Coby White back after testing positive for COVID-19

Adrian Wojnarowski: Bulls guard Coby White is returning to the team’s facility today for the first time since testing positive for Covid on Dec. 1, sources tell ESPN. White will start ramping up his return to play. Bulls play Pistons on Tuesday and Raptors on Thursday.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
To this point, league is focused on number of bodies—not which bodies—available for games to be played. Teams need to have 8.
As of now, Bulls have 9 for Tuesday and Coby White’s window opens before Pistons game.
Details here: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…2:07 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Bulls guard Coby White is returning to the team’s facility today for the first time since testing positive for Covid on Dec. 1, sources tell ESPN. White will start ramping up his return to play. Bulls play Pistons on Tuesday and Raptors on Thursday. – 2:06 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The Bulls do have nine healthy players available at the moment, including two-ways.
Both Coby White and Javonte Green could be eligible to come out of quarantine Tues vs DET.
The league had been using 8 players as the minimum for postponing games – 12:47 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Well, Coby White reached 10 days in protocols today, Javonte Green will get there Mon. So it’s conceivable #Bulls could have some players back by the time they host Detroit on Tue, but too soon to tell. – 10:10 PM

