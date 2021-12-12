Jaylen Brown to return on Monday after missing last five games

Brian Robb: Jaylen Brown is available according to Ime Udoka. Looks like he will be back Monday against Bucks.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown will be back on Monday night and the #Celtics expect it to be for good this time: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 1:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown says part of his hamstring recovery is learning why it has been a persistent issue and working on different solutions, including how he runs and training his muscles differently to take pressure off the hamstring. – 1:04 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen: I think I came back a little too early because I was not myself and hamstrings are a little bit tricky – 12:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “I think I came back a little bit too early before since I was not myself.” – 12:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown: I’m feeling good, I’m feeling like myself when I started the season – 12:45 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Here’s some video of Jaylen Brown playing basketball against Payton Pritchard, in case you’re interested in that sort of thing: pic.twitter.com/pnYq5Ohkas – 12:39 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown will likely be kept around 30 minutes when he returns tomorrow. – 12:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown’s burst his back, feels good after workouts, and is not having any soreness afterwards – 12:08 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka of Jaylen Brown’s return to lineup: “It’s a huge piece of what we’ve been missing.” – 12:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown is available according to Ime Udoka. Looks like he will be back Monday against Bucks. – 12:06 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans roster moves: WR Phillip Dorsett signed to active roster from practice squad. DB Grayland Arnold, DL Chris Smith elevated from practice squad (standard). WR Damon Hazelton signed to practice squad. RB Jaylen Samuels placed on practice squad/COVID-19 List. – 4:14 PM
Brian Robb: Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown’s return from hamstring injury for second time: “We feel very confident he’s here to stay.” Says his minutes limit will be around 30 in his return. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / December 12, 2021
Jay King: Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown is doing “much better” and the Celtics “feel good about him” after he misses tonight’s game. Sounds like he could return when they’re back home in Boston. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / December 10, 2021
Chris Grenham: Jaylen Brown is out tomorrow vs Phoenix, per the Celtics. -via Twitter @chrisgrenham / December 9, 2021