Kyle Kuzma 'feeling fine' after testing positive for COVID-19

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s Wizards-Jazz at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are in town. Kyle Kuzma is out due to Covid protocols, so Deni Avdija is starting.
Here are my 3 keys to the game: pic.twitter.com/rxIKEl2JUB – 5:57 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
When asked how Kyle Kuzma is feeling, Wes Unseld Jr. said Kuzma is “feeling fine.” “So that’s a good sign,” Unseld added. “Our biggest concern is his health — obviously, the health of our staff, players.” – 5:47 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Kyle Kuzma is “feeling fine.” So, sounds like no symptoms. Unseld Jr. is not sure if he will travel with the team tomorrow. – 5:26 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Kyle Kuzma (health and safety protocols) out tonight, the Wizards will start Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford against the Jazz, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he is under the impression a false positive has been ruled out for Kyle Kuzma, but he was not 100% sure. – 5:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija will start in Kyle Kuzma’s place tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Kuzma is in the league’s health and safety protocols. – 5:22 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Kyle Kuzma now in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, as announced a short while ago by the Wizards, who on the team’s roster must step up in his absence? This quick piece, now online at @TheAthletic, answers that question.
theathletic.com/news/wizards-k… – 1:40 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
At Media Day, Kyle Kuzma when asked about his vaccine status said “that’s personal.”
At Media Day, Kyle Kuzma when asked about his vaccine status said “that’s personal.”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols tracker: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma added to league list, out Saturday vs. Jazz
https://t.co/L2X0kwSaa6 pic.twitter.com/3YqX1l3PdE – 1:27 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has entered health and safety protocols and is out tonight vs the Jazz, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/pC5S2iv7Pw – 1:22 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Can confirm Kyle Kuzma is OUT tonight vs. Jazz (Health and Safety Protocols) – 12:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma will not play tonight against the Utah Jazz and has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, the Wizards announced. – 12:33 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma is in the league’s coronavirus protocols and is out tonight vs. Utah, per the Wizards. – 12:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Wizards announce Kyle Kuzma (health and safety protocol) is out against Utah. – 12:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out tonight vs. Utah. – 12:32 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kyle Kuzma (health and safety protocols) is out tonight vs. Utah, the Wizards announce. – 12:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma is OUT tonight due to health and safety protocols, the Wizards announce. – 12:31 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma fined $15K for flipping the middle finger at fan vs. the Pistons.
➡️ https://t.co/PU9ATsqmqE pic.twitter.com/n6s3Civzcn – 11:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma fined for flipping off fan nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/10/wiz… – 9:01 PM
Eric Nehm: Bucks injury report for tomorrow: Wesley Matthews is OUT (health and safety protocols). George Hill is probable (right knee hyperextension). DiVincenzo, Lopez and Ojeleye all still out as well. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / December 11, 2021
Joe Cowley: According to Donovan, the coaching staff is all negative, which is kind of crazy considering how much they’ve been around these players. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / December 11, 2021
Julia Poe: Billy Donovan says that despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chicago Bulls players who have tested positive aren’t experiencing anything beyond mild symptoms: “We’ve got a lot of guys sitting at home with no symptoms right now.” -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / December 11, 2021