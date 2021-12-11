Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (18-7) play against the Washington Wizards (11-11) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday December 11, 2021
Utah Jazz 39, Washington Wizards 39 (Q2 05:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
on the push ➡️
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/c2LGHwyZOn – 7:54 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Official Scott Foster leaves the game after seemingly pulling something and Wizards-Jazz will continue with only 2 referees on the floor – 7:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Right now, Rudy and Don are a combined 9 of 13 shooting; everyone else is 5 of 21. Lots of guys looking tired on the road trip finale — the Jazz’s 3rd game in 4 nights. – 7:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Montrezl Harrell is back to doing Montrezl Harrell things. Terrific live dribble, off-hand pass from Deni Avdija pic.twitter.com/l7pnYTfOYi – 7:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Picture perfect 👌
#DCAboveAll | @Corey Kispert pic.twitter.com/WT8qai31aj – 7:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:10 remaining in the first half: the Jazz lead the Wizards 39-36 – 7:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Big minutes defensively coming for the Jazz without Gobert on the floor….didn’t go so good the first time he rested tonight – 7:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7:44 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead the Wizards 34-32 – 7:44 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Davis Bertans (2/2) and Corey Kispert (2/2) are perfect from 3P tonight — both with 6 points off the bench. – 7:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley mentioned at shootaround this morning that the Jazz are making it a point to try and get Rudy more involved offensively. He’s already got 10p vs. the Wiz. – 7:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Both Davis Bertans and Corey Kispert are 2-for-2 from three to start out tonight. The Wizards would like to see this happen more often this season. – 7:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Davis Bertans and Corey Kispert are each 2-2 from 3 to start Wizards-Jazz, a welcome sight for Washington – 7:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell and Gobert are the only guys playing with real pop so far….the rest of the roster is kinda sleepwalking, which is understandable…this has been a really long trip – 7:41 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Game 2 of tweeting “Ocho, sink-o” until the internet is no longer mad
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ec2YSOsqZZ – 7:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Big Fella coming through 🗣
#TakeNote | @Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/78PlaKsjz6 – 7:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Jazz 28, Wizards 24
Gafford: 6 pts., 2 rebs.
Bertans: 6 pts., 2/2 on 3PAs
Avdija: 4 pts., 3 rebs.
Mitchell: 12 pts., 2 assts.
FTAs: Jazz 6/6, Wizards 0/0
FG%: Jazz 39%, Wizards 46% – 7:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Jazz lead the Wizards 28-24
Gafford: 6p, 3r
Bertans: 6p
Mitchell: 12p – 7:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 28, Wizards 24. After falling behind for the first time since 6-5, Utah closes on a 7-2 run. Don has 12p; Gafford and Bertans with 6p apiece for Washington. – 7:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 28-24 Jazz after one. Donovan Mitchell leads all scorers with 12 pts. 18 PITP for Wiz already, Jazz are 4-for-13 from 3PT. Bertans 2-2 3PT. – 7:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First quarter done here in DC….the Jazz lead the Wizards 28-24…..Mitchell with 12 to lead all scorers….Gobert with six and five rebounds – 7:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
A windmill off the put-back?!?! 🤯🤯
@Daniel Gafford is unreal 👀 pic.twitter.com/hiRfTtVu6H – 7:33 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A) Raul Neto still good at basketball
B) Jazz need to get bodies on rolling rebounders, they had been doing well at that
C) Appreciate that AT&T SportsNet has decided to put the ’90s filter on this broadcast – 7:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rough stretch for the Jazz, as the offense has cooled down a bit, and the defensive intensity has let up a bit. Wizards — who are excellent scoring inside — already have 16 PITP. Utah leads 21-19, w/3:10 left 1Q. – 7:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Raul Neto has always been really good off the bounce. He’s developed into the perfect backup point guard in this league. The Jazz lead the Wizards 21-19 with 3:10 remaining in the first quarter. They haven’t been good defensively in the last 10 possessions – 7:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford with a semi-windmill putback slam 😳. pic.twitter.com/prQu8RMUfS – 7:29 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
What Instagram filter is AT&T Sports using for this Jazz broadcast? – 7:25 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Davis Bertans switches onto Donovan Mitchell… pic.twitter.com/UCmpMZDwFR – 7:24 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
The big Donovan Mitchell fan club here tonight all go to school with Donovan’s sister Jordan. Pretty cool. – 7:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Dropping it off for the roll man 👌
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/KQRxG1meMj – 7:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
10 quick points 🕷
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/4ugPafAS3c – 7:21 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Wizards are #1 team in NBA at denying three point shots. Jazz have taken 7 of their first 9 shots as three point shots.
Jazz lead 14-8 – 7:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
During the Wizards’ recent slide, they’ve had a trend of falling behind early by double-digits and never catching up. At the first timeout, Jazz lead 14-8 with 6:48 left 1Q. Don’s been on a roll early — 10p on 3-4 shooting. – 7:20 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Spence has to make someone pay on the defensive switch by Utah.
Gaff sets the screen, Gobert picks up Spence 1v1, Spence backs it out, Gaff posts up on Conley, the ball is swung to KCP.
Turnover. – 7:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell’s straight up been on a roll these last two weeks. He has 10 in the first five minutes of this one. Has crossed KCP twice. Jazz lead Washington 14-8 – 7:19 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
First timeout with 6:48 left in the first quarter
Donovan Mitchell: 10
Washington Wizards: 8 – 7:19 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Large group of Jazz (and more specifically Donovan Mitchell) fans here in DC pic.twitter.com/YELYQ56tYR – 7:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lot of Donovan Mitchell fans in the crowd tonight pic.twitter.com/0iCn8c0U2Z – 7:16 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I don’t actually know if Rudy Gobert is good at defense, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope just shot a layup over the backboard trying to score around him. – 7:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope taking high off the glass to new levels on this layup attempt pic.twitter.com/6B5NxtlrZl – 7:15 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Something funky with Donovan Mitchell’s right ankle/foot area after shooting a 3. Flexing it multiple times kinda shaking it out – 7:13 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Don put KCP on skates and drained a shot, but came down a little awkwardly and is flexing his foot a bit. – 7:13 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Looks like Donovan Mitchell may have turned his right ankle on that 3-pointer – 7:12 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope guarding Donovan Mitchell, Deni Avdija on Bojan Bogdanovic, and Spencer Dinwiddie on Mike Conley to start the game defensively. – 7:11 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
My first time being back at the Wizards arena since COVID hit and there used to be this one dude on the dance team that just went for it so hard every time and I really really hope he’s still here. I love him. – 7:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ!!!!!!!!!! THE WASHINGTON WIZARDS!!!!! BASKETBALL ISSSSSS STARRTTTTIIINNGGGGGG NOOWWWWWWWWW!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iVnRmBrXx4 – 7:08 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Utah over Manhattan, 96-62, after the ugly loss at TCU on Wednesday.
Utes settled in after Manhattan made it tough for a little bit. More coming: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 7:02 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Last stop! Send good vibes 🔋
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/yt9H2LA42Z – 6:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards 10-game schedule to close out 2021 is absolutely brutal, will be quite the litmus test
vs Jazz
at Nuggets
at Kings
at Suns
at Jazz
at Nets
at Knicks
vs 76ers
at Heat
vs Cavs – 6:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Good number of Utah Jazz fans in the building at Capital One Arena – 6:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No injuries for the Sixers tonight for their game against the Warriors, according to Doc Rivers. No lingering concerns about Joel Embiid’s abdominal issue that bothered him during Thursday’s loss here in Philly to the Jazz, either. – 6:47 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Branden Carlson and Marco Anthony sit at the 10:02 mark with Utah up 24.
Neither should have to reenter. – 6:34 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
First 5+ of the second half between Utah and Manhattan have largely been a slog.
Utes are in control up 15. – 6:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Cozying up to watch your team > > >
📺 Jazz Pregame Show at 4:30 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM pic.twitter.com/LQ3tBclwmR – 6:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
1️⃣ hour until game time!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s Wizards-Jazz at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are in town. Kyle Kuzma is out due to Covid protocols, so Deni Avdija is starting.
Here are my 3 keys to the game: pic.twitter.com/rxIKEl2JUB – 5:57 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime: Utah 47, Manhattan 30.
The last 7+ of the first half was all Utes.
Branden Carlson has 11, Both Gach had all of his 10 in the first 3:30. – 5:54 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Impressive defensive first half for Utah, which has held Manhattan’s leading scorer, Jose Perez, to four points and 0-for-6 shooting.
Jaspers 32% from the floor late in the first half. – 5:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Working on the weekend.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Ax23CpmmMd – 5:50 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
When asked how Kyle Kuzma is feeling, Wes Unseld Jr. said Kuzma is “feeling fine.” “So that’s a good sign,” Unseld added. “Our biggest concern is his health — obviously, the health of our staff, players.” – 5:47 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah has asserted some control over the last 2-3 minutes. Making more of an effort to run, showing more patience. The lead is 10. – 5:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Deni Avdija will start in place of Kyle Kuzma (health and safety protocols) tonight vs. Utah, per Coach Unseld. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/CAehDfmKXy – 5:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Kyle Kuzma is “feeling fine.” So, sounds like no symptoms. Unseld Jr. is not sure if he will travel with the team tomorrow. – 5:26 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Kyle Kuzma (health and safety protocols) out tonight, the Wizards will start Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford against the Jazz, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:26 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with his first start under Wes Unseld Jr. after starting 32 of 54 games his rookie season – 5:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he is under the impression a false positive has been ruled out for Kyle Kuzma, but he was not 100% sure. – 5:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr, on the Jazz: “This is a scary team with the points they are pouring in. Can we take away some of the 3s? Can we eliminate some of the coverage mistakes?” – 5:22 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija will start in Kyle Kuzma’s place tonight at the four. – 5:22 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Deni Avdija will start in Kyle Kuzma’s (health & safety protocols) tonight v. Utah. – 5:22 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija will start in Kyle Kuzma’s place tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Kuzma is in the league’s health and safety protocols. – 5:22 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Manhattan will press, trap and generally make life uncomfortable, Utah has done an acceptable job of dealing with it thus far.
Utes up, 18-12, at the under-12. – 5:21 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Lahat Thioune and Lazar Stefanovic are coming out of the under-16 as Utah leads Manhattan, 12-6.
Both Gach with triples on consecutive trips up the floor, he has a quick 10 on 4-for-4 shooting. – 5:12 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
For Utah this afternoon: Rollie Worster, Both Gach, Marco Anthony, Riley Battin, Branden Carlson.
David Jenkins Jr. will come off the bench for the first time. Can’t hurt, Jenkins has been struggling last couple of outings. – 4:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Montrezl Harrell’s scoring has dropped off lately after he began the season with 20 straight double-figure games. Wes Unseld Jr. explained how teams are guarding him differently. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 4:35 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Checking in from the Huntsman Center.
Manhattan College senior guard Samir Stewart will sit this afternoon due to injury.
That’s 8.4 points PPG and 39% from 3-point range unavailable today vs. the University of Utah. – 3:45 PM
Checking in from the Huntsman Center.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After previously appearing in a COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy documentary, NBA Hall of Famer and Utah Jazz legend John Stockton is now praising unvaccinated Nets star Kyrie Irving and railing against pharmaceutical companies in a new podcast appearance. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| @nayocampbell catches up with @Rudy Gobert before tonight’s game to talk finishing the road trip, team defense & providing Christmas for 100 children this year 🎅
“100 kids are going to have a lot of Christmas gifts this year.”
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/DWtn7qMoiP – 2:50 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Garrison Mathews hit 6 threes last night. His numbers through 12 G: 13.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 48.1 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (3.2/7.6).
While it’s happening elsewhere, it’s a good sign the Wizards front office spotted his talent as an undrafted player out of Lipscomb. pic.twitter.com/neLeFOlgbB – 2:49 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
SOLD OUT! Jazz fans showed up for the Warren Lotas drop 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VLDLau5Qxh – 2:34 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Rudy Gobert
Last 6 games: +111
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro has scored in the single digits twice all season
The first was against Boston early in the season, where he followed it up with a 29 point night against Utah
The second time: last game against Milwaukee
Expect a bounce back tonight – 2:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KCP has been lighting it up from beyond the arc lately!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/LDghmEkYNL – 2:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Two guards that can light up the scoreboard.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/DKKQnA80Pe – 1:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Kyle Kuzma now in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, as announced a short while ago by the Wizards, who on the team’s roster must step up in his absence? This quick piece, now online at @TheAthletic, answers that question.
theathletic.com/news/wizards-k… – 1:40 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
At Media Day, Kyle Kuzma when asked about his vaccine status said “that’s personal.”
He then elaborated that somethings are just private whether he has gotten vaccinated or not
youtu.be/u9BQOl98dsk?t=… – 1:40 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Let’s close out this road trip 📍
⏰ 5 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/OEdpNd5BYs – 1:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols tracker: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma added to league list, out Saturday vs. Jazz
https://t.co/L2X0kwSaa6 pic.twitter.com/3YqX1l3PdE – 1:27 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has entered health and safety protocols and is out tonight vs the Jazz, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/pC5S2iv7Pw – 1:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Spencer Dinwiddie leads the Wizards with a 28.4% assist percentage this season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/uz3pzWnzTx – 1:15 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal on his reaction to learning Russell Westbrook wanted out. Also, he reveals how much money he’s missed out on due to All-NBA snubs. All this and more topics with the star on @YahooSports Posted Up w/ C. Haynes pod.
🎧: https://t.co/Tfx91n0o3j pic.twitter.com/puP6bPiWab – 1:00 PM
