or a basketball for their first few minutes again, I see. – 9:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I don’t have high hopes for the Facu, Markus, Bones, Nnaji, JaMychal lineup. – 9:07 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bones Hyland currently the 3rd biggest Nuggets player on the court. – 9:06 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
behind-the-back dime from Facu to JOK3R 😍 pic.twitter.com/PRcwniEo6x – 9:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Maybe one positive from this road trip: It feels like the Monte Morris-Nikola Jokic pick-and-roll has leveled up. Denver went to it a bunch late vs. NOLA, and it was good at times in the playoffs. It’s never going to be the Murray-Jokic two-man game, but it’s still a weapon. – 9:01 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jokic has 10 points in the 1Q.
4 paint, 6 points from three
Nuggets by 4
Jokic has 10 points in the 1Q.
4 paint, 6 points from three
Nuggets by 4
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
and the crowd yells ….
and the crowd yells ….
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver needs Bones and Zeke to bring the positive contributions tonight. – 8:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are asking Zeke Nnaji to chase around Lonnie Walker right now and that seems like a tough assignment. – 8:57 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Gonna need Jokic to stop throwing elbows and screaming at refs demanding they give him a technical. – 8:54 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs Spurs round 2
🔑 Paint
🔑 Boards
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs Spurs round 2
🔑 Paint
🔑 Boards
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
AG picking up right where he left off 💪 pic.twitter.com/bpVAbg7zci – 8:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Nuggets lead by 3 going into the 1st timeout.
Keldon back with a 3PT make. White with the and-1 on a drive.
Gordon continues where he left off the other night – attacking the Spurs by trying to score inside.
Nuggets lead by 3 going into the 1st timeout.
Keldon back with a 3PT make. White with the and-1 on a drive.
Gordon continues where he left off the other night – attacking the Spurs by trying to score inside.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon scores Denver’s first five points before Nikola Jokic gets a tip-in to go. Nuggets up 7-3 nearly three minutes in. – 8:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This version of Aaron Gordon that relentlessly attacks the rim is awesome. – 8:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
If the #Nuggets are 3-3 on this road trip, that makes this … Game 7? Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/kUAq2xkT3p – 8:40 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
You never know what’s gonna happen on your way to the court… 😂 pic.twitter.com/PGdWhl0EN5 – 8:40 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
A little Davon Reed backstory for you as he gets his first start with the Denver Nuggets ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/z4wOis59uK – 8:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters back together again: Murray, White, McDermott, Johnson & Poeltl. – 8:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Welcome to the starting lineup, @Davon Reed!
Welcome to the starting lineup, @Davon Reed!
Katy Winge @katywinge
Davon Reed will start in place of Will Barton tonight (non-covid related sickness) for the Nuggets as they finish the road trip vs San Antonio. – 8:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I bet Davon Reed starts tonight, which is objectively hilarious. – 7:58 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Zach Randolph said that Game 6 against the Spurs stands above all as favorite on-court memory, but he has so many here in Memphis – 7:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Malone says he’s a “big, big fan” of Dejounte and his steady improvement:
Malone says he’s a “big, big fan” of Dejounte and his steady improvement:
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets announce Will Barton III is out tonight vs. San Antonio with a non-COVID illness. – 7:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Will Barton is out tonight, I’m told, with a non-COVID related illness. – 7:33 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Will Barton (Non-COVID illness) is OUT for tonight’s game.
Will Barton (Non-COVID illness) is OUT for tonight’s game.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris, for the third consecutive home game, shooting pregame on the main court. He has been out since Nov. 8 due to whiplash from his run-in that night with Denver’s Nikola Jokic. – 7:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
pregame drip 😎
pregame drip 😎
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop continues to rave about Tre Jones’ competitiveness and toughness:
Pop continues to rave about Tre Jones’ competitiveness and toughness:
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“You can tell all the work he’s put into his craft,” says Coach Malone on Dejounte Murray continuing to improve year after year. – 7:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on what needs to change tonight:
“Unfortunately after two nights ago, there’s a laundry list of items. Rebounding is certainly part of it. Transition defense…we just have to sit down and guard.”
Michael Malone on what needs to change tonight:
“Unfortunately after two nights ago, there’s a laundry list of items. Rebounding is certainly part of it. Transition defense…we just have to sit down and guard.”
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Malone says rebounding is the number one focus for Denver tonight. – 7:02 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Final fits of the trip 💧
Final fits of the trip 💧
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards 10-game schedule to close out 2021 is absolutely brutal, will be quite the litmus test
vs Jazz
at Nuggets
at Kings
at Suns
at Jazz
at Nets
at Knicks
vs 76ers
at Heat
Wizards 10-game schedule to close out 2021 is absolutely brutal, will be quite the litmus test
vs Jazz
at Nuggets
at Kings
at Suns
at Jazz
at Nets
at Knicks
vs 76ers
at Heat
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tonight is the first night in three weeks that the Nuggets are playing a game without having traveled beforehand. – 6:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Waiting for final word from Pop, but all signs point to Keldon Johnson returning tonight after a one-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. – 6:43 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Big night tonight!
Big night tonight!
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“Pride to me is being who I was born to be and not being sorry for it at all.” #𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
“Pride to me is being who I was born to be and not being sorry for it at all.” #𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
The Clippers should make this blue their primary. Not enough powder blue in the league now that the Nuggets have abandoned theirs. – 3:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets injury update: Will Barton (non-COVID illness) is questionable for tonight at Spurs. – 3:34 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Stop by our Holiday retail event @BallArenaDenver any time until 4 pm today to pickup a jersey and ETW some signed merch!
Stop by our Holiday retail event @BallArenaDenver any time until 4 pm today to pickup a jersey and ETW some signed merch!
