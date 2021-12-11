Zion Williamson likely to be shut down from basketball activities

Shams Charania: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson continues to experience soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot and is likely to be shut down from basketball activities for time being, sources tell me and @Will Guillory.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Tests indicate Zion Williamson is experiencing “regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal,” per Pelicans. Zion’s rehab will be scaled back for an extended period. – 3:59 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Here’s the official statement from the Pelicans on Zion Williamson’s foot pic.twitter.com/Ftbcpy9gtF – 3:59 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Pelicans statement on Zion Williamson: “After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot … (imaging) showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal.” Williamson’s training will be reduced for an extended period “for further bone healing,” team says. – 3:58 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Looking forward to explaining the whole mess of the Zion situation to the bartender at Mister Mao tonight and how it’s everyone’s fault – 3:58 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Oh boy, from the Pelicans:
“After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot, Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal.” – 3:58 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans say “imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing” in Zion Williamson’s right foot and that the “intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period.” pic.twitter.com/mnMBy9Fuym – 3:57 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson experienced a setback, team says. His foot showed a regression in the bone healing and training will be reduced for an extended period. – 3:57 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Statement from the New Orleans Pelicans on Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/75shXGtlsI – 3:55 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the season is pretty enjoyable, which is wild when you consider the amount of talent that’s entirely off screen: zion, kawhi, kyrie, klay, simmons, etc. – 3:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson is still experiencing soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot and is likely to be shut down from basketball activities for the time being, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. – 3:37 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson continues to experience soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot and is likely to be shut down from basketball activities for time being, sources tell me and @Will Guillory. – 3:37 PM
Andrew Lopez: Zion Williamson will be dialed back in his rehab process from surgery on his fractured right foot. Williamson’s bone has not healed the way the team expected and he will take some time off before proceeding, sources tell ESPN. It’s unclear when he will return to the court. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / December 11, 2021
Christian Clark: Zion Williamson will be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @NOLAnews. He is still experiencing soreness in his right foot. Forward has missed more games (87) than he’s played in (85) since the Pels took him No. 1 overall. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / December 11, 2021
Oleh Kosel: Zion Williamson is still receiving treatment and “the Pelicans haven’t progressed him yet,” per Willie Green. As for whether the soreness has dissipated in his right foot: “Somewhat, but there’s still some things he’s dealing with and he’s trying to work through.” -via Twitter @OlehKosel / December 7, 2021