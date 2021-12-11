Isaiah Thomas signs with G League

Shams Charania: Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas has signed in the NBA G League and will play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Thomas is on the NBA comeback trail.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Tim Reynolds: Isaiah Thomas, after scoring 21 USAB’s win tonight: “The ultimate goal is to get back in the NBA. I just love playing the game of basketball. So, obviously, at some point, if the NBA isn’t an option I’ve got to look at options overseas. … I love competing and I love playing.” -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / November 28, 2021
Isaiah Thomas, 32, confirms he worked out for multiple NBA teams in the offseason and nearly landed a contract with one squad. “This offseason I worked out for three teams and got very-positive feedback from every organization,” Thomas said. “There was one team that I was basically very close to signing (with), then it didn’t happen.” -via NESN.com / November 9, 2021
Isaiah Thomas: “This is the time especially where teams — if they don’t start out as good as they thought they would — they’ve got to make changes, and there’s need for teams. I know at some point during the season a team is going to call, and I’m going to be ready to take advantage of the opportunity.” -via NESN.com / November 9, 2021