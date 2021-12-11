Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (5-21) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (12-12) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Saturday December 11, 2021
Orlando Magic 22, Los Angeles Clippers 18 (Q1 02:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Moe Wagner with authority 😤
📺: https://t.co/RxDpvpnnsr pic.twitter.com/nhrofQBP1b – 3:59 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“That one took three trips around the sun before it fell through.”
🎙: @steelemagic
📺: https://t.co/RxDpvpnVhZ pic.twitter.com/bb2zeiYnLt – 3:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Good start for Magic, with a 15-8 lead over Clippers midway through 1Q.
Orlando shooting 60% from the field and 3. Holding Clippers to 27.3% shooting.
Franz involved early in offense and doing a good job as set-up man. – 3:51 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Early @Orlando Magic observations in L.A.:
ORL 15, LAC 8:
Magic – 60% FG | 60% 3PT
Clippers – 27.3% FG | 50% 3PT
Franz Wagner getting even more point forward looks early. It’s helping get some good looks for Cole Anthony, who already has 6 points. Wagner has 4 pts. – 3:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tough start for Marcus Morris Sr. who was blocked by Mo Bamba on consecutive shots and is 0/4 FGs overall.
LA defense not there early, with Magic making 6 of first 10 shots. LA on a matinee special 27.3% shooting.
Magic up 15-8 with 6:47 left in first quarter – 3:50 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the pick
the pop
~swish~
@Franz Wagner 🤝 @Cole Anthony
📺: https://t.co/RxDpvpnnsr pic.twitter.com/HWdVlSzAGz – 3:46 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,156 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 3:41 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
The Clippers should make this blue their primary. Not enough powder blue in the league now that the Nuggets have abandoned theirs. – 3:41 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 27 at LA CLIPPERS
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣4️⃣G: @thats_G_
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰3:30 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 3 p.m.)
📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic-…
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 3:25 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Locked in. 🔒
🕧 12:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/101s5fPyKH – 3:10 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Ready to hoop!
🕧 12:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/05DTVeQNko – 2:41 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic look to maintain their offensive output from Wednesday (season-high 130 pts in Sacramento) while improving their defensive effort (allowed 142 to the Kings) when they take the floor against the Clippers today at 3:30 pm ET.
Preview: https://t.co/OhwSmc0Cq7 pic.twitter.com/B33i3XLYsC – 2:33 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📼 Moments Mixtape: San Diego Clippers
Throwin’ it back to the 80s with a fanny pack giveaway presented by @AguaCalientePS! pic.twitter.com/eNeyaSEe2H – 2:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue says that Serge Ibaka is available today. Says there is nothing Ibaka did when asked why he is out of the rotation. – 1:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Starters tonight vs Magic:
Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.
Lue says Paul George is day to day and did not practice yesterday due to right elbow sprain.
Nicolas Batum is out, Keon Johnson and Amir Coffey are active – 1:44 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
past scenes against the Clippers 📸
#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Lb54Ps3yeK – 1:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back in the City Edition threads!
🕧 12:30PM PT
🆚 @Orlando Magic
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/9sjeR4LD7Q – 10:54 AM
