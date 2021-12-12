Damian Lillard to return tonight

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdomen) will make his return tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing the last five games, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Damian Lillard making his return to the lineup #RipCity pic.twitter.com/n9KYsiT57S – 9:10 PM
Damian Lillard making his return to the lineup #RipCity pic.twitter.com/n9KYsiT57S – 9:10 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Donovan Mitchell is on the Damian Lillard track where he gets a little bit better every year rather than one big leap. Then all the sudden you look up and he’s a top-10 player. That’s coming for Donovan, I think – 8:42 PM
Donovan Mitchell is on the Damian Lillard track where he gets a little bit better every year rather than one big leap. Then all the sudden you look up and he’s a top-10 player. That’s coming for Donovan, I think – 8:42 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Most career 50-point games (active players)
1. James Harden: 23
t-2. LeBron James: 12
t-2. Damian Lillard: 12
4. Stephen Curry: 10
5. KEVIN DURANT: 7 – 8:29 PM
Most career 50-point games (active players)
1. James Harden: 23
t-2. LeBron James: 12
t-2. Damian Lillard: 12
4. Stephen Curry: 10
5. KEVIN DURANT: 7 – 8:29 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant had an NBA-high 51 points today. Since his rookie season (07-08), only four players have had more 50-point games per @ESPNStatsInfo
Most 50-point games
2007-Present
James Harden 23
Damian Lillard 12
Stephen Curry 10
LeBron James 9
Kevin Durant 7 – 8:28 PM
Kevin Durant had an NBA-high 51 points today. Since his rookie season (07-08), only four players have had more 50-point games per @ESPNStatsInfo
Most 50-point games
2007-Present
James Harden 23
Damian Lillard 12
Stephen Curry 10
LeBron James 9
Kevin Durant 7 – 8:28 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard, as pretty much expected, is available for Sunday night’s game against Minnesota. #RipCity – 8:11 PM
Damian Lillard, as pretty much expected, is available for Sunday night’s game against Minnesota. #RipCity – 8:11 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce Damian Lillard is available for tonight’s game vs Minnesota #RipCity – 8:05 PM
Blazers announce Damian Lillard is available for tonight’s game vs Minnesota #RipCity – 8:05 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdomen) will make his return tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing the last five games, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 7:50 PM
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdomen) will make his return tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing the last five games, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 7:50 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Damian Lillard, listed as questionable for tonight, is out here on the floor getting his pregame workout in. – 7:21 PM
Damian Lillard, listed as questionable for tonight, is out here on the floor getting his pregame workout in. – 7:21 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said he would be surprised if Damian Lillard does not play tonight against Minnesota.
Will start Larry Nance Jr. in place of Robert Covington at PF. #ripcity – 7:19 PM
Chauncey Billups said he would be surprised if Damian Lillard does not play tonight against Minnesota.
Will start Larry Nance Jr. in place of Robert Covington at PF. #ripcity – 7:19 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Quick reports that Nance is going to replace Covington in the starting lineup. Some numbers to consider:
Dame, CJ, Norm, Nance, Nurk: 102.3 ORtg, 95.4 DRtg, +6.9 in 28 total possessions.
Dame, CJ, Norm, RoCo, Nurk:
113.9, 112.3, +1.6 in 576 possessions. – 3:24 PM
Quick reports that Nance is going to replace Covington in the starting lineup. Some numbers to consider:
Dame, CJ, Norm, Nance, Nurk: 102.3 ORtg, 95.4 DRtg, +6.9 in 28 total possessions.
Dame, CJ, Norm, RoCo, Nurk:
113.9, 112.3, +1.6 in 576 possessions. – 3:24 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Just got done watching all of Kentucky-Notre Dame. Kinda think a sneaky thing that hasn’t been talked about enough: CJ Fredrick not being healthy has really hurt their guard rotation. He’d really, really help this team as a shooter when 2+ of their guys don’t have it going. – 12:01 AM
Just got done watching all of Kentucky-Notre Dame. Kinda think a sneaky thing that hasn’t been talked about enough: CJ Fredrick not being healthy has really hurt their guard rotation. He’d really, really help this team as a shooter when 2+ of their guys don’t have it going. – 12:01 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. Yo, did you know the Jazz have the best 2-point % in the league?
2. Defensive communication has been awesome (with actual audio example!)
3. Star guards around the league — Beal, Lillard, even Steph — are scoring less.
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 11:00 PM
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. Yo, did you know the Jazz have the best 2-point % in the league?
2. Defensive communication has been awesome (with actual audio example!)
3. Star guards around the league — Beal, Lillard, even Steph — are scoring less.
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 11:00 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Minnesota. Anfernee Simons (ankle), Nassir Little (calf) and Ben McLemore (hip) no longer listed on injury report. CJ McCollum (lung) and Cody Zeller (patellar fracture) are out. #RipCity – 10:30 PM
Damian Lillard (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Minnesota. Anfernee Simons (ankle), Nassir Little (calf) and Ben McLemore (hip) no longer listed on injury report. CJ McCollum (lung) and Cody Zeller (patellar fracture) are out. #RipCity – 10:30 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) is questionable; CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for Sunday’s game against Minnesota. – 10:08 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) is questionable; CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for Sunday’s game against Minnesota. – 10:08 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) is listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s game against Minnesota.
CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out. #Blazers @RipCityRadio620 – 10:06 PM
Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) is listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s game against Minnesota.
CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out. #Blazers @RipCityRadio620 – 10:06 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) is questionable and CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for Sunday’s game versus Minnesota – 10:05 PM
Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) is questionable and CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for Sunday’s game versus Minnesota – 10:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Tensions are reportedly rising in Portland with Damian Lillard and players frustrated.
Frank Isola & Brian Scalabrine are not blaming new Head Coach Chauncey Billups for the Trail Blazers struggles pic.twitter.com/5SJHPjdcFI – 8:48 PM
Tensions are reportedly rising in Portland with Damian Lillard and players frustrated.
Frank Isola & Brian Scalabrine are not blaming new Head Coach Chauncey Billups for the Trail Blazers struggles pic.twitter.com/5SJHPjdcFI – 8:48 PM
More on this storyline
Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups is “hopeful” Damian Lillard will play tonight. “I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t.” -via Twitter @highkin / December 12, 2021
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard said today it’s “definitely a possibility” he plays Sunday. He’s feeling a lot better after getting a cortisone shot last week. -via Twitter @highkin / December 10, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent a cortisone injection procedure to his abdominal last week to mitigate the pain he’s been dealing with for the last few years, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Lillard, 31, is scheduled to be reevaluated on Friday and could return to action as soon as Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources said. The pain had reached a heightened point before the procedure. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 8, 2021