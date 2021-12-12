USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Andre Drummond moves past Johnny Green and more

Daily statistical milestones: Andre Drummond moves past Johnny Green and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Andre Drummond moves past Johnny Green and more

December 12, 2021- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Andre Drummond No. 52 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Johnny Green with 9,091 rebounds. He’s now 70 away from Artis Gilmore

Mike Conley No. 63 in assists now

Moved ahead of Jose Manuel Calderon with 5,153 assists. He’s now 22 away from Sleepy Floyd

Buddy Hield No. 67 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Derek Fisher, Hidayet Turkoglu and Dell Curry with 1,249 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from CJ Miles and Shane Battier

Mike Conley No. 73 in steals now

Moved ahead of Latrell Sprewell with 1,295 steals. He’s now 15 away from Kyle Lowry

Hassan Whiteside No. 85 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Mychal Thompson and Al Horford with 1,074 blocks. He’s now 12 away from Thurl Bailey

Kyle Lowry No. 152 in points now

Moved ahead of Purvis Short with 14,608 points. He’s now 36 away from Jamaal Wilkes and Jason Richardson

Zach LaVine No. 154 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Darrell Armstrong, Tobias Harris, Jose Manuel Calderon and George McCloud with 925 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Raymond Felton

Reggie Jackson No. 174 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of OJ Mayo and Arron Afflalo with 855 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Justin Holiday

Donovan Mitchell No. 190 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Anthony Morrow, Doug Christie and Rex Chapman with 808 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Avery Bradley

Kevin Love No. 194 in points now

Moved ahead of Dave Cowens with 13,525 points. He’s now 40 away from Mike Conley

Andrew Wiggins No. 211 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marcus Thornton and Mark Jackson with 737 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Monta Ellis

Draymond Green No. 212 in steals now

Moved ahead of Allen Leavell with 930 steals. He’s now 1 away from Darrell Griffith

Andre Drummond No. 215 in steals now

Moved ahead of George McGinnis and Spud Webb with 924 steals. He’s now tied with Sidney Moncrief

Davis Bertans No. 229 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kerry Kittles with 696 three-pointers. He’s now 12 away from Kelly Olynyk and Jeff Teague

Nikola Jokic No. 246 in assists now

Moved ahead of Bob Dandridge with 2,849 assists. He’s now 2 away from Jim Jackson

Hassan Whiteside No. 249 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Don Nelson and Jack Coleman with 5,193 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Jim Chones


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from December 11:
– N. Jokic: 35 pts, 17 reb, 8 ast
– Z. LaVine: 33 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast
– D. Mitchell: 28 pts, 4 ast, 2 stl
– D. Dedmon: 20 pts, 12 reb, +22
– R. Gobert: 20 pts, 11 reb, +14
– J. Allen: 19 pts, 11 reb, 3 blk
– K. Lowry: 16 pts, 14 ast, +26 – 9:50 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 118-92 victory over the Bulls: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. COVID now an increasing Heat concern.
2. More rotation adjustments with Martin out.
3. Lowry gets to the point.
4. Robinson finds mark, makes mark.
5. Threes fall again. – 8:08 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Winderman’s view: Kyle Lowry shows what leadership looks like, plus other Heat-Bulls thoughts sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…8:08 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Andre Drummond and the bench unit gave the team a huge lift. They received high praise after the win. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/12/six… via @SixersWire #NBA1:15 AM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider Top Rookies on Sat
Evan Mobley, 15 pts, 15 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk
Alperen Sengun, 15 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast, 1 stl, 3 blk
Franz Wagner, 20 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk
Davion Mitchell, 14 pts, 1 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl
Bones Hyland, 16 pts, 1 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl – 12:03 AM
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond “Are you not ENTERTAINED….. isn’t this why you are here”
Great Team Win @Philadelphia 76ers 🦍 – 11:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 118-92 victory over the Bulls: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. COVID now an increasing concern.
2. More rotation adjustments with Martin out.
3. Lowry gets to the point.
4. Robinson finds mark, makes mark.
5. Threes fall again. – 11:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Kyle Lowry on adjusting without Jimmy and Bam:
“It’s been tough. Those are our stars…We’ve got guys that are just continually stepping up.” – 11:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Kyle Lowry on his assists tonight:
“I give the credit to those guys for making the shots…I don’t get assists if those guys don’t make shots.” – 11:20 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly #Sixers center Andre Drummond: ‘That’s what (Matisse Thybulle) does – he played a great game tonight.’ – 11:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 In the first quarter tonight, Duncan Robinson had 5 field goal makes- 3 triples and 2 twos
All 5 were assisted by Kyle Lowry – 11:04 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA Sixers outscore Warriors 32-20 in the 4th quarter for a very impressive 102-93 win, despite Embiid struggling offensively for most of the first 3 quarters. Contributions up and down the roster, Drummond’s best game as a Sixer and a masterful defensive performance from Thybulle. – 10:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps It’s now Sixers 23, Warriors 10 in the fourth quarter. Philly has been awesome defensively, though Golden State has had both Curry and Wiggins miss wide open corner 3s, too. Philly leads by 10 with 3:15 to go. – 10:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Duncan Robinson on Kyle Lowry:
“He’s so unselfish. He has a unique ability to just find people in little moments, little windows…He’s a luxury to play with.”
“When he’a aggressive, that’s when I feel he’s at his best.” – 10:46 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Andre Drummond has been a plus-19 in this game and Shake Milton is a plus-21. Joel Embiid is a minus-16. That’s mind boggling to me. Normally, it’s the other way around. #Sixers10:42 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael Drummond defending a non-shooter (Green) 18 ft from rim and falling for a fake pitch to allow Green to drive and dunk is peak Drummond v a small 5. Know your personnel. Drop and contain. Green isnt taking that shot. If he does, that’s a win even if he makes it🤦🏾‍♂️ #SixersWarriors10:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA “Throughout my whole life I’ve kinda been on winning teams or always didn’t lose that many games. So I’m learning a lot just by going through some adversity here.” -Davion Mitchell – 10:36 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA Not sure I’ve ever seen Andre Drummond trap like this – 10:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors a -22 in Bjelica’s 12 minutes. Tough for the Warriors to play this Sixers frontline — 48 minutes of either Embiid or Drummond — without either Draymond or Looney on the floor. Lack of center depth showing tonight. – 10:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps Joel Embiid is minus-16 and Andre Drummond is plus-16 so far tonight — just as everyone expected. – 10:26 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon The Cavs hold on to beat Sacramento, 117-103, for their seventh win in nine games. All of the wins have been by 13 or more points. Darius Garland with 16 points and a career high 13 assists. Isaac Okoro led with 20 points. Buddy Hield had 21 for the Kings. – 10:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Kyle Lowry on the dunks by Strus and Dedmon in this one:
“They were cute.” – 10:23 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann Handily winning the Drummond minutes while getting torched with Embiid in the game, just like we all expected. – 10:22 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin The bench gave a huge lift there. Andre Drummond and Furkan Korkmaz made some shots at the end of the 3rd and Philly is within 73-70 heading into the final 12 minutes. #Sixers10:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Winderman’s view: Lowry shows what leadership looks like, plus other Heat-Bulls thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…10:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 🚨New Piece🚨
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Bulls
Lowry, Robinson, Dedmon lead Heat
@5ReasonsSportsfivereasonssports.com/news/five-take…10:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Final: Heat 118, Bulls 92
LaVine: 33 pts (8th 30-point game), 7 reb, 4 ast
Vucevic: 10 pts, 3-15 FG
Shorthanded Bulls lose second straight in a rout, fall to 17-10
Heat, sans Butler and Bam, were banged up tonight too – 10:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Heat 118, Bulls 92
LaVine 33 pts, 7 rebs; 7-11 from 3
Vucevic 3-15 FGs
Robinson 26 pts
Lowry 16 pts, 14 assists
Dedmon 20 pts, 12 rebs – 10:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 On nights like this, if Kyle Lowry plays like he did early, he won’t need to play the 4th
Feels like that is clicking – 10:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse The Heat have beaten the Bucks and Bulls in back-to-back games without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
Kyle Lowry in those 2 games:
— 22 PTS, 13 AST, 4 3PT
— 16 PTS, 14 AST, 4 3PT (in 3 quarters) pic.twitter.com/Pm7wTzkVBE10:10 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Interesting marketing concept: Come for Stephen Curry. Stay for Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. – 10:09 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon Cleveland’s 29-point halftime lead over Sacramento is down to 10. Buddy Hield has 19 points off the Kings’ bench. There is 6:30 left. – 10:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee Another 3-pointer by Buddy Hield. The Kings are within 10 with 6:50 remaining after trailing by 29. – 10:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop This is LaVine’s 8th 30-point game – 10:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA Buddy Hield triple. Kings within…13. 8:20 remaining in the fourth. – 10:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Nope, he’s running LaVine, the Vooch and Lonzo back out there down 24 with 7:15 left. – 9:59 PM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home