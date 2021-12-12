Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (12-13) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-17) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday December 12, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 44, Oklahoma City Thunder 33 (Q2 05:06)
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says that Anthony Davis (left knee soreness) will miss a second straight game on Sun vs. ORL. Vogel says Davis got an ultrasound on the knee that showed everything was structurally intact. Vogel says AD will be day to day moving forward, but DAL on Weds is possible – 7:48 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Mo came ready to hoop 💪
Mo came ready to hoop 💪
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
that’s 40 consecutive games with a 3PM for @luthebeast 📊🔥 pic.twitter.com/CI9U0Hm38C – 7:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
My jaw just dropped on that Tre Mann step back. Pretty possession, SGA pocket pass to Mike, swing to Kenny, Swing to Tre, step back, splash. – 7:31 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Tre Mann does something every game now that really makes you think he can be a real good player. – 7:31 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
BIG GUARD 😤
BIG GUARD 😤
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley looks like he has lost confidence in his shot. A really good ball fake opened him up, the hesitation killed the space on the open 3. – 7:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC is letting the shot clock get way too low. A young, fast, Versatile team needs to play with pace. – 7:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Huge 3 by Bazley he was forced to take, great made shot around the rim by Giddey. Good stuff. – 7:19 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
M🚫SES BROWN!
M🚫SES BROWN!
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
There’s never been a possession Moses Brown hasn’t called for the ball. – 7:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Moses Brown is the first sub for Dallas. Gets a rebound and a putback. Good to see Moses back in OKC. – 7:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First 🖐 on the floor.
First 🖐 on the floor.
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
OKC coach Mark Daigneault on tonight’s game vs. the #Mavs: “We got to be like a really good shot-contesting team tonight. We’re not going to be overly obsessed with trying to turn them over, but we’re going to be obsessed with trying to make sure they’re (shooting) over a hand.” – 6:42 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
Your first five on the floor tonight.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Bullock, Brunson
OKC starters: Dort, Bazley, Earl-Robinson, Giddey, SGA
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Bullock, Brunson
OKC starters: Dort, Bazley, Earl-Robinson, Giddey, SGA
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Jason Kidd pregame, Luka is out tonight at OKC & confirmed out tomorrow at home vs Charlotte. It’s a we’ll see after that. Has missed 4 games this yr w/ injured left ankle & tweaked it Friday in Indiana. Rest of the week schedule is home vs Lakers (Wed) & at Minnesota (Sun) – 6:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic will miss at least next two Mavs games after left ankle ‘flare up’
Luka Doncic will miss at least next two Mavs games after left ankle ‘flare up’
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss multiple games due to a left ankle injury.
Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss multiple games due to a left ankle injury.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star to miss multiple games with lingering ankle problem, per report
Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star to miss multiple games with lingering ankle problem, per report
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier is no longer in the league’s health and safety protocols and is off the injury list, so he will be available to play against Dallas tomorrow. LaMelo, Mason Plumlee, Jalen McDaniels and Ish Smith all remain out. PJ Washington (non-COVID illness) is questionable. – 5:51 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Sterling Brown (left foot soreness), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will all miss tonight’s game in Oklahoma City. – 5:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at DAL 12/13
PJ Washington (illness, non-COVID) is questionable
LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Ish Smith are in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols and are OUT
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at DAL 12/13
PJ Washington (illness, non-COVID) is questionable
LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Ish Smith are in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols and are OUT
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Disappointing but no surprise that Mavs have ruled out Luka for tomorrow vs CHA as well as tonight in OKC. Mavs 8-16 last 3 yrs when Luka doesnt play (inc the MIA game in Dec 2019 when he played 1:40) 1-8 going back to start of last year. Mavs-OKC 6:10 tip @theeagledallas – 5:48 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
With no Luka tonight vs. OKC, that’s more minutes for Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke. Jason Kidd said: “Brunson and Trey have to just stay in character. They don’t have to become Luka. We talked about that, and I think those guys are going to have a great game tonight.” – 5:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic will miss tonight vs. Thunder and tomorrow vs. Hornets after his left ankle “flare up” vs. Pacers on Friday night.
Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic will miss tonight vs. Thunder and tomorrow vs. Hornets after his left ankle “flare up” vs. Pacers on Friday night.
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Kidd said Luka (left ankle soreness) will not only miss today’s game at OKC, but he will also miss tomorrow’s home game against Charlotte. – 5:32 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will sit out both games of the back-to-back after turning his sore left ankle again. “He continues to get treatment, and we’ll see how he feels for Wednesday’s game,” Kidd said. – 5:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will miss both ends of this back-to-back. Said they’ll see how he feels for Wednesday’s game. – 5:31 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
CLEANING THE GLASS OFFENSE V. LEAGUE AVERAGE
Since:03-04
1.21-22 Utah 9.7 (119.0 to 109.3)
2.03-04 Dallas 9.1 (111.4 to 102.3)
3.04-05 Suns 8.9 (114.4 to 105.5)
4.15-16 Warriors 8.3 (114.9 to 106.6)
5.06-07 Suns 8.2 (114.6 to 106.4)
CLEANING THE GLASS OFFENSE V. LEAGUE AVERAGE
Since:03-04
1.21-22 Utah 9.7 (119.0 to 109.3)
2.03-04 Dallas 9.1 (111.4 to 102.3)
3.04-05 Suns 8.9 (114.4 to 105.5)
4.15-16 Warriors 8.3 (114.9 to 106.6)
5.06-07 Suns 8.2 (114.6 to 106.4)
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault announces the same starters.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Darius Bazley
Mark Daigneault announces the same starters.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Darius Bazley
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Regular Thunder starters vs. Mavs
– Gilgeous-Alexander
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
Regular Thunder starters vs. Mavs
– Gilgeous-Alexander
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault calls Luka Doncic “a dilemma the minute he crosses half court with the ball.” So it’s obvious when you take him out the team has to change. – 5:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Jalen Brunson is a “a steady hand.” Said for a guy who doesn’t have great height “he is a load” physically. Says he makes the simple play. – 5:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Dallas is a team that’s a lot different stylistically when Luka is out. Said their personal is the same but the coaches are different. “Expect more pace, more ball movement, and confident players Brunson, Hardaway, to be aggressive” – 5:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said the Mavericks are “ready to T up shots.” You can’t be “surprised at how aggressive they are” can’t sleep early in the possession. – 5:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mavs star Luka Dončić is expected to miss multiple games due to persistent left ankle soreness that has already ruled him out tonight in Oklahoma City, league sources say.
Mavs star Luka Dončić is expected to miss multiple games due to persistent left ankle soreness that has already ruled him out tonight in Oklahoma City, league sources say.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder continues its lengthy four-game homestand with its first matchup of the season against the Dallas Mavericks.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
The Thunder continues its lengthy four-game homestand with its first matchup of the season against the Dallas Mavericks.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
2️⃣ years ago today in Mexico City 🤩
2️⃣ years ago today in Mexico City 🤩
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Quentin Grimes today:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 3 STL
✅ 7-13 3P
The only player in NBA history with more 3PM in his first career start is Paul Watson with eight on April 16, 2021.
Quentin Grimes today:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 3 STL
✅ 7-13 3P
The only player in NBA history with more 3PM in his first career start is Paul Watson with eight on April 16, 2021.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic had 41 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 122-111 win over the Pistons in Mexico City.
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic had 41 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 122-111 win over the Pistons in Mexico City.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Seven players are shooting at least 38% from 3-point range on 3+ attempts per game while averaging less than 20 minutes:
– Kevin Love
– Rudy Gay
– Mike Muscala
– Landry Shamet
– Otto Porter Jr
– Trey Murphy
Seven players are shooting at least 38% from 3-point range on 3+ attempts per game while averaging less than 20 minutes:
– Kevin Love
– Rudy Gay
– Mike Muscala
– Landry Shamet
– Otto Porter Jr
– Trey Murphy
Brad Townsend @townbrad
. @Callie Caplan is OKC for Mavs-Thunder tonight; Cowboys are whipping the WFT; I’m in Waco for No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 6 Villanova, along with 35 NBA scouts. Could make a joke about seeing higher-caliber of 🏀 but I’ll refrain. Oh, and @DickieV got a standing O when he came in. pic.twitter.com/mXQDfiQ26K – 2:45 PM
