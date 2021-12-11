USA Today Sports

Donte DiVincenzo to make season debut on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo is set to make his season debut on Wednesday at home against the Indiana Pacers, sources tell The Athletic. DiVincenzo, who has been practicing with the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd in preparation for his comeback, will return to the lineup after undergoing ankle surgery in June. DiVincenzo played a key role on the Bucks prior to tearing a ligament in his ankle in the first round of the playoffs, improving on both ends of the floor and contributing to the team’s culture.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

