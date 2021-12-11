USA Today Sports

Isaiah Thomas signs with G League

Isaiah Thomas signs with G League

Isaiah Thomas signs with G League

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas has signed in the NBA G League and will play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas is on the NBA comeback trail. – 6:59 PM

Isaiah Thomas, 32, confirms he worked out for multiple NBA teams in the offseason and nearly landed a contract with one squad. “This offseason I worked out for three teams and got very-positive feedback from every organization,” Thomas said. “There was one team that I was basically very close to signing (with), then it didn’t happen.” -via NESN.com / November 9, 2021

