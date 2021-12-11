Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (21-4) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday December 11, 2021
Golden State Warriors 49, Philadelphia 76ers 46 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Golden State Warriors @warriors
squad has the momentum heading into the break pic.twitter.com/bBqvSFfoSh – 9:41 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers trail, 49-46, at halftime – but there was a lot to like in that first half.
Maxey: 11 PTS / 4-7 fg / 2-2 3fg
Embiid: 10 PTS / 7 REB / 8-8 FT
Harris: 7 PTS / 3 REB – 9:41 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Think it’s a pretty bad sign for the Sixers that they’re down 3 with how poorly the Warriors shot on open 3s. Warriors’ top-ranked defense looking the part.
Thybulle can’t bite on Curry two-pointers, don’t think it’s a coincidence that Steph hit his two 3s after he subbed out. – 9:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Warriors 49, 76ers 46 at halftime.
Stephen Curry 3-pointers: 1, with it coming inside the final minute of the first half. Barring a late flurry, the wait to pass Ray Allen is likely to continue until Monday in Indiana or — more likely — Tuesday at MSG. – 9:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Two late second quarter 3s from Steph Curry. Eight away from the record. Warriors turned up the defense on Joel Embiid, came from 10 down. Up 49-46 at halftime. Winning again because of league’s top defense. – 9:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Warriors hung in there throughout the half and have carved out a 49-46 halftime lead. Steph has 15 points — Philly crowd ready to burst every time he puts up a 3.
He’s eight away from the record. – 9:40 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond/Loon defense on Embiid has been, um, well above average – 9:38 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Never want to see Danny Green defend another fast break ever again. – 9:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
150th straight game with a #SPLASH💦 for SC30
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/93FDv2V6Zx – 9:37 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Stephen Curry has now hit a three-pointer in 150 consecutive regular season games played, the second-longest three-point streak in NBA history behind only his own previous streak of 157 consecutive games. – 9:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Takes until the final two minutes of the first half for Curry to make his first 3 (on his fourth attempt). – 9:35 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry works Thybulle for a third foul, with 2:26 left in the half. Matisse subbed out – 9:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Feels like a game Sixers are fortunate to lead right now. Some good stuff (Thybulle individual D vs. Curry, Maxey’s start) but Warriors have missed a lot of open 3s + feel like they have a second-half haymaker coming – 9:31 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Matisse Thybulle is locking all windows and doors with Steph Curry (2 for 8, 0 of 3 on 3-pointers) so far tonight. He also has two fouls. – 9:26 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Draymond Green was annoyed that Poole complained about not getting a foul call and didn’t hustle back on defense, creating a 2-on-1 situation and easy layup, during the #Sixers‘ previous possession. – 9:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Golden State looks like a team that came to Philly half-stepping like things were doing to be sweet, but bit into a bitter melon. They’re shooting 2-14 from three and trailing 36-28 with 8:01 left in the half. It’s still early, tho. – 9:22 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Nemanja Bjelica’s shooting slump keeps extending. 0/3 tonight, all open looks. Now 11/45 (24.4) over his last 15-plus games – 9:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
If you’re watching Andre Drummond being a spark for the Sixers’ bench in this second quarter, a reminder of the deep friendship that eventually led to him linking up with Doc
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 9:18 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Matisse Thybulle guarding Steph Curry tonight like pic.twitter.com/UxKogjM3v0 – 9:17 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 20 with 3 minutes left, timeout Washington.
Jazz are going to go 4-0 on a relatively tough road trip: CLE, MIN, PHI, WAS. Last three wins by big, big margins. It’s a really high level of play from the Jazz right now. – 9:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
But on the serious note, Thybulle is doing a solid job on Curry. He just needs to stay out of foul trouble. Thybulle just picked up his second foul early in the second quarter. – 9:15 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
2 fouls on Thybulle with 9:14 left in the 2nd quarter. Something to watch, as Doc Rivers has had Thybulle shadow Curry so far, and Thybulle’s done about as well defending Curry as you could have hoped. – 9:15 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Matisse Thybulle just blocked a Steph Curry 3-pointer, which #Sixers fans thoroughly enjoyed. – 9:12 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
So far, Steph Curry is 2-2 on 3s that don’t count & 0-2 on 3s that do. Steph doesn’t need much room to get off his shot, but Philly – & Mattisse Thybulle, in particular – isn’t even giving him those fractions of an inch to shoot. To his credit, Steph ain’t forcing anything. Yet. – 9:10 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
I’m on the clock for the Chronicle right now, so I’ll let that be my excuse for switching from the Kings to Warriors. Maybe Steph will make my shift a bit easier and not break the #NBA 3-point record tonight. – 9:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 23-22 after one quarter. Steph Curry is shooting 1-6, including missing both of his three-pointers. He has 2 points. Andrew Wiggins leads the Warriors with 9 points, while Tyrese Maxey has 9 for the Sixers. Philly made 7 of 20 shots. – 9:08 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1Q: Warriors trail 76ers 23-22
-Curry: 2 pts, 1/6 FG, 0/2 3p
-Wiggins: 9 pts 4/6 FG, 1/2 3p – 9:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Sixers swarmed Steph Curry well in that first quarter, led by Matisse Thybulle at point of attack. Struggled to find a crack of space. Zero 3s. Missed five of six shots. Only 22 Warriors points. Down one. – 9:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Shake Milton getting the Steph Curry assignment now with the backup unit.
Annndddd as soon as I type that, Thybulle back at the scorer’s table. – 9:04 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Some boos when former #Sixers wing Andre Iguodala comes into game for #Warriors. Iggy had missed last 11 games with right knee soreness. – 9:04 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Iguodala checks in for the first time in weeks — gets a nice ovation from the Philly crowd. Iguodala seemed to be moving around well during the end of last night’s practice and pregame warmups. – 9:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid and Harris are shooting a combined 2-for-8, yet the Sixers lead 23-22 with 2:05 left in the first quarter. – 9:01 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Noticeable that Joel Embiid has felt at his right side a few times and stretched it out during the last two free throws. Doesn’t appear to be feeling 100% after a right abdominal injury last game. – 8:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Looks like Embiid is still dealing with his abdominal pain. He tried to stretch it out moments ago. – 8:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
On the heels of Tobias Harris being honored tonight with the NBA Cares Community Assist Award, 76ers managing partner Josh Harris has committed $20,000 to the Mary McLeod Bethune School as part of Tobias’ Lit Labs program.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Second foul on Draymond Green six minutes into the game. Joel Embiid got him and Looney in foul trouble in their only matchup last season. Could set up a huge Embiid night if Green is either off the floor or forced to defend carefully. – 8:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
An early issue for the Warriors — Draymond has two early fouls in the first 5:55 of the game. – 8:50 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey absolutely just yeeted a block… idk how else to say it but that’s what happened
He’s also 2-2 from 3, which is nice – 8:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Lots of buzz in the arena tonight for Sixers vs Warriors.
(Like, a literal buzz. Something going on with the sound system).
Sixers up 11-9 early. Still 10 more 3s to go. – 8:48 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry is in this Curry 9 Flow again tonight. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/H3pZS4VX1g – 8:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wiggins from wayyyy downtown
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/RXe0xHQ1Iq – 8:45 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
In honor of Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) receiving the NBA Cares Community Assist Award, 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris has committed $20,000 to the Mary McLeod Bethune School as Tobias’ Lit Labs program.
👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/d6VdAmgh2d – 8:42 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
OK, it’s my first 76ers game since the pandemic shutdown in March 2020. I did NOT expect to see Ben Simmons highlights in the pregame hype video. That was surprising. Of course, the crowd booed whenever one of his dunks flashed across the jumbotron. That was totally predictable. – 8:42 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Seth Curry broke out the @FamousLos32 Curry 7s tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/m8h359XC44 – 8:39 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Tobias Harris received the October #NBACares Community Assist Award tonight before tip!
Congrats @Tobias Harris and thank you for your continued efforts to improve literacy and education outcomes. pic.twitter.com/TlmSjuHlP8 – 8:38 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Steph Curry gets a big ovation with a few boos from #Sixers fans when introduced last. #Warriors – 8:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
My forecast: Stephen Curry breaks Ray Allen’s all-time record for 3s on Tuesday night at MSG … with the Warriors weighing a night of rest for him in Indiana. However …
Curry only needs 10 3s tonight in Philly and has done that 22 times. More coverage: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime… – 8:35 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Family business.
@Seth Curry 🤝 @Stephen Curry
#BrotherlyLove | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/7HYle5EJa0 – 8:29 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the minivan is in gear. ⚙️
📱 @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/iD5zSaEGk3 – 8:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Gotta rep the fam in the City of Brotherly Love pic.twitter.com/5tB5PMr7SC – 8:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Saturday night primetime.
Let’s get it, #DubNation pic.twitter.com/gihIBx45L9 – 8:15 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle will start in place of Danny Green tonight for the Sixers – 8:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Matisse Thybulle will start in Danny Green’s place tonight for the Sixers. Imagine that is a Steph-related move. – 8:03 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers will start Matisse Thybulle tonight instead of Danny Green. – 8:01 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle is starting over Danny Green tonight #Sixers #Warriors – 8:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/eWlwNidkHg – 8:00 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I’m watching Seth Curry warming up in his home arena. On the other side of the court, the lower bowl is full of fans with their phones out…to watch his brother. Seth is probably used to it by now…but yeah, Steph just hit 4 in a row from halfcourt 😆 – 7:49 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
why he do dat boy like dat?!
👟@SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/Hg4p60jbF8 – 7:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala will be active and available tonight for the Warriors, I’m told. Had missed 11 previous games because of his right knee. – 7:33 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Stephen Curry casually knocking down 5 of 6 logo threes: pic.twitter.com/PMAufweoYq – 7:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
In a sea full of Steph jerseys lined up around the Warriors tunnel, a fan held out an Andrew Wiggins jersey hoping Wiggins would sign it. To Wiggins’ credit, he saw it, stopped and signed the jersey — and made the fan’s night. – 7:29 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
Steph Curry needs 10 3s to break the all-time record.
— Primetime national TV game
— vs. his brother
— over/under set at 6.5
— averages 5.5 per gm
Will he do it?
#NBATwitter – 7:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala is a game time decision for tonight’s game. He’s dealing with right knee soreness. – 7:09 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Warriors coach Steve Kerr: ‘Steph emits joy every single day. … It goes along with our personality and his personality.’ – 7:07 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Warriors say they have assigned guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman to the team’s G League affiliate. – 7:04 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors assign Klay Thompson & James Wiseman to Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/vHgmzTKiiv – 7:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala is a game-time decision in Philadelphia. Warming up in next hour or so and then Warriors will decide. – 7:01 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards 10-game schedule to close out 2021 is absolutely brutal, will be quite the litmus test
vs Jazz
at Nuggets
at Kings
at Suns
at Jazz
at Nets
at Knicks
vs 76ers
at Heat
vs Cavs – 6:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With Steph Curry on verge of being No. 1 on NBA’s 3-point list, my piece earlier on Steph’s off-season regimen requiring all of his shots to go through middle of the rim. Steph: “It was a mental challenge of trying to be as perfect as possible.” on.nba.com/3vxOiBa – 6:50 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on coaching Ray Allen, whose career 3-point record the #Warriors ’ Steph Curry is 10 away from breaking: pic.twitter.com/evDKbm0i45 – 6:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No injuries for the Sixers tonight for their game against the Warriors, according to Doc Rivers. No lingering concerns about Joel Embiid’s abdominal issue that bothered him during Thursday’s loss here in Philly to the Jazz, either. – 6:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If Steph Curry doesn’t break the 3-point record tonight, I wonder if Steph might rest Monday vs. the Pacers (front end of a back-to-back) and attempt to break the record Tuesday vs. the Knicks at Madison Square Garden… – 6:33 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With Ben Simmons trade talks reportedly heating up, which teams make the most sense as a landing spot for the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up?
Here are 7 possible destinations for the 25-year-old: basketballnews.com/stories/examin… – 6:17 PM
With Ben Simmons trade talks reportedly heating up, which teams make the most sense as a landing spot for the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After hitting five triples against the Trail Blazers, Steph Curry trails Ray Allen by 10 3-pointers for the NBA’s all-time record from beyond the arc. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/08/cur… – 6:00 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
draymond green didn’t remember it. the miami heat were the bigger story. but doris burke (@heydb) knew what had happened. she hesitated to even leave the building.
the night in Madison Square Garden when Steph became Steph: sbnation.com/nba/2018/2/27/… – 5:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Should be an interesting night in South Philly. #Sixers-#Warriors pic.twitter.com/oRQCwLFtej – 5:38 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Will Stephen Curry break Ray Allen’s three-point record tonight in Philadelphia? – 5:16 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The moment Steph Curry knew he belonged in the NBA came during a three-point contest in Dallas in 2010. Along the way, everybody who has watched him play had their own realization of when they knew he was different.
Everybody has a Steph story. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:28 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James says Steph Curry is a ‘once-in-a-lifetime basketball player’ sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 4:14 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
While Steph Curry is chasing Ray Allen for the NBA’s all-time 3-pointer record, LeBron James had nothing but praise for the Warriors guard. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/10/leb… – 4:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to reports, Damian Lillard wants to play with Ben Simmons in Portland.
Former #Blazers Forward @Bonzi Wells tells @Grady & @Howard Beck why they could succeed together #RipCity pic.twitter.com/GBqLHGytRk – 3:47 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the season is pretty enjoyable, which is wild when you consider the amount of talent that’s entirely off screen: zion, kawhi, kyrie, klay, simmons, etc. – 3:42 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1964, the @Golden State Warriors Wilt Chamberlain had 40 points and 17 rebounds versus the Pistons, starting a streak of 227 consecutive double-doubles.
It’s the longest such streak in NBA history. Chamberlain also owns the second (220) and third (133) longest such streaks. pic.twitter.com/KNpuWUKaW6 – 3:31 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
It’s clear that Seth Curry is growing more comfortable in Philly. He discusses that growing comfort level as well as his partnership with Joel Embiid. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/11/set… via @SixersWire #NBA – 3:09 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the sibling rivalry runs deep.
@Matt_Murphy04 chatted with @Seth Curry at shootaround in preparation for tonight’s game against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/wfToHODAfW – 3:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Last week on The Putback, we talked Sixers, James Harden, Ben Simmons, the Knicks and more with @mgrads, @cpthefanchise and @cwilliamson44: pic.twitter.com/8rgootHvZC – 3:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
ICYMI yesterday: A video and story on some of the many things Tyrese Maxey is trying to balance, including thoughts on next steps for him:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Guess who’s still getting up shots?
Devin Armani Booker.
Hasn’t played since straining left hamstring in first half of win over #Warriors.
Monty Williams said there is no update on Booker with the injury.
But I haven’t seen him doing this after practice since injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GI63byvJ54 – 2:39 PM
