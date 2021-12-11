Kyle Kuzma enters NBA's health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out tonight vs. Utah.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Kyle Kuzma now in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, as announced a short while ago by the Wizards, who on the team’s roster must step up in his absence? This quick piece, now online at @TheAthletic, answers that question.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
At Media Day, Kyle Kuzma when asked about his vaccine status said “that’s personal.”
He then elaborated that somethings are just private whether he has gotten vaccinated or not
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols tracker: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma added to league list, out Saturday vs. Jazz
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma fined $15K for flipping the middle finger at fan vs. the Pistons.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle has entered the NBA Health and Safety protocols and will miss multiple games after a PCR lab test returned positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will assume head coaching duties during Carlisle’s absence, starting with tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. -via NBA.com / December 10, 2021
Aaron Rose: Masai Ujiri has tested positive for COVID-19 -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / December 9, 2021