Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (8-17) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (11-11) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 11, 2021
Houston Rockets 70, Memphis Grizzlies 80 (Q3 03:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Per @thefishnation, Steven Adams has a left ankle sprain and will not return. Injuries adding up for Memphis. – 9:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steven Adams is not on the Memphis bench. He went to the locker room. – 9:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Nothing falling for the Grizzlies in the second half and the lead is now just 10. Giving the Rockets life here. – 9:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
More love and shouts for the legend @Zach Randolph 💙
#50ForDaCity pic.twitter.com/VH5FZ54I1H – 9:33 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Good call by the Grizzlies getting a quick testimonial from JaMychael Green in the mix. One of the more attentive Z-Bo students over the years. – 9:31 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
I understand the defensive reasoning but Houston’s spacing and offensive variety is just different with both Theis and Wood on the floor. Rockets have just been a step behind all night. – 9:25 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies have no spark to start the second half. Rockets have closed the gap to 12. – 9:24 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Very excited to see what DJ Paul has in store for the half… it’s only right we see a Memphis legend honor a Memphis legend. – 9:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Rockets looks like they’re trying to start another 15-game losing streak. Went back to Theis-Wood disaster pairing, gave up a breakaway dunk off a missed free throw, etc., etc. – 9:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
HALFTIME
Rockets 47
Grizzlies 63
Bane: 13 points
Anderson: 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Brooks: 11 points
Jones: 8 points, 4 assists, 3 steals
Adams: 6 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists – 9:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
always follow your shot kids.
11 in the game for @Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/Vra26D9qQL – 9:02 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson didn’t get the FT to convert the And-1, but he got the rebound and scored. So is it an And-2? – 8:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Catching up to Mem-Hou. Can’t believe Tillman did that to my son Alperen. – 8:53 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Even when Chris Paul has something nice to say about Zach Randolph, he gets booed in Memphis. – 8:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
More shouts and love for @Zach Randolph 💙
#50ForDaCity pic.twitter.com/sfygHUKQOU – 8:52 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Memphis crowd boos the video from Chris Paul congratulating ZBo on the number retirement #GrindCity – 8:51 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Xavier Tillman with the POSTER slam 💥
pic.twitter.com/8wL35Q5php – 8:50 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
12 minutes down in Memphis.
Rockets: 29
Grizzlies: 40
@kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/mhi1Ry9Wx8 – 8:39 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
We’ve already had Z-Bo’s Deep Thoughts, a Tom Izzo tribute and Desmond Bane is on pace to score 50 for da city and it’s only the start of the 2Q of Grizzlies-Rockets. Special night underway. – 8:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a season high for the first quarter.
we lead 40-29 headed into the second stanza.
@Desmond Bane has 13. pic.twitter.com/Fi72mnAQ2X – 8:39 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Desmond Bane gets a feature lineup to close the first quarter, with him as the first option joined by Culver, Tillie, Tillman, and Konchar. Doesn’t look out of place in that role, either. He’s come so far in such a short time. – 8:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of 1st quarter
Rockets 29
Grizzlies 40
Bane: 13 points
Brooks: 9 points
Tyus: 5 points, 3 assists, 3 steals
Tillie: 5 points
Adams: 4 points, 3 rebounds – 8:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
call him mr.first quarter.
13 in the first already for @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/r77X0BYUKZ – 8:36 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Getting those data points tonight…
Bane, Konchar, Culvar, Tillie, Tillman – 8:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
DESMOND BANE PULLUP 3 IN TRANSITION
OOOOOOO WEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/BFleyRk8gW – 8:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a ZBO salute from @MSU_Basketball 💙
#50ForDaCity | @Zach Randolph pic.twitter.com/DVrxW68O45 – 8:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
DB BACK WITH SOME FORCE YA HEAR ME 🦹♂️ pic.twitter.com/aJmE3db2bF – 8:28 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
ZBo appreciating a 3-ball from Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/Ffjqr7mHad – 8:28 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks is on a mission to drop 50 in this game to honor Zach Randolph – 8:27 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Wood finds Theis for the bucket! 🚀
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/OZs2ETqgyA – 8:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the rock never touched the floor 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/MkvaAJ8PCX – 8:25 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Grizzlies looking like they’re on the way to another 73 point victory; they’re up 21-7 early and have made the red-hot Rockets look much more like the team that lost like 15 in a row earlier this year. – 8:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies up 16-4 early. On pace to give #50ForDaCity a whole new meaning. – 8:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane with the stop-and-pop mid-range jumper.
Grizzlies up 11-1 with 8:53 left in the 1st quarter, as the Rockets take a timeout – 8:15 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Grizzlies lead the Rockets 11-1. The Oklahoma City Thunder are rolling in their grave. – 8:15 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The jersey is retired, but a little disappointed the Grizzlies aren’t all wearing headbands tonight. – 8:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
breaking news: stevo won another jump ball. let’s hoop.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn – 8:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a surprise from big spain 🐻💙
@Zach Randolph | @Marc Gasol | #50ForDaCity pic.twitter.com/csU4AeksBL – 8:06 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Since @badunclep is out of double-secret probation, we are back to recognizing his favorite group — NBA officials. Calling tonight’s game between Rockets and Grizzlies: Tony Brother, JT Orr and Suyash Mehta. – 8:02 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5️⃣ vs. @Memphis Grizzlies! pic.twitter.com/LrvmzlJIVg – 8:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first 5⃣ tonight vs. @Houston Rockets
🐻 @Tyus Jones
🐻 @Dillon Brooks
🐻 @Desmond Bane
🐻 @KyleAnderson5
🐻 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/4nbpRRI3pA – 7:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Zach Randolph’s reaction to coming to Memphis: “Shit!” Lots of mixed emotions because of his family and friends in the city, and he was ready to make it work.
He didn’t know what to think, but he wanted to change the narrative.
He did that for sure. – 7:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Zach Randolph said that Game 6 against the Spurs stands above all as favorite on-court memory, but he has so many here in Memphis – 7:45 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Ready to get started in Memphis. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/1L9EKgmlRL – 7:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5s
Rockets: Augustin, Mathews, Tate, Wood, Theis
Grizzlies: Tyus, Bane, Brooks, Anderson, Adams – 7:37 PM
Starting 5s
Rockets: Augustin, Mathews, Tate, Wood, Theis
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets are starting Theis to matchup with Adams, and that is going to be standard operating procedure whenever they play a big, physical center – 7:35 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters tonight vs Grizzlies:
Augustin, Mathews, Tate, Theis, Wood
Grizzlies starters: S. Adams, K. Anderson, D. Bane, D. Brooks, T. Jones – 7:34 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters vs. Memphis: Augustin, Wood, Tate, Mathews and Theis – 7:32 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets starters:
DJ Augustine
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Daniel Theis
Christian Wood – 7:32 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson getting some floater work in. If Jaren is out tonight, expect a larger role from Slo Mo pic.twitter.com/om1n7UBMjT – 7:05 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The Rockets got back to their hotel at 2am last night.
Silas said the team will lean in guys who haven’t played much of late tonight considering how much energy they expended in the Bucks loss.
“We’re going to need everybody tonight.” – 6:41 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
“It was bumpy. It was unsettling. We saw the line of storms & where we were going. Once we got close to Memphis, we had to divert & we had to circle for like 30 minutes, but it felt like an hour, maybe it was an hour,” #Rockets HC Silas about their flight to Memphis last night – 6:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
What’s up, Grizz Nation? @PAKA_FLOCKA here! Got a thread of some stuff from Taylor Jenkins’ pregame availability.
Starting with the injury news on Jaren Jackson (nothing too serious!), Ziaire Williams, and Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/smBckEhrqe – 6:40 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas on having to fly in through the storm: “It was bumpy. It was unsettling… Moments like that you’re just kind of at the mercy of the pilot and the weather.”
Silas said there were a few players who would have happily taken the bus last night to Memphis instead. – 6:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
cozy saturday vibes.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/rLQW6C8qaA – 6:38 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Houston Rockets HC Stephen Silas said he is happy to be here tonight for Zach Randolph’a Jersey retirement and called him one of his favorites that he never coached.
He added, “I wish I would have coached him.” – 6:38 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
No starters reveal from HC Silas yet for #Rockets vs Memphis, but he did note that with Eric Gordon out tonight, they’ll use several guys as point guard by committee – Tate, Augustin, Christopher. – 6:36 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jenkins still “hopeful” Jaren Jackson Jr. might play tonight. Gametime decision. – 6:24 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“..When you hear about the Grizzlies, you think about Z-Bo…” -Coach Jenkins – 6:21 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Dripping in Memphis. 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/TjbTHXhyoy – 6:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
5️⃣0️⃣〽️
@Jaren Jackson Jr. x @MSU_Basketball
#50ForDaCity pic.twitter.com/iYwAiVoyt0 – 5:57 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
With Jaren Jackson (knee) added to the injury report, it would be really something if the Grizzlies continue this torrid pace. But their coach says the team is finally listening to what is being preached, and success follows. @The Athletic theathletic.com/3008599/2021/1… – 5:47 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
ICYMI: “That’s a sign of respect to me”
19-year-old Alperen Sengun tormented the defending champion Bucks defense for three quarters, so when the fourth quarter started the Bucks adjusted by sticking Giannis on him audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 5:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Grand Marshall 5⃣0⃣
#50forDaCity | @Zach Randolph pic.twitter.com/fBRwJ6k3zm – 4:44 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The Rockets have assigned forward Usman Garuba to their NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley. – 4:31 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The Rockets have assigned forward Usman Garuba to their NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley. – 4:30 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back at it in Memphis!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/8w4A1Ecvs8 – 4:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Officials for #Rockets #Grizzlies
Tony Brothers
J.T. Orr
Suyash Mehta – 3:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I have two extra terrace level tickets to the Grizzlies game tonight.
I’ll give them away to someone who follows me and wants them. ZBo would want people to be there.
DM if you’re interested. – 3:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
#GrizzliesOTD in 2010: @Zach Randolph grabbed an offensive rebound and sank what proved to be the game-sealing putback in an 84-83 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Randolph finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
#50ForDaCity pic.twitter.com/tdktsBhXrb – 3:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During his 8 Seasons in Memphis, Zach Randolph scored 9,261 points and had 5,612 rebounds. He holds the franchise record for offensive rebounds with 1,895 as well as double doubles with 285.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/nKkQ7jr2z4 – 3:01 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Garrison Mathews hit 6 threes last night. His numbers through 12 G: 13.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 48.1 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (3.2/7.6).
While it’s happening elsewhere, it’s a good sign the Wizards front office spotted his talent as an undrafted player out of Lipscomb. pic.twitter.com/neLeFOlgbB – 2:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a reminder to get the crib early tonight for your @Zach Randolph commemorative vinyl.
first 5,000 fans will receive one. pic.twitter.com/H542sl7VkP – 2:12 PM
