Daily statistical milestones: Andre Drummond moves past Johnny Green and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Andre Drummond No. 52 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Johnny Green with 9,091 rebounds. He’s now 70 away from Artis Gilmore
Mike Conley No. 63 in assists now
Moved ahead of Jose Manuel Calderon with 5,153 assists. He’s now 22 away from Sleepy Floyd
Buddy Hield No. 67 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Derek Fisher, Hidayet Turkoglu and Dell Curry with 1,249 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from CJ Miles and Shane Battier
Mike Conley No. 73 in steals now
Moved ahead of Latrell Sprewell with 1,295 steals. He’s now 15 away from Kyle Lowry
Hassan Whiteside No. 85 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Mychal Thompson and Al Horford with 1,074 blocks. He’s now 12 away from Thurl Bailey
Kyle Lowry No. 152 in points now
Moved ahead of Purvis Short with 14,608 points. He’s now 36 away from Jamaal Wilkes and Jason Richardson
Zach LaVine No. 154 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Darrell Armstrong, Tobias Harris, Jose Manuel Calderon and George McCloud with 925 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Raymond Felton
Reggie Jackson No. 174 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of OJ Mayo and Arron Afflalo with 855 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Justin Holiday
Donovan Mitchell No. 190 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Anthony Morrow, Doug Christie and Rex Chapman with 808 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Avery Bradley
Kevin Love No. 194 in points now
Moved ahead of Dave Cowens with 13,525 points. He’s now 40 away from Mike Conley
Andrew Wiggins No. 211 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marcus Thornton and Mark Jackson with 737 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Monta Ellis
Draymond Green No. 212 in steals now
Moved ahead of Allen Leavell with 930 steals. He’s now 1 away from Darrell Griffith
Andre Drummond No. 215 in steals now
Moved ahead of George McGinnis and Spud Webb with 924 steals. He’s now tied with Sidney Moncrief
Davis Bertans No. 229 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kerry Kittles with 696 three-pointers. He’s now 12 away from Kelly Olynyk and Jeff Teague
Nikola Jokic No. 246 in assists now
Moved ahead of Bob Dandridge with 2,849 assists. He’s now 2 away from Jim Jackson
Hassan Whiteside No. 249 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Don Nelson and Jack Coleman with 5,193 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Jim Chones
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
1. COVID now an increasing Heat concern.
2. More rotation adjustments with Martin out.
3. Lowry gets to the point.
4. Robinson finds mark, makes mark.
5. Threes fall again. – 8:08 AM
Evan Mobley, 15 pts, 15 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk
Alperen Sengun, 15 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast, 1 stl, 3 blk
Franz Wagner, 20 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk
Davion Mitchell, 14 pts, 1 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl
Bones Hyland, 16 pts, 1 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl – 12:03 AM
Great Team Win @Philadelphia 76ers 🦍 – 11:49 PM
1. COVID now an increasing concern.
2. More rotation adjustments with Martin out.
3. Lowry gets to the point.
4. Robinson finds mark, makes mark.
5. Threes fall again. – 11:22 PM
“It’s been tough. Those are our stars…We’ve got guys that are just continually stepping up.” – 11:22 PM
“I give the credit to those guys for making the shots…I don’t get assists if those guys don’t make shots.” – 11:20 PM
All 5 were assisted by Kyle Lowry – 11:04 PM
“He’s so unselfish. He has a unique ability to just find people in little moments, little windows…He’s a luxury to play with.”
“When he’a aggressive, that’s when I feel he’s at his best.” – 10:46 PM
“They were cute.” – 10:23 PM
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Bulls
Lowry, Robinson, Dedmon lead Heat
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 10:19 PM
LaVine: 33 pts (8th 30-point game), 7 reb, 4 ast
Vucevic: 10 pts, 3-15 FG
Shorthanded Bulls lose second straight in a rout, fall to 17-10
Heat, sans Butler and Bam, were banged up tonight too – 10:19 PM
LaVine 33 pts, 7 rebs; 7-11 from 3
Vucevic 3-15 FGs
Robinson 26 pts
Lowry 16 pts, 14 assists
Dedmon 20 pts, 12 rebs – 10:18 PM
Feels like that is clicking – 10:13 PM
Kyle Lowry in those 2 games:
— 22 PTS, 13 AST, 4 3PT
— 16 PTS, 14 AST, 4 3PT (in 3 quarters) pic.twitter.com/Pm7wTzkVBE – 10:10 PM
Milestones, Andre Drummond, Andrew Wiggins, Buddy Hield, Donovan Mitchell, Hassan Whiteside, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley, Reggie Jackson, Zach LaVine