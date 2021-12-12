Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (18-8) play against the Detroit Pistons (21-21) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 12, 2021
Brooklyn Nets 14, Detroit Pistons 8 (Q1 07:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
7⃣ + 6⃣ = 1⃣ bucket
#Pistons | @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/ka5AqhDk0r – 6:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nets 14, Pistons 6 with 7:35 to play in the first. Cade has 4 points on 2-3 shooting. The rest of the team is 1-6 – 6:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Nets 14, #Pistons 6, 7:35 1Q
Cunningham: 4 pts
Diallo: 2 pts, 1 stl, 2 fouls – 6:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey with a timeout. Nets up eight early. Diallo has two fouls. Cunningham with four points. – 6:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Follow my boy @James Edwards III for any Detroit needs tonight. – 6:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Blake Griffin has only appeared in one of Brooklyn’s last eight games. Wonder if we’ll see him tonight since Harden is resting – 6:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Let’s hoop.
@UWMLife | @UWMLending pic.twitter.com/6mZReROdPT – 6:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pregame read: The Pistons have regressed in several areas compared to last season. Fans are growing frustrated. Where should the concern level be?
Column on the rebuild still being on track, even if the road has been uneven so far
freep.com/story/sports/n… freep.com/restricted/?re… – 6:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Detroit. Nets-Pistons tip shortly. No James Harden, but Kevin Durant and co. should be enough against 4-21 Detroit. Paul Millsap is away from the team, but Steve Nash expects him back Monday. More Clax as a result? Maybe some Blake? Updates to come. – 6:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 MVP
🏆 2x Champ
💎 NBA Top 75
Kevin Durant has already accomplished so much, so what still drives him?
His manager @Rich Kleiman talks KD’s motivation with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/qkaaVHVY9m – 5:51 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at DAL 12/13
PJ Washington (illness, non-COVID) is questionable
LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Ish Smith are in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols and are OUT
#AllFly – 5:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hamidou Diallo will get his first start of the season tonight alongside Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart – 5:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First five hittin’ the hardwood 💥
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/RhoidzdJxx – 5:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hamidou Diallo gets the start in place of the injured Jerami Grant. – 5:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Looks like Hamidou Diallo will get the start for #Pistons, along with Hayes, Cunningham, Bey and Stewart.
#DFS – 5:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Detroit: Mills, Bembry, Durant, Johnson and Aldridge. – 5:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nets starting their ninth different starting lineup this season: Patty Mills, DeAndre’ Bembry, Kevin Durant, James Johnson and LaMarcus Aldridge. James Harden (rest) is out tonight. – 5:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Patty Mills, DeAndre’ Bembry, Kevin Durant, James Johnson and LaMarcus Aldridge start for the #Nets tonight. It’s Brooklyn’s ninth different starting lineup this season, with 11 different Nets having started at least one game. #Pistons #NBA – 5:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Pistons:
👷🏽♂️Patty Mills
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
🪣Kevin Durant
💨James Johnson
🎯LaMarcus Aldridge – 5:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Pistons Game:
▪️Brooklyn has held Detroit to an average of 91 PPG in their first two meetings.
▪️The Pistons haven’t won a game since Nov.17.
▪️James Harden, Paul Millsap, Kyrie Irving & Joe Harris are out. – 5:29 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Ride with @Grady & me for @Brooklyn Nets v @Detroit Pistons on @YESNetwork ! #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/w6FjY3zdHl – 5:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Livers is listed as inactive tonight, but Jamorko Pickett is activce. – 5:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jamorko Pickett is active tonight. Isaiah Livers is inactive – 5:21 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pistons’ Jerami Grant to miss at least six weeks with sprained thumb nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/12/pis… – 5:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Brooklyn Nets: pic.twitter.com/vMZIN3wO96 – 4:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Isaiah Livers and Jamorko Pickett are available to help fill the void for Jerami Grant. – 4:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Livers and Pickett are up with the Pistons. Said they’ll have a chance to help make up for Jerami’s absence. – 4:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said they’re bringing up Isaiah Livers and Jamorko Pickett to add depth – 4:48 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says they won’t rely on one guy to make up for Jerami Grant’s absence: “It’ll be a collective effort.” – 4:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Hamidou Diallo: “He’ll play some 4, Trey can play some 4, Josh has played some 4. It’ll be all hands on deck.” – 4:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Hamidou Diallo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson are all options at power forward with Jerami Grant out – 4:46 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s great for his confidence to recognize who he can be in this league — He deserves minutes.”
⁃Steve Nash on Nic Claxton. – 4:35 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
“He’s a high level defender when he wants to be — Thats a big burden to carry.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kevin Durant. – 4:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He was open to it — We’ll miss him tonight.”
⁃Steve Nash on resting James Harden. – 4:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says Paul Millsap is expected to rejoin the Nets tomorrow. He’s out tonight for personal reasons. – 4:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Steve Nash on Detroit: “They’re a well-coached team and play rally hard. Every time we play them it seems to be close.” – 4:30 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They’re well coached and they play really hard.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Detroit Pistons. – 4:30 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The first Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant was listed among The Ringer’s top five NBA teams of the decade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/06/18/war… – 4:00 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
pick up the phone, we’ve got fresh Nets content 📱 pic.twitter.com/og965VgDtJ – 3:56 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Mills throws high to Jordan on 4th down. Seahawks ball up 27-13, 6:16 left. King has returned to the game for #Texans – 3:51 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic had 41 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 122-111 win over the Pistons in Mexico City.
Doncic became the first (and still only) player in NBA history to record multiple 40-point triple-doubles before his 21st birthday. pic.twitter.com/y9BkkPh6zB – 3:01 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Great job by Mills facing an unblocked rusher, able to get the screen pass off to Freeman, gains 11 yards. #Texans – 2:50 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#Pistons Legend and #NBA75 Anniversary Team Honoree, Dave Bing, will be signing autographs at Power Hour, presented by @DiscountTire. Doors open at 4:30! pic.twitter.com/O2cF4loZV0 – 2:45 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The NBA has fined Kevin Durant $25,000 “for directing obscene language toward a fan” during Friday’s game against the Hawks.
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
The Detroit #Lions announce their inactivates at Denver: WR Trinity Benson, QB David Blough, RB D’Andre Swift, OLB Julian Okwara, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, TE T.J. Hockenson es.pn/3GB7qSV – 2:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant was just fined $25,000 for this pic.twitter.com/O3529YoBCz – 2:23 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Mills scrambles for 5 yds on 3rd down, but goes out of bounds, so #Texans will punt with 1:07 left & Seahawks keep their 1 remaining timeout. – 2:16 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bucks win easily in New York, 112-97.
20-9-11 for Giannis.
They head to Boston for a back-to-back against the Celtics tomorrow night.
Milwaukee has won 12 of 14 and moved into 2nd place in the East, just a game behind Brooklyn. – 2:14 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant fined $25K for directing obscene language toward fan sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 2:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
To this point, league is focused on number of bodies—not which bodies—available for games to be played. Teams need to have 8.
As of now, Bulls have 9 for Tuesday and Coby White’s window opens before Pistons game.
Details here: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:07 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Bulls guard Coby White is returning to the team’s facility today for the first time since testing positive for Covid on Dec. 1, sources tell ESPN. White will start ramping up his return to play. Bulls play Pistons on Tuesday and Raptors on Thursday. – 2:06 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for “directing obscene language toward a fan” during the Nets win in Atlanta.
I’m sure that amount will stop him from every doing that again… – 1:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan. The incident took place with :28 left in the second quarter of the #Nets’ 113-105 win over the #Hawks on Dec. 10 at State Farm Arena. #NBA – 1:48 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan in Atlanta. – 1:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA says Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan. – 1:46 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons’ Jerami Grant out at least six weeks with thumb injury: https://t.co/EzQEBu6NYh pic.twitter.com/LGG0vENzX6 – 1:10 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hamidou Diallo with the pick 6 🏈
Dunk of the Week presented by @DraftKings. pic.twitter.com/FE2fdAl3Pc – 1:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Pistons leading scorer Jerami Grant sidelined with ligament sprain in right thumb, will be reevaluated in six weeks
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
With 9 players in league COVID protocols, the Bulls are down to 9 players for Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The league minimum for postponement is 8 available players. – 12:50 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The Bulls do have nine healthy players available at the moment, including two-ways.
Both Coby White and Javonte Green could be eligible to come out of quarantine Tues vs DET.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: Pistons announce sprained UCL ligament in right thumb for Jerami Grant. Will be re-evaluated in six weeks: pic.twitter.com/NPzGG60xWS – 12:43 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls had 11 players available vs. Heat last night. With Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr., they’re down to nine (as of this exact moment) — with nine in protocols and Patrick Williams injured
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Under league rules, the Bulls need to have eight eligible players vs. the Pistons on Tuesday. There have been no Covid-related postponements in the NBA this season, but the Bulls outbreak — with LaVine and Troy Brown the latest — continues and postponements could be an option. – 12:39 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
To sum up, Bulls have these 9 players in protocols: White, Green, DeRozan, Thomas, Jones Jr., Dosunmu, Johnson, LaVine, Brown Jr.
Plus two broadcasters in Stacey King and Bill Wennington.
White and Green have windows open this week to return.
Bulls play Pistons Tuesday. – 12:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Pistons say test results performed yesterday on Jerami Grant’s hand revealed a UCL ligament sprain of the right thumb. The injury occurred during the second quarter of Detroit’s game at New Orleans on Dec. 10. Grant will be re-evaluated in six weeks. – 12:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It’s absolutely insane that the Pistons, I believe, haven’t had one player in protocols since the start of last season. Tight ship. Guys not chancing it. – 12:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
NEWS: The #Pistons announced today that test results performed yesterday on Jerami Grant’s hand revealed a UCL ligament sprain of the right thumb. The injury occurred during the second quarter of our game at New Orleans on December 10. (1/2) – 12:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons announce that Jerami Grant has a UCL ligament sprain in the right thumb.
He’ll be out for at least 6 weeks, when he’ll be re-evaluated. – 12:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pistons say Jerami Grant is out at least six weeks after sustaining a UCL ligament sprain of the right thumb this week.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announce Jerami Grant will be re-evaluated in six weeks after suffering a UCL ligament sprain in his right thumb on Friday. Positions him to return toward the end of January pic.twitter.com/55OU2sc4WF – 12:26 PM
Jerami Grant @JeramiGrant
If y’all only knew what was going on behind the scenes @playersonlynft👀
You’re gonna see us EVERYWHERE. This is a movement of us athletes, not a drop. If you rocking with us, you’re family! @garvee us athletes are here, let’s build together🌊
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant is out tonight (obviously), but Isaiah Livers is questionable. Jamorko Pickett isn’t listed as being on G League assignment, meaning he could be with the main roster tonight – 12:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have recalled Kai Jones from the @greensboroswarm.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/TFpB1BkLBH – 12:00 PM
