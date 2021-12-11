Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (11-15) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-12) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 11, 2021
Sacramento Kings 67, Cleveland Cavaliers 93 (Q3 04:13)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Vardon @joevardon
I have lost count of how many lobs Darius Garland has thrown for dunks tonight, but the stats monitor tells me he has 12 assists, which ties a career high. There is 4:13 left in the third quarter. – 9:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Harrison Barnes attempts to challenge Jarrett Allen & Evan Mobley at the rim. Any guesses how this shot ended? pic.twitter.com/RMRfQWIifa – 9:35 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
As I suspected, the Cavs’ first half against Sacramento was historic. Their 81 points tied a franchise record for points in H1 (Nov. 23, 2016 against Portland), and were two shy of a franchise record for points in either half (83, against IND, Jan. 15, 1993) – 9:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
When you tie the franchise record for most points in an opening half 🥳 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/cMd14vOTda – 9:22 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 20 with 3 minutes left, timeout Washington.
Jazz are going to go 4-0 on a relatively tough road trip: CLE, MIN, PHI, WAS. Last three wins by big, big margins. It’s a really high level of play from the Jazz right now. – 9:15 PM
Jazz up 20 with 3 minutes left, timeout Washington.
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Literally EVERYTHING working for the #Cavs – explode for season-hi 1H in pts – lead SAC, 81-52; CLE, 61%FG, 7-14 3ptFG, 14-16FT; asst: CLE, 19, SAC, 8; Cedi, 18pt, 6-7FG, 4-4 3ptFG; Okoro, 15pt, 5-5FG; Garland, 12pt, game-hi 8asst; Mobley, 12pt, 7reb, 3blk; Allen, 8pt, 6reb, 2blk pic.twitter.com/gxDzK0M5U7 – 9:14 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
JARRETT ALLEN IS ________ 🤯
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/dNZj7mk07Y – 9:13 PM
JARRETT ALLEN IS ________ 🤯
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Cavaliers up 81-52 at the half. The Kings can’t guard anybody. Sometimes they don’t even try. The Cavs are shooting 60.4%, 7 of 14 from 3-point range, 14 of 16 at the stripe. Absolutely having their way and laughing about it. – 9:12 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Wish there was a GIF for “You Dropped a Bomb on Me.” #Cavs up 81-52 on Kings at half. Remember some nights they struggled to score that many for a game. – 9:11 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
I’m on the clock for the Chronicle right now, so I’ll let that be my excuse for switching from the Kings to Warriors. Maybe Steph will make my shift a bit easier and not break the #NBA 3-point record tonight. – 9:09 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Welp, it’s halftime in Cleveland and the Cavaliers are beating the Kings of Sacramento, 81-52. Cedi Osman has four 3s and 18 points. – 9:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i wish more of you could see what the Cavs are doing to the Kings right now. that’s if you enjoy horror movies, of course. – 9:08 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
CEDI OSMAN GOT US FEELING LIKE 🔥
18 PTS
6-7 FG
CEDI OSMAN GOT US FEELING LIKE 🔥
18 PTS
6-7 FG
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The @Jarrett Allen block. The @Cedi Osman bounce. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/FTVWFhIC48 – 9:07 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
After watching this extended celebration, I’m pretty sure Cedi Osman’s Cavs teammates really like him. pic.twitter.com/MB2ZNi032a – 9:06 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Cavaliers’ 75 points in the first half are already a season high, and there is still 1:45 to go. – 9:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Last time I was in Cleveland for a Kings-Cavaliers game I saw Geraldo Rivera in the men’s room. – 9:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox has hit his last four shots after an 0-for-5 start. He has 9 points. Kings still down 15. – 8:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
A good way to lose a game: Garland went to the hole, got fouled from behind by Fox and flipped one in off the glass over Len, who was in position but hardly raised a hand to contest the shot. And-1. Three-point play. Kings down big in the second quarter. – 8:55 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🗣️ AND ONEEEE
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Dr90LbSfNT – 8:52 PM
🗣️ AND ONEEEE
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Cavaliers are still winning by nine, but the Kings are starting to even up the rebounding battle. Bagley and Len are doing good work on the glass. Kings can get back in this game if they get some stops, but the Cavs are shooting 56.3%. – 8:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox checks back in at the 8:45 mark. He started 0-for-5. Kings need more. – 8:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Spectacular rebound by Bagley. Finish at the rim was nice as well. He’s playing hard. – 8:40 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Cavs are sticking with the bully mentality, scoring 22 of 36 Q1 points in the painted area. All Cleveland here early over the Kings of Sacramento, and Isaac Okoro has 11 points. – 8:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Isaac Okoro has an early 1⃣1⃣ points in the first quarter! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/NICXpWwl8G – 8:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Bagley is attacking the lane now. Solid put back and then gets to the line on the next possession. – 8:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings came out timid. Overly concerned with the Cavs size in the paint. Down 10-3. – 8:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The Markksman gets us started!
📺 #CavsKings on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/K3buCa2K1q – 8:14 PM
The Markksman gets us started!
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Who’s ready for some Cavs basketball?! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/JQB44qKc5O – 8:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
👑 @Alex Len pic.twitter.com/98STa0p83T – 7:37 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings go with a bigger lineup tonight to match up against one of the biggest frontlines in the league.
Fox, Haliburton, Barnes, Bagley and Len will start tonight vs. CLE. – 7:32 PM
Kings go with a bigger lineup tonight to match up against one of the biggest frontlines in the league.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers – 12/11:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers – 12/11:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Cavaliers:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Alex Len – 7:31 PM
Kings starters vs. Cavaliers:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG’s season by the numbers 👀
19.2 PPG
7.4 APG
.471 FG%
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/dgMsLcal5l – 7:31 PM
DG’s season by the numbers 👀
19.2 PPG
7.4 APG
.471 FG%
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Consequence of doubleheader:
No postgame Shmurda.
By time Reggie Jackson went to postgame media, the room had been cleared. Los Angeles Kings are playing here in a couple hours so things are hastier at STAPLES than usual. – 7:13 PM
Consequence of doubleheader:
No postgame Shmurda.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ice is comin’ hot 🥶
Last night, @Isaac Okoro put up 16 PTS (7-10 FG), 3 REB and 1 BLK! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4vI1XWXSbF – 7:02 PM
Ice is comin’ hot 🥶
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
916 arriving in the 216 with style 💧 pic.twitter.com/FM1XQ87CcY – 6:59 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards 10-game schedule to close out 2021 is absolutely brutal, will be quite the litmus test
vs Jazz
at Nuggets
at Kings
at Suns
at Jazz
at Nets
at Knicks
vs 76ers
at Heat
vs Cavs – 6:56 PM
Wizards 10-game schedule to close out 2021 is absolutely brutal, will be quite the litmus test
vs Jazz
at Nuggets
at Kings
at Suns
at Jazz
at Nets
at Knicks
vs 76ers
at Heat
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry hints at a possible lineup change to combat the size of the Cavaliers, who start Lauri Markkanen (6-11), Evan Mobley (6-11) and Jarrett Allen (6-10). – 6:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The Starters vs. Sacramento! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/K0FrPkRAyp – 6:39 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Cavs and Kings play here in Cleveland tonight, both on second nights of a back to back. Cavs are 6-2 in their last eight, and all wins have been ass beatings: by at least 13 points. Kings have won three of four. – 6:07 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jarrett Allen over his last 11 games:
✅ 20.5 PPG
✅ 11.3 RPG
✅ 73.6 FG%
He is one of only four players since the ABA-NBA merger to average at least 20p/10r while shooting 70% from the field over an 11-game span.
The others are Artis Gilmore, Dwight Howard, and Clint Capela. pic.twitter.com/rPwyO3nSUp – 5:31 PM
Jarrett Allen over his last 11 games:
✅ 20.5 PPG
✅ 11.3 RPG
✅ 73.6 FG%
He is one of only four players since the ABA-NBA merger to average at least 20p/10r while shooting 70% from the field over an 11-game span.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Another night of Cavs hoops!
🆚 @Sacramento Kings
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/Kn8y3cwoIt – 4:30 PM
Another night of Cavs hoops!
🆚 @Sacramento Kings
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report: Kings at Cavaliers
Kings: OUT — Richaun Holmes (eye); Louis King (G League); Neemias Queta (G League); Jahmi’us Ramsey (G League); Robert Woodard II (G League).
Cavaliers: OUT — Collin Sexton (knee); RJ Nembhard Jr. (G League); Dylan Windler (G League). – 3:31 PM
Injury report: Kings at Cavaliers
Kings: OUT — Richaun Holmes (eye); Louis King (G League); Neemias Queta (G League); Jahmi’us Ramsey (G League); Robert Woodard II (G League).
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Officials called everything correctly in the last two minutes of the Kings’ 124-123 loss to the Hornets on Friday, per the L2M Report.
official.nba.com/l2m/L2MReport.… – 3:28 PM
Officials called everything correctly in the last two minutes of the Kings’ 124-123 loss to the Hornets on Friday, per the L2M Report.
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic look to maintain their offensive output from Wednesday (season-high 130 pts in Sacramento) while improving their defensive effort (allowed 142 to the Kings) when they take the floor against the Clippers today at 3:30 pm ET.
Preview: https://t.co/OhwSmc0Cq7 pic.twitter.com/B33i3XLYsC – 2:33 PM
The @Orlando Magic look to maintain their offensive output from Wednesday (season-high 130 pts in Sacramento) while improving their defensive effort (allowed 142 to the Kings) when they take the floor against the Clippers today at 3:30 pm ET.
