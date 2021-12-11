Jerami Grant out indefinitely

Shams Charania: Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII . Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
On Pistons star Jerami Grant and his thumb injury, which will sideline him indefinitely. More to come:
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Confirming The Athletic’s report that Jerami Grant is out indefinitely with an injured right thumb. He had tests done earlier today. Tough, tough blow for a Pistons team that’s lost 11 straight games and is still awaiting Kelly Olynyk’s return from a knee sprain. – 9:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jerami Grant this season:
20.1 PPG
4.8 RPG
41/33/85%
He is one of 28 players averaging 20 points this year. pic.twitter.com/XGeQxHLqhL – 9:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, sources tell me and @James Edwards III. Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season. – 9:26 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Mike Conley getting the Jerami Grant treatment from the refs against Spencer Dinwiddie – 8:29 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Random question that perplexes me (I’ll explain). How many charges drawn do you think Herbert Jones has this season for #Pelicans? He drew two in the third quarter alone Friday vs. Detroit’s Jerami Grant, but he’s listed on #NBA stats section as having only three in 2021-22 – 2:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said they ran tests on Jerami Grant’s thumb this morning and are waiting for results. It was still tender. – 1:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he isn’t sure of the severity of Jerami Grant’s injured thumb. – 10:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
A nice moment in the midst of this collapse: Jerami Grant and Hernangomez tumbled into the stands going for a loose ball and both fell on a kid.
Cade Cunningham, as the floor is being cleaned up, goes over and checks on the kid and gives him a high-five. – 9:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant just got his fourth fouls with 6:42 left in 3Q. It’s his second offensive foul this quarter. – 9:31 PM
Rod Beard: #Pistons Jerami Grant (elbow) didn’t practice today and he’s still questionable for Thursday at #Sixers. #DFS -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / October 27, 2021
Omari Sanfoka II: Jerami Grant (left elbow infection) is officially out tonight -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 25, 2021
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on Jerami Grant injury: “Still questionable … he’ll go through warm-ups.” -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / October 25, 2021