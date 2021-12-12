USA Today Sports

Jaylen Brown to return on Monday after missing last five games

Main Rumors

December 12, 2021- by

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown will be back on Monday night and the #Celtics expect it to be for good this time: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1…1:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown says part of his hamstring recovery is learning why it has been a persistent issue and working on different solutions, including how he runs and training his muscles differently to take pressure off the hamstring. – 1:04 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown thinks he came back too early last time. He wanted to come back on the road trip, but the medical staff pushed him to take more time off. – 12:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen: I think I came back a little too early because I was not myself and hamstrings are a little bit tricky – 12:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “I think I came back a little bit too early before since I was not myself.” – 12:47 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown: “I feeling good. I feel like myself.” – 12:46 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown said he’s feeling like himself now. – 12:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “I’m feeling good. I’m feeling like myself.” – 12:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown: I’m feeling good, I’m feeling like myself when I started the season – 12:45 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Here’s some video of Jaylen Brown playing basketball against Payton Pritchard, in case you’re interested in that sort of thing: pic.twitter.com/pnYq5Ohkas12:39 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Ime Udoka: Jaylen Brown is available for Monday’s Bucks game. – 12:15 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown will likely be kept around 30 minutes when he returns tomorrow. – 12:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown’s burst his back, feels good after workouts, and is not having any soreness afterwards – 12:08 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka of Jaylen Brown’s return to lineup: “It’s a huge piece of what we’ve been missing.” – 12:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown is available according to Ime Udoka. Looks like he will be back Monday against Bucks. – 12:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown is available tomorrow – 12:05 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown is out on the court as the Celtics finish practice, but they’re only shooting free throws right now. We should find out more about his status soon. – 12:01 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
More on this storyline

Jay King: Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown is doing “much better” and the Celtics “feel good about him” after he misses tonight’s game. Sounds like he could return when they’re back home in Boston. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / December 10, 2021
Chris Grenham: Jaylen Brown is out tomorrow vs Phoenix, per the Celtics. -via Twitter @chrisgrenham / December 9, 2021

